Tacos in Fountain Square

La Margarita - Fountain Square image

 

La Margarita - Fountain Square

1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Meal (2)$12.00
Your Choice Protein. Topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Salsa. Sides of Rice & Guac
Taco Meal (3)$15.00
Your Choice Protein. Topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Salsa. Sides of Rice & Guac
More about La Margarita - Fountain Square
El Arado Mexican Grill image

 

El Arado Mexican Grill

1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2957 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Asada 3x$7.59
More about El Arado Mexican Grill
Revolucion image

 

Revolucion

1132 Prospect St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (622 reviews)
Takeout
Taco de Papas$7.95
Two tacos with roasted potatoes, poblanos, corn, queso fresco and sour cream. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
Fish Tacos$8.95
Two grilled tilapia tacos. Served with shredded cabbage and fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
Kalua Pork Tacos$8.95
Two tender, slow cooked pork tacos cooked with Hawaiian salt. Smoky & delicious. Served with fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
More about Revolucion

