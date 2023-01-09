Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

317 BBQ

44 Reviews

$$

6320 Guilford Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Popular Items

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Pick 2 Combo Platter
Duo Deal

Appetizers

Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Pickle juice, Sriracha, chive, bourbon-maple bacon jam, smoked paprika 6 per order

Quesadilla

$14.00+Out of stock

Choice of meat, chihuahua cheese, crispy potatoes, roasted poblano, onion, flour tortilla. Served with chipotle crema, pickled red onion, & sliced jalapeño.

Bean Crock

$8.00

A Stoneking family tradition - a crock of our brisket baked beans with Ruffle potato chips for dipping.

Dry Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings

$16.00

Wings tossed in our signature poultry rub, with your choice of buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese dressing +$1 have them tossed in your favorite sauce

Not-cho Nachos

$10.00+

Corn tortilla chips topped with, queso, your choice of meat, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeño, & pickled red onion

Pork Belly Burntends

$17.00

Niman Ranch Prime Beef Brisket

1/2 lb Prime Beef Brisket

1/2 lb Prime Beef Brisket

$18.00

1 lb Prime Beef Brisket

$34.00

Local Amish Chicken

Half Local Amish Chicken

Half Local Amish Chicken

$17.00

1/2 lb Pulled Chicken

$8.00

1 lb Pulled Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$12.00

1 lb Pulled Pork

$22.00

Pork Spare Ribs

1/2 lb Pork Spare Ribs

1/2 lb Pork Spare Ribs

$12.00

1 lb Pork Spare Ribs

$23.00

1.5 Ib Pork Spare Ribs

$33.00

Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage - per link

Smoked Sausage - per link

$6.00

Jalapeno Cheddar - Per Link

$6.00

Meals

Duo Deal

Duo Deal

$42.00

Your choice of 2 meats (1/2 pound each) (3) half-pints of sides, 4 biscuits, & 2 espresso chocolate chip cookies *upgrade to Brisket or Half Chicken for an additional $6 per 1/2lb *Serves 2-3

Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

$115.00

3lbs meat (choose 3), 3 quarts of sides, 8 biscuits, 2 (1/2) pints of sauce + pickles Feeds 6-8

Pick 2 Combo Platter

Pick 2 Combo Platter

$22.00

Choose 2 (4oz) portions of house-smoked meat, 2 (half-pint) sides, & a cookie! *serves 1

Kids Meals

Kids Mac Meal

$6.00

Half-pint of Mac & Cheese & a cookie!

Kids Meal

$7.00

4oz of Pulled Pork, choice of 4oz side, & a cookie!

Kids Quesadilla Meal

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$7.00

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with pickles, onions, & your choice of sauce on the side
Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$16.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

smoked, boneless, skinless, chicken breast, sliced & topped with horseradish coleslaw – pickles & sliced onion Add our smoked & pulled oyster mushrooms +1

Gandy Dog

Gandy Dog

$7.00

Pit masters snack..smoked sausage, yellow mustard wrapped in a flour tortilla

Mushroom (V)

Mushroom (V)

$14.00Out of stock

Pastrami on Rye

$16.00

House cured & smoked beef short rib with gruyere cheese, horseradish sauce, & house made pickles on Renees Bakery seeded rye

Que-Bano

$16.00

Smoked pork shoulder, candied bacon, house made pickles, Kim Bob's mustard sauce, & gruyere cheese, on bolillo bread

California Club

$15.00

choice of smoked turkey or chicken breast, swiss cheese, house-smoked bacon, avocado, mayonnaise, tomato jam, & lettuce, on texas toast

Double Gandy Dog

$13.00

Add Fries

$3.00

Sides

Slow Cooked Green Beans

$2.50+

with house-smoked bacon

BBQ Baked Beans

$2.50+

with chopped beef brisket

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$2.50+

Horseradish Coleslaw

$2.50+

Deviled Potato Salad

$2.50+

Trinity Chili

$3.00+

Cornbread

$6.00Out of stock

Maple sriracha & whipped bacon butter

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.00

with honey & black pepper butter

Ruffles Potato Chips

$2.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Creamed Corn

$2.50+

French Fries

$5.00

Add Fries

$3.00

House Specialties

Chili Mac Bowl

$12.00

White cheddar mac, trinity chili, shredded white cheddar, & green onion

Smothered Baked Potato

$12.00+

Your choice of meat, butter, chive, salt, pepper, cheese sauce, & sour cream

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$12.00+
Hillbilly Chilli

Hillbilly Chilli

$12.00

Fritos topped with trinity chili, sliced jalapeños, chipotle creme, pickled red onions, and scallions

Smokehouse Cobb

$18.00Out of stock

Chopped romaine, house smoked pulled chicken, hardboiled egg, tomato, house smoked bacon, avocado, & blue cheese crumbles

Quesadilla

$14.00+Out of stock

Choice of meat, chihuahua cheese, crispy potatoes, roasted poblano, onion, flour tortilla. Served with chipotle crema, pickled red onion, & sliced jalapeño.

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.00+

Pint sized homemade banana pudding with vanilla wafers and homemade whipped cream

Espresso Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00+

Espresso chocolate chip cookies topped with a little bit of sea salt

Deep Fried Cornbread

$7.00Out of stock

Soda & Water

Root Beer

$1.50+

Mr. Pibb

$1.50+

Fruit Punch

$1.50+

Sprite

$1.50+

Coke

$1.50+

Diet Coke

$1.50+

Water

Sweet Tea

$1.50+

Lemonade

$1.50+

Unsweet Tea

$1.50+

Arnold Palmer Sweet

$1.50+

Arnold Palmer Unsweet

$1.50+

Milk

$1.50+

Wine by the Bottle

Half Bottle Cabernet

$16.00

Zinfandel

$44.00

Half Bottle Pinot Noir

$16.00

Rose

$33.00

Chardonnay

$33.00

Pinot Grigio

$33.00

Moscato

$33.00

Prosecco

$33.00

Half Bottle Of Red Wine

$16.00

Liquor

Stoli

$7.00+Out of stock

Bontanist

$8.00+Out of stock

Sailor jerry

$7.00+Out of stock

Milargo

$8.00+Out of stock

Old fashioned

$10.00Out of stock

Manhattan

$10.00Out of stock

Kentucky Mule

$10.00Out of stock

Woodford

$8.00+Out of stock

Eddy pink

$7.00+Out of stock

Basil hayden's

$9.00+Out of stock

Four roses

$8.00+Out of stock

Monday Specials

Bucket of Domestic Beer (Copy)

$15.00

Bucket of Craft Beer (Copy)

$25.00

Smoked Brisket Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked brisket burger served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & house-smoked bacon, with ruffles potato chips

Buns

Bun

$1.00

House Made Pickles

8oz House Made Pickles

$2.50

Quart of Pickles

$10.00

Polaroid Picture

Polaroid Picture

$5.00

Sauces

Classic BBQ

$4.00+

Sweet Heat

$4.00+

Vinegar

$4.00+

Kim Bob's Mustard

$4.00+

All-Purpose

$4.00+

Spicy Hot Sauce

$4.00+Out of stock

Ranch

$4.00+

Blue Cheese

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We believe in keeping things simple and doing it well. We honor the culture of texas style barbecue while utilizing local products. Although we don't have access to Texas specific woods (ie. mesquite and post oak), we source local DNR approved hickory and oak. Our meats are cooked over hard wood for a delicious, smokey finish. 317BBQ's in-house team works diligently to prepare scratch sides, sauces and desserts for your enjoyment.

Website

Location

6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Directions

