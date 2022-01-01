Tacos in Fountain Square
Fountain Square restaurants that serve tacos
La Margarita - Fountain Square
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis
|Taco Meal (2)
|$12.00
Your Choice Protein. Topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Salsa. Sides of Rice & Guac
|Taco Meal (3)
|$15.00
Your Choice Protein. Topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Salsa. Sides of Rice & Guac
El Arado Mexican Grill
1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Tacos Asada 3x
|$7.59
Revolucion
1132 Prospect St, Indianapolis
|Taco de Papas
|$7.95
Two tacos with roasted potatoes, poblanos, corn, queso fresco and sour cream. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
|Fish Tacos
|$8.95
Two grilled tilapia tacos. Served with shredded cabbage and fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
|Kalua Pork Tacos
|$8.95
Two tender, slow cooked pork tacos cooked with Hawaiian salt. Smoky & delicious. Served with fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.