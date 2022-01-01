Fountain Square restaurants you'll love

Fountain Square restaurants
Toast

Fountain Square's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Latin American
Must-try Fountain Square restaurants

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image

 

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$6.50
Fischer Farms beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, toasted bun, & a pickle spear served with choice of fries or cup of fruit
Thai Tofu Salad$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
Margherita$14.00
almond – basil pesto, fresh tomato, and mozzarella cheese. Finished with balsamic drizzle.
More about Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
La Margarita - Fountain Square image

 

La Margarita - Fountain Square

1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle$15.00
Your Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Seitan in Chipotle Cream Sauce & Napolitas. Sides of Rice, Beans, Guac & Tortillas.
Taco Meal (3)$15.00
Your Choice Protein. Topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Salsa. Sides of Rice & Guac
Nachos Borrachos$13.00
Our Crispy, Salty Corn Torilla Chips, Choice Protein, House Beer Queso, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Salsa Serrano, Salsa Avocado, Smoked Paprika & Guacamole
More about La Margarita - Fountain Square
Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market image

SANDWICHES

Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market

1110 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Turketti$12.00
smoked becker farm turkey breast, avocado, cheddar cheese, red onion, dukes mayo, leviathan porridge loaf
Rosino$13.00
two turchettis salami, ham, capocollo, provolone, giardiniera, tomato, lettuce, tomato mayo, red onion, leviathan baguette
This is a cold sandwich
Pastrami$14.00
kraut, swiss cheese, special sauce, pastrami on leviathan marbled rye
More about Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market
Kuma's Corner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kuma's Corner

1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (709 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iron Maiden Burger$17.00
Avocado, Cherry Peppers, Pepperjack, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Goatsnake Burger$18.00
Herbed Goat Cheese, Poblano Sweet Corn Relish, Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette, Buttermilk Breaded Deep Fried Red Onions
Kuma Burger$17.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Farm Fresh Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
More about Kuma's Corner
El Arado Mexican Grill image

 

El Arado Mexican Grill

1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2957 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arroz Con Pollo$9.99
Cheese Dip
Super Donkey Chicken/Steak$11.99
More about El Arado Mexican Grill
Revolucion image

 

Revolucion

1132 Prospect St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (622 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos$8.95
Two grilled tilapia tacos. Served with shredded cabbage and fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
Spicy Black Bean Burger$11.95
Hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and guacamole with a side of fries
Taco de Papas$7.95
Two tacos with roasted potatoes, poblanos, corn, queso fresco and sour cream. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
More about Revolucion
Bovaconti Coffee image

 

Bovaconti Coffee

1042 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew Keg - 5 Gallon$115.00
More about Bovaconti Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

Yaso Jamaican Grill

1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis

Avg 5 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JD's Famous Oxtails$19.95
Fall-off-the-bone tender Oxtails stewed in gravy with carrots, tomatoes and garlic-scallion butterbeans.
Jerk BBQ Baby Back Ribs$14.95
Tender cut pork ribs, seasoned and marinated with JD’s special jerk seasonings, then grilled to perfection.
Jamaican Patty$4.00
The famous, yellow, flaky pastry filled with a choice of either Spicy Beef, Chicken, or Steamed Veggies.
More about Yaso Jamaican Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fountain Square

Tacos

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Enchiladas

Chips And Salsa

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

