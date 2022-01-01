Renaissance Place restaurants you'll love
LouVino
530 Massachusetts Ave #140,, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
Two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy.
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$11.00
Vegetarian. Warm Brussels sprouts with cilantro lime vinaigrette,
roasted seasonal veggie salsa.
|Ricotta Gnocchi
|$20.00
Vegetarian. Parmesan cream, sage, brown butter, walnut crumble.
CC Holdings
639 N Delware St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk blended with rich chocolate, topped with whipped cream
|Café Au Lait
Featured coffee with steamed milk
|Chai Tea Latte
Black tea, cinnamon, nutmeg, and spices with steamed milk