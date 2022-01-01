Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwiches

CC Holdings Indiana Government Center

review star

No reviews yet

402 West Washington St

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Order Again

Grab N Go

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.49

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.49

Turkey Club Wrap

$8.09

Mediterranean Wrap

$7.49

Turkey and Cheese

$7.89

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.89

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.89

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.89

Pasta Salad

$4.49

Hummus Plate

$6.79

Protein Plate

$6.79

Chicken Salad Plate

$5.59

Grapes & Cheese

$5.59

Dirt Pudding Parfait

$4.49

Banana Pudding Parfait

$4.49

Strawberry Blueberry Parfait

$4.49

Instant Oatmeal

$3.39

Oatmeal Small

$3.39

Oatmeal Large

$3.99

Banana

$1.19

Pineapple Cup

$4.49

Strawberrry Cup

$3.39

Grapes Cup

$3.39

Mixed Fruit Cup

$4.49

Grapes & Cheese Cup

$3.99

Carrots & Celery

$2.49

Bakery

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.49

$1.49
Everything Bagel

$1.49

$1.49
Plain Bagel

$1.49

$1.49
Blueberry Bagel

$1.49

$1.49
Wheat Bagel

$1.49

$1.49
Rocky Road Brownie

$2.89

$2.89
Cheesecake Brownie

$3.09

$3.09
Coffee Cake

$3.09

$3.09
Pound Cake

$3.09

$3.09
Crumbcake

$3.09

$3.09
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.89

$2.89
Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.89

$2.89
Oatmeal Cookie

$2.89

$2.89
M&M Cookie

$2.89

$2.89
Blueberry Muffin

$3.09

$3.09
Banana Nut Muffin

$3.09

$3.09
Berry Blast Muffin

$3.09

$3.09
Apple Cranberry Muffin

$3.09

$3.09
Carrot Muffin

$3.09

$3.09
Sin A Muffin

$3.09

$3.09
Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.09

$3.09
Lemon Iced Muffin

$3.09

$3.09
French Toast Muffin

$3.09

$3.09
Cinnamon Roll

$3.39

$3.39
Cinnamon Scone

$3.09

$3.09
Blueberry Scone

$3.09

$3.09
Pecan Butterscotch Scone

$3.09

$3.09

Drinks

Iced Chai Tea

Iced Chai Tea

$6.19+

Spiced Chai infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with ice and milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. An iconic chai cup.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.29+

Premium black tea is shaken with ice. It's the ideal iced tea—a rich and flavorful black tea journey awaits you.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.59+

Handcrafted in small batches daily, slow-steeped in cool water for 20 hours, without touching heat. This Cold Brew is made from our custom blend of beans grown to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor.

Coffee

$2.45+

$2.45+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.69+

Our house coffee topped with your choice of steamed milk.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$5.29+

Spiced Chai infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. An iconic chai cup.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.99+

Steamed milk and mocha sauce topped with sweetened whipped cream and a chocolate-flavored drizzle. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits..

White Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

$4.29+

A traditional hot chocolate beverage made with white chocolate sauce and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream.

Caramel Apple Cider

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.29+

Steamed apple juice complemented with cinnamon syrup, whipped cream and a caramel sauce drizzle.

Steamer

Steamer

$3.99+

Enjoy a warm cup of skim, 2%, soy, almond or coconut milk steamed for your sipping pleasure.

Hot Tea

$2.69+

$2.69+
Earl Grey Latte

Earl Grey Latte

$4.29+

Bright, citrusy spark of Italian bergamot blends with subtle hints of lavender, vanilla syrup, and steamed milk for this frothy reinvention of classic Earl Grey tea.

1. Siesta Cooler

1. Siesta Cooler

$6.69+

Juice Base, Strawberries, Bananas

2. Hawaiian Crush

2. Hawaiian Crush

$6.69+

Juice Base, Pineapple, Coconut, Bananas

3. Tropical Oasis

3. Tropical Oasis

$6.69+

Juice Base, Strawberries, Pineapple, Bananas

4. Pom Beach

4. Pom Beach

$6.69+

Juice Base, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pomegranate

5. Mango Fusion

5. Mango Fusion

$6.69+

Juice Base, Strawberries, Mango, Bananas

6. Purple Rain

6. Purple Rain

$6.69+

Juice Base, Strawberries, Bananas, Acai, Pomegranate

7. Bananaberrie

7. Bananaberrie

$6.69+

NSA Juice Base, Bananas, Raspberries, Blueberries

8. Mango Mamma

8. Mango Mamma

$6.69+

NSA Juice Base, Mango, Pineapple

9. Rainforest Rhumba

9. Rainforest Rhumba

$6.69+

Juice Base, Raspberries, Blueberries, Acai

10. Survival Kit

10. Survival Kit

$6.69+

Yogurt Base, Strawberries, Bananas, 2 Boosters Immune, Energy, Protein, Multi-Vitamin

