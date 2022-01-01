Renaissance Place restaurants you'll love

Renaissance Place restaurants
Toast

Renaissance Place's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Caterers
Must-try Renaissance Place restaurants

LouVino image

 

LouVino

530 Massachusetts Ave #140,, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
Two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy.
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.00
Vegetarian. Warm Brussels sprouts with cilantro lime vinaigrette,
roasted seasonal veggie salsa.
Ricotta Gnocchi$20.00
Vegetarian. Parmesan cream, sage, brown butter, walnut crumble.
More about LouVino
CC Holdings image

 

CC Holdings

639 N Delware St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk blended with rich chocolate, topped with whipped cream
Café Au Lait
Featured coffee with steamed milk
Chai Tea Latte
Black tea, cinnamon, nutmeg, and spices with steamed milk
More about CC Holdings
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

530 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (569 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
