Quesadillas in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve quesadillas

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar

1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$12.99
Mushrooms, onions and cheese grilled ina flour tortilla. Served with fresh pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, and our homemade salsa on the side. Your choice of chicken, chorizo, steak, shrimp bacon or veggie.
More about Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$14.49
Quesadilla with cheese and red onion. Your choice of chicken taco meat, shrimp, Carnitas, Carne Asada or Combo of two.
price varies based on protein chosen.
Quesadilla$11.99
Quesadilla with cheese and red onion. Your choice of chicken taco meat, shrimp, Carnitas, Carne Asada or Combo of two.
price varies based on protein chosen.
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
The Oakmont

323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLUE CORN QUESADILLA$14.00
Blue corn tortilla + shredded smoked chicken + black beans + shredded queso + pico de gallo + guacamole
More about The Oakmont
La 5th Ave Tacos

1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadillas$4.99
Cheese Quesadilla$4.00
Steak Quesadilla$8.00
More about La 5th Ave Tacos
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.00
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Delicia

5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Quesadilla$11.00
choice of cheese, vegetable or chicken, served with sweet potato fries
More about Delicia
La Margarita - Fountain Square

1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Quesadilla (Sunday Only)$12.00
A La Carte Quesadilla$5.00
One Quesadilla
Quesadilla$12.00
Two Quesadillas with Choice Protien. Sides of Rice, Sour Cream & Guac
More about La Margarita - Fountain Square
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$7.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, sauteed peppers & onions, topped with diced tomatoes & green onions; Served with our house made salsa & sour cream.
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

317 Burger

915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (2675 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.00
breaded shrimp, mozzarella, and sweet chili aioli with your choice of salsa or sour cream.
Southwest Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
grilled chicken, pepperjack cheese, black bean corn salsa, onion, tomato, and chipotle sauce.
More about 317 Burger
BBQ

317 BBQ

6320 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 5 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla
Choice of meat, chihuahua cheese, crispy potatoes, roasted poblano, onion, flour tortilla. Served with chipotle crema, pickled red onion, & sliced jalapeño.
Kids Quesadilla Meal$7.00
More about 317 BBQ
El Arado Mexican Grill

1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2957 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch El Arado Quesadilla$7.19
Meat Quesadilla$7.99
Fajita Quesadilla$9.99
More about El Arado Mexican Grill
SMOOTHIES • GRILL

Mexico City Grill Restaurant

8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (702 reviews)
Takeout
C. One Cheese Quesadilla, One Cheese Enchilada And Mexican Rice$11.99
Quesadilla
Mexico City Quesadilla$10.99
More about Mexico City Grill Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$7.50
Quesadilla$7.00
More about Downtown Olly’s
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Pig Pen Quesadilla$10.50
Shredded cheddar jack cheese, smoked pulled pork, crumbled bacon & your choice of signature BTB BBQ sauce between 2 crispy flour tortillas.
BTB Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Made with flour tortillas, cheddar Jack cheese & smoked bacon. Add marinated chicken for only $3.
More about Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

