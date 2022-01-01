Quesadillas in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve quesadillas
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Quesadilla
|$12.99
Mushrooms, onions and cheese grilled ina flour tortilla. Served with fresh pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, and our homemade salsa on the side. Your choice of chicken, chorizo, steak, shrimp bacon or veggie.
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Quesadilla
|$14.49
Quesadilla with cheese and red onion. Your choice of chicken taco meat, shrimp, Carnitas, Carne Asada or Combo of two.
price varies based on protein chosen.
|Quesadilla
|$11.99
Quesadilla with cheese and red onion. Your choice of chicken taco meat, shrimp, Carnitas, Carne Asada or Combo of two.
price varies based on protein chosen.
The Oakmont
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|BLUE CORN QUESADILLA
|$14.00
Blue corn tortilla + shredded smoked chicken + black beans + shredded queso + pico de gallo + guacamole
La 5th Ave Tacos
1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis
|Kids Quesadillas
|$4.99
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.00
|Steak Quesadilla
|$8.00
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Delicia
5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$11.00
choice of cheese, vegetable or chicken, served with sweet potato fries
La Margarita - Fountain Square
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis
|Birria Quesadilla (Sunday Only)
|$12.00
|A La Carte Quesadilla
|$5.00
One Quesadilla
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Two Quesadillas with Choice Protien. Sides of Rice, Sour Cream & Guac
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Quesadilla
|$7.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, sauteed peppers & onions, topped with diced tomatoes & green onions; Served with our house made salsa & sour cream.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$12.00
breaded shrimp, mozzarella, and sweet chili aioli with your choice of salsa or sour cream.
|Southwest Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
grilled chicken, pepperjack cheese, black bean corn salsa, onion, tomato, and chipotle sauce.
BBQ
317 BBQ
6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis
|Quesadilla
Choice of meat, chihuahua cheese, crispy potatoes, roasted poblano, onion, flour tortilla. Served with chipotle crema, pickled red onion, & sliced jalapeño.
|Kids Quesadilla Meal
|$7.00
El Arado Mexican Grill
1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Lunch El Arado Quesadilla
|$7.19
|Meat Quesadilla
|$7.99
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$9.99
SMOOTHIES • GRILL
Mexico City Grill Restaurant
8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis
|C. One Cheese Quesadilla, One Cheese Enchilada And Mexican Rice
|$11.99
|Quesadilla
|Mexico City Quesadilla
|$10.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|Quesadilla
|$7.50
|Quesadilla
|$7.00
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|The Pig Pen Quesadilla
|$10.50
Shredded cheddar jack cheese, smoked pulled pork, crumbled bacon & your choice of signature BTB BBQ sauce between 2 crispy flour tortillas.
|BTB Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
Made with flour tortillas, cheddar Jack cheese & smoked bacon. Add marinated chicken for only $3.