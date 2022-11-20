Bugambilias imageView gallery

Popular Items

Queso
Chips and 8 oz. Salsa
Burrito Grande

Appetizers

Queso

$3.99+

Choriqueso

$5.99+

Our homemade queso sause with chorizo

Bean Dip

$3.99+

Our homemade queso sause

Guacamole

Guacamole

$3.99+

Made from fresh avacados, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro

Quesadilla poblana

$14.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with Queso Oaxaca, grilled pork marinated in lime juice, parsley and herbs, cooked with onions and drizzled our secret sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Nachos Fajitas

Nachos Fajitas

$13.49+

Tortilla chips covered with queso, grilled steak, grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Nachos Bugambilias

$13.49+

Tortilla chip covered with shredded cheese, refried beans, queso, ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.49+

Stuffed with cheese, chicken. Served with sour cream, salsa and lettuce. Add sautéed vegetables upon request.

Fried Tacos Chorizo

Fried Tacos Chorizo

$9.99

3 corn tortillas, stuffed with chorizo and potatoes, deep fried and topped with lettuce and sour cream

Chips and 8 oz. Salsa

$3.99

Chips and salsa refill

$3.00

Street Tacos

Arabe

Arabe

$4.49+

Grilled pork marinated in lime juice, parsley and herbs, cooked with onions and our secret salsa on a flour tortilla

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$4.25+

Grilled steak served with onions and cilantro

Pollo Asado

$3.99+

Grilled chicken served with cheese, lettuce and tomato on a flour tortilla

Pastor

Pastor

$4.15+

Grilled pork marinated in adobo. Cooked with pineapple, served with onions and cilantro

Carnitas

$3.99+

Fried pork tips served with onions and cilantro

Chorizo con Papas

$3.99+

Mexican sausage cooked with potatoes. Served with queso Oaxaca

shrimp street

$4.50+

Chorizo

$3.99+

Felipe

$4.49+

Cabeza

$3.99+

Campechano (steak and chorizo)

$4.49+

Two Tacos

Three Tacos

Four Tacos

Classic taco

$3.49+

Taco supreme with sour cream

$3.79+

Two Tacos

Lengua Taco

$4.49+

Bugambilias Specialties

Beef Mixiote

Beef Mixiote

$17.49

Tender cuts of beef, marinated and steam-cooked in our secret blend of Chiles, herbs and spices. Served with charro beans and our creamy Mexican spaghetti or rice

Chicken Mixiote

$14.49

Tender chicken, marinated and steam-cooked in our secret blend of Chiles, herbs and spices. Served with charro beans and our creamy Mexican spaghetti or rice

Mole Poblano

Mole Poblano

$16.49

Our family version of Puebla’s most well- known dish. Chicken, cooked in our made-from-scratch sauce; a blend of dried peppers, spices, NUTS, and seeds. As is common in varieties of mole, there’s a hint of chocolate in to complement the flavors. Served with rice and refried beans

Pipian Verde

$16.49

Chicken served in a traditional creamy Mexican green sauce that is made with tomatillos, pumpkin seeds, serrano peppers, sesame seeds, unsalted PEANUTS, fragrant herbs and seasonings. Served with rice charro beans, and tortillas

Pollo Empanizado

$12.99

Breaded chicken breast served with rice and lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

Enchiladas poblanas

$14.99+

3 enchiladas stuffed with chicken and covered with our homemade poblano sauced of your choice. Served with rice and beans

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$14.99+

A traditional Mexican pasta and family favorite! Our creamy sauce is a blend of fresh Roma tomatoes, and seasonings. Topped with breaded chicken breast. Substitute grilled chicken upon request

Steak Poblano

$16.99

Sliced ribeye sautéed with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and herbs. Served on the side. Beans and tortillas

Carnitas

$14.49

Traditional Mexican style fried pork served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole and pico. Corn tortillas served on the side. Mixed in with salsa verde upon request

Carne Azada

Carne Azada

$16.99

Grilled Ribeye topped with caramelized onions served with rice and refried beans. Comes with tortillas. Lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo and guacamole on the side

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$11.99

One Chile relleno stuffed with queso fresco cover with red sauce. Served with rice and beans

Cocktail De Camarones

Cocktail De Camarones

$15.99

enchiladas en salsa verde

$13.99

Milanesa de res plate

$14.50

Chilaquiles

$10.99+

Cemitas/Sandwiches

Cemita Arabe

Cemita Arabe

$13.99

Grilled pork marinated in lime juice, parsley and herbs, cooked with onions and our secret salsa on a cemita roll

Cemita Milanesa De Pollo

Cemita Milanesa De Pollo

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast, refried beans, chipotle mayo shredded Oaxaca cheese, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce and onions served on a cemita roll

Cemita Felipe

$14.49

Carne asada and sautéed onions and topped with melted Oaxaca cheese, chipotle mayo and served on a cemita roll

Cemita al pastor

$13.99

Marinated pork, sautéed onions and topped with fresh cilantro, served on a cemita roll

Cemita de Cabeza

Cemita de Cabeza

$12.99

Steamed pork’s head and pork loin, spicy pico de gallo, served on a cemita roll