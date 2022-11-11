Restaurant header imageView gallery

Upland Fountain Square

No reviews yet

1201 Prospect Street

Indianapolis, IN 46203

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Thai Tofu Salad
Beef Medium
Turkey & Guac Sandwich

Appetizers

Tomato Pie

$10.00

Local Summer Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Crème Fraiche, Chives, Balsamic Syrup

Pork Cake

$12.00

Fischer farms pork, three apple slaw, smoked mustard BBQ, pickle red onions

Chips & Blue Cheese Fondue

$10.00

broad ripple chips served with blue cheese fondue

Beef Kofta Kebab

$13.00Out of stock

Fischer farms pork, three apple slaw, smoked mustard BBQ, pickle red onions

Nachos

$11.00

blue corn chips, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, fresh jalapenos, tomatoes, black beans, tomato-jalapeno salsa guacamole or sour cream for an additional charge. Spicy chicken, spicy beef, Southwest tofu, or BBQ pulled pork. Vegetarian and gluten-free. Add proteins and add-ons for an additional charge.

Chicharron

$6.50

cripsy pig skins tossed in smoked chili seasoning, barrel-aged plum sauce

Spin Dip

$12.00

toasted pita and house-fried blue corn tortilla chips. (gf) no pita. Vegetarian.

Soft Pretzel

$10.00

fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.

Kentucky BBQ Wings

$14.50

house-smoked wings, bbq sauce, pickled vegetables, horseradish parmesan dressing

Brewery Fries

$6.50

beer battered and golden brown

Chips and Salsa

$6.50

blue corn chips and housemade tomato-jalapeno salsa. Vegan and gluten-free.

Zesty Garlic Hummus

$12.50Out of stock

extra garlicky hummus with sweet peppers, cucumbers, carrots, beets, & pita for sharing

Whipped Feta

$11.50Out of stock

feta cheese, honey, arugula, black pepper, toasted bread

Obatzda Mushroom Poutine

$11.00Out of stock

beer battered and golden brown

Salad

Blackberry & Beets

$15.00

Mix greens, smoked turkey, red beets, Edsel’s granola, blackberries, goat cheese

Harvest Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Mix greens, mission figs, red pickle onion, bacon, apple, blue cheese, toasted walnuts

Upland Entree Salad

$10.00

field greens, sliced cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, garlic cheese croutons. Vegan and gluten-free no croutons. Vegetarian.

Upland Side Salad

$7.00

field greens, sliced cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, garlic cheese croutons. Vegan and gluten-free no croutons. Vegetarian.

Thai Tofu Salad

$14.00

shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.

Baby Wedge

$14.00

baby iceberg, smoked bacon, farm egg, pickled red onion, bleu cheese, balsamic syrup

Caesar Entree Salad

$12.00

caper caesar dressing, garlic parmesan croutons, shaved parmesan

Caesar Side Salad

$8.00

caper caesar dressing, garlic parmesan croutons, shaved parmesan

Buffalo Chili

red frazier buffalo chili, bowls are served with sour cream, shredded cheese, chives, read onions & toasted baguette

Orange Rocket

$13.50Out of stock

frisee and mixed greens, roasted poblano peppers, pepper jack cheese, marinated tomato, hard boiled egg, roasted sunflower and chia seeds

Taco FSQ

Chili Glazed Duck Tacos

$30.00

crispy duck legs glazed in chili honey

Guajillo Pork Tacos

$15.00

slow smoked pork, guajillo sauce, corn, poblano peppers

Impossible Chorizo

$14.00

chipotle and corn

Favorites

CV Bratwurst

$15.00

Local bratwurst, chow chow, beer mustard, red onions, toasted pretzel bun

Hoosier Hot Honey Chicken

$14.50

jalapeño hot honey, Indiana kimchi, cucumber, & toasted brioche bun

Honey Seitan

$14.50

jalapeño hot honey, Indiana kimchi, cucumber, & toasted brioche bun

Pig & Fig

$16.00

Fisher Farms ground pork, caramelized onion fig jam, arugula, herb goat cheese, toasted brioche

Hoosier Tenderloin

$13.50

an Indiana staple, hand breaded cutlet, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips and whole-grain mustardaise

The Reuban

$18.00

Champagne velvet braised corn beef, chipotle mayo, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, marble rye

Seitan-derloin Sandwich

$13.50

Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Fischer Farms pulled pork served with pickle chips and pickled red onions, served with choice of Bad Elmers bbq sauce, Dragonfly IPA beer cheese or campfire habenero sauce

Turkey & Guac Sandwich

$14.50

house smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, fresh guacamole, apple wood-peppered bacon, with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a rustic baguette

Blackened Salmon BLT

$18.00

applewood-peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, & zesty garlic aioli on a brioche bun

Fish and Chips

$14.50

1/2 lb. beer-battered cod and housemade tartar sauce. Recommended with brewery fries.

Wit Mac & Cheese

$15.00

cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.