11. Cocolada

11. Cocolada

$6.69+

Yogurt Base, Bananas, Coconut, Pineapple

12. Peanut Butter Cup

12. Peanut Butter Cup

$6.69+

Yogurt Base, Chocolate, Peanut Butter

13. Berry Passion

13. Berry Passion

$6.69+

Yogurt Base, Blueberries, Strawberries, Pomegranate

14. PB & Berries

14. PB & Berries

$6.69+

Yogurt Base, Peanut Butter, Strawberries, Raspberries

15. Kale & Spinach

15. Kale & Spinach

$6.69+

NSA Juice, Juice Or Yogurt Base, Baby Kale, Baby Spinach, Pineapple, Mango

16. Avocado Ginger Snap

16. Avocado Ginger Snap

$6.69+

Yogurt Base, Avocado, Ginger, Bananas, Mango

Espresso

Latte Blended

Latte Blended

$6.69+

Espresso, milk and ice get together for what might be the best thing that happens to you all day. Oh, and there's whipped cream on top.

Mocha Blended

Mocha Blended

$6.69+

Dark chocolate Frappuccino® Espresso, milk and ice get together for what might be the best thing that happens to you all day. Oh, and there's whipped cream on top.

Caramello Blended

Caramello Blended

$6.69+

Caramel and vanilla syrup meets coffee, milk and ice for a rendezvous in the blender, while whipped cream and buttery caramel sauce layer the love on top.

White Mocha Blended

White Mocha Blended

$6.69+

White chocolate Frappuccino® Espresso, milk and ice get together for what might be the best thing that happens to you all day. That, plus the whipped cream on top.

Milky Way Blended

Milky Way Blended

$6.69+

Caramel and chocolate mixed with milk and ice topped with whipped cream and drizzle for a taste out of this world.

English Toffee Blended

English Toffee Blended

$6.69+

English Toffee Frappuccino® Espresso, milk and ice get together for a tasty treat. And there's whipped cream on top.

Vanilla Latte Blended

Vanilla Latte Blended

$6.69+

We take Frappuccino® Espresso and vanilla syrup, combine them with milk and ice, topped with whipped cream. Tastes like happiness.

Chai Goddess Blended

Chai Goddess Blended

$6.59+

Spiced Chai infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with ice and milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. An iconic chai cup.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.29+

Rich Espresso mixed with Ice and milk.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$6.59+

Dark chocolate, Espresso, milk and ice get together for what might be the best thing that happens to you all day. Oh, and there's whipped cream on top.

Iced Caramello

Iced Caramello

$6.59+

Vanilla syrup and caramel mixed with Ice, milk, and topped with whipped cream and drizzle.

Iced White Mocha

Iced White Mocha

$6.59+

White chocolate, Espresso, milk and ice get together for what might be the best thing that happens to you all day. Oh, and there's whipped cream on top.

Iced Vanilla

Iced Vanilla

$6.59+

Vanilla Syrup mixed with Ice, milk and topped with Whipped cream and drizzle.

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$4.29+

Rich Espresso mixed with Steamed milk.

Hot Cappucino

Hot Cappucino

$4.29+

Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.

Hot Mocha

Hot Mocha

$5.49+

Dark Chocolate mixed with Steamed milk and topped with Whipped cream and drizzle for a taste out of this world.

Hot Milky Way

Hot Milky Way

$5.49+

Caramel and Chocolate mixed with Steamed milk and topped with Whipped cream and drizzle for a taste out of this world.

Hot Raspberry Truffle

Hot Raspberry Truffle

$5.49+

Raspberry Syrup and White Chocolate mixed with Steamed milk and topped with Whipped cream and drizzle.

Hot Carmello

Hot Carmello

$5.49+

Vanilla Syrup and Caramel mixed with Steamed milk and topped with whipped cream and drizzle.

Hot Vanilla Latte

Hot Vanilla Latte

$5.29+

Vanilla Syrup mixed with Steamed milk and topped with Whipped cream and drizzle.

Hot English Toffee

Hot English Toffee

$5.29+

English Toffee Syrup mixed with Steamed milk and topped with Whipped cream and drizzle.

Hot Americano

Hot Americano

$2.69+

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance. Pro Tip: For an additional boost, ask your barista to try this with an extra shot.

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$2.69+

A single shot of rich espresso. Add more for those long work days.

Hot Con Panna

Hot Con Panna

$2.69+

Espresso shot topped with whipped cream.

Hot Macchiato

Hot Macchiato

$2.69+

Espresso shot gently marked with milk foam

Hot White Mocha

Hot White Mocha

$5.49+

Rich White Chocolate mixed with Steamed milk and topped with Whipped cream and drizzle for a taste that will brighten your day.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

402 West Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Directions

