Upland Fountain Square

Restaurant info

Our location set in the heart of Fountain Square features a small-batch brewery for tinkering & barre-aging, 22 beers on tap & a locally-focused menu of spirited pub classics & vegetarian cuisine. Sip small batch innovations before they hit it big time out on the patio while perusing our menu. Spring to Fall, our immense patio is the ideal place to enjoy our craft. Well-behaved dogs welcome outside. With the Cultural Trial just a block away, we’re accessible by car, bike, foot, or Red Line. Drop into our on-site bike shop, run by Gray Goat Bicycle Co. & grab a beer while you wait for a tune-up. We’re a neighborhood spot with a global reputation — and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve got brewing.

Website