3 Little PIGS

$16.00Out of stock

housemade tenderloin, Fischer Farms pulled pork, peppered bacon, gouda cheese, red onion and Bad Elmers bbq sauce

3 Little TWIGS

$16.00Out of stock

Three Carrots seitan tenderloin, fried tofu, ground impossible chorizo, red onion and Bad Elmers bbq sauce

The Cuban

$14.50Out of stock

smoked ham, housemade pork shoulder, sweet horseradish pickles, swiss cheese, & our signature mojo sauce on a pressed rustic baquette

New York Strip Frites

$32.00Out of stock

12oz Fischer Farms steak served with brewery fries & rosemary garlic butter

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.50Out of stock

Nashville-style hot chicken topped with bleu cheese coleslaw, and housemade horseradish pickles

Hot Seitan Sandwich

$14.50Out of stock

Nashville-style hot Three Carrots Seitan topped with housemade horseradish pickles

Burgers

Grilled Chicken

Fried Chicken

Black Bean Patty

Impossible

$3.00

Beef Rare

Beef Medium Rare

Beef Medium

Beef Medium Well

Beef Well

Bison Rare

$3.00

Bison Medium Rare

$3.00

Bison Medium

$3.00

Bison Medium Well

$3.00

Bison Well

$3.00

Sides

Upland Side Salad

$7.00

field greens, sliced cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, garlic cheese croutons. Vegan and gluten-free no croutons. Vegetarian.

Caesar Side Salad

$8.00

caper caesar dressing, garlic parmesan croutons, shaved parmesan

Side Mac and Cheese

$9.00

cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.

Buffalo Chili

red frazier buffalo chili, bowls are served with sour cream, shredded cheese, chives, read onions & toasted baguette

Side Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00

Always Fresh and Changing Chefs Choice Vegetables.

Add Potato Salad

$3.00

Add Slaw

$3.00

NA Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk 12oz Glass

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

OJ

$4.00

Nitro Coffee

$6.00Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Tart

$7.00

Bad Elmer’s caramel & whipped cream

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Smores Bread Pudding

Persimmon Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla IC, caramel, toasted walnuts, English cream

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Fischer Farms beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, toasted bun, & a pickle spear served with choice of fries or cup of fruit

Kids Pulled Pork

$6.00

Fischer Farms pulled pork with bbq sauce served with choice of fries or cup of fruit

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.50

batter cod with homemade tartar sauce served with fries or fresh fruit

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

cavatappi pasta, fresh cream, mozzarella and cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned bread crumbs served with toasted baguette

Dragonfly

Dragonfly 6 - Pack

$9.99

Dragonfly 12 - Pack

$16.99

Dragonfly Growler (New Glass)

$14.00

Wheat

Wheat Ale 6 - Pack

$9.99

Wheat Ale 12 - Pack

$16.99

Wheat Ale Growler (New Glass)

$14.00

Campside

Campside 6 - Pack

$9.99

Campside Growler (New Glass)

$14.00

Champagne Velvet

CV 6 - Pack

$9.99

CV 12 - Pack

$15.99

CV Growler (New Glass)

$14.00

Bad Elmer

Bad Elmer 6 - Pack

$9.99

Bad Elmer Growler (New Glass)

$14.00

Juiced In Time

Juiced 4 - Pack

$13.99

Juiced Growler (New Glass)

$18.00

Variety Pack

Indiana Day Pack

$16.99

Hop Mix

$17.99

2 of Tarts

2 of Tarts 6 - Pack

$10.99

2 of Tarts Growler (New Glass)

$16.00

Breaking Away

Breaking Away 6 - Pack

$10.99Out of stock

Breaking Away Growler (New Glass)

$16.00

Coast Buster

Coast buster 12oz Snifter

$7.00Out of stock

Coastbuster 4 - Pack

$13.99Out of stock

Free Time

Free Time Growler (New Growler)

$14.00Out of stock

Harvest

Harvest Growler (New Glass)

$18.00

Juicy Beast

Juicy Beasts 12oz Snifter

$7.00Out of stock

Komodo

Komodo Growler (New Glass)

$20.00Out of stock

Komodo 6 - Pack

$13.99Out of stock

Little Dragon

Little Dragon 6-Pack

$9.99

Little Dragon Growler (New Glass)

$14.00

Modern Tart

Modern Tart 6 - Pack

$10.99Out of stock

Modern Tart Growler (New Glass)

$16.00Out of stock

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest 6 - Pack

$10.99

Oktoberfest Growler (New Glass)

$16.00

Oktoberfest 12 - Pack

$17.99Out of stock

Patio Cat

Patio Cat 6 - Pack

$10.99

Patio Cat Growler (New Glass)

$16.00Out of stock

PTK

PTK 6 - Pack

$10.99Out of stock

PTK Growler (New Glass)

$16.00

Shandy GF

Shandy GF Pitcher

$15.00

Tropical Vortex

Tropical Vortex 6 - Pack

$10.99

Tropical Vortex Growler (New Glass)

$16.00

Sours Packaged

Blackberry 750 mL

$25.00Out of stock

Darken 500 mL

$15.00Out of stock

Found 500 mL

$15.00Out of stock

Golden Brue 500 mL

$15.00Out of stock

Hopperpaw 750 mL

$25.00Out of stock

Iridescent 500 mL

$15.00

Kindred 500 mL

$15.00Out of stock

Oak & Red 500 mL

$15.00Out of stock

Oak & Rose 500 mL

$15.00

Oak & White 500 mL

$15.00Out of stock

Paw Paw 750 mL

$25.00Out of stock

Prim 500 mL

$15.00

Rind 500 mL

$10.00Out of stock

Uncoil 500 mL

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our location set in the heart of Fountain Square features a small-batch brewery for tinkering & barre-aging, 22 beers on tap & a locally-focused menu of spirited pub classics & vegetarian cuisine. Sip small batch innovations before they hit it big time out on the patio while perusing our menu. Spring to Fall, our immense patio is the ideal place to enjoy our craft. Well-behaved dogs welcome outside. With the Cultural Trial just a block away, we’re accessible by car, bike, foot, or Red Line. Drop into our on-site bike shop, run by Gray Goat Bicycle Co. & grab a beer while you wait for a tune-up. We’re a neighborhood spot with a global reputation — and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve got brewing.

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Directions

Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square image

