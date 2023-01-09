Barbeque
317 BBQ
44 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We believe in keeping things simple and doing it well. We honor the culture of texas style barbecue while utilizing local products. Although we don't have access to Texas specific woods (ie. mesquite and post oak), we source local DNR approved hickory and oak. Our meats are cooked over hard wood for a delicious, smokey finish. 317BBQ's in-house team works diligently to prepare scratch sides, sauces and desserts for your enjoyment.
6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
