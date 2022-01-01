Fountain Square restaurants you'll love
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.50
Fischer Farms beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, toasted bun, & a pickle spear served with choice of fries or cup of fruit
|Thai Tofu Salad
|$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
|Margherita
|$14.00
almond – basil pesto, fresh tomato, and mozzarella cheese. Finished with balsamic drizzle.
La Margarita - Fountain Square
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Chipotle
|$15.00
Your Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Seitan in Chipotle Cream Sauce & Napolitas. Sides of Rice, Beans, Guac & Tortillas.
|Taco Meal (3)
|$15.00
Your Choice Protein. Topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Salsa. Sides of Rice & Guac
|Nachos Borrachos
|$13.00
Our Crispy, Salty Corn Torilla Chips, Choice Protein, House Beer Queso, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Salsa Serrano, Salsa Avocado, Smoked Paprika & Guacamole
SANDWICHES
Turchetti's Delicatessen & Meat Market
1110 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Smoked Turketti
|$12.00
smoked becker farm turkey breast, avocado, cheddar cheese, red onion, dukes mayo, leviathan porridge loaf
|Rosino
|$13.00
two turchettis salami, ham, capocollo, provolone, giardiniera, tomato, lettuce, tomato mayo, red onion, leviathan baguette
This is a cold sandwich
|Pastrami
|$14.00
kraut, swiss cheese, special sauce, pastrami on leviathan marbled rye
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kuma's Corner
1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Iron Maiden Burger
|$17.00
Avocado, Cherry Peppers, Pepperjack, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
|Goatsnake Burger
|$18.00
Herbed Goat Cheese, Poblano Sweet Corn Relish, Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette, Buttermilk Breaded Deep Fried Red Onions
|Kuma Burger
|$17.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Farm Fresh Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
El Arado Mexican Grill
1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Arroz Con Pollo
|$9.99
|Cheese Dip
|Super Donkey Chicken/Steak
|$11.99
Revolucion
1132 Prospect St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$8.95
Two grilled tilapia tacos. Served with shredded cabbage and fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
|Spicy Black Bean Burger
|$11.95
Hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and guacamole with a side of fries
|Taco de Papas
|$7.95
Two tacos with roasted potatoes, poblanos, corn, queso fresco and sour cream. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
Bovaconti Coffee
1042 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Cold Brew Keg - 5 Gallon
|$115.00
Yaso Jamaican Grill
1501 Prospect St., Indianapolis
|Popular items
|JD's Famous Oxtails
|$19.95
Fall-off-the-bone tender Oxtails stewed in gravy with carrots, tomatoes and garlic-scallion butterbeans.
|Jerk BBQ Baby Back Ribs
|$14.95
Tender cut pork ribs, seasoned and marinated with JD’s special jerk seasonings, then grilled to perfection.
|Jamaican Patty
|$4.00
The famous, yellow, flaky pastry filled with a choice of either Spicy Beef, Chicken, or Steamed Veggies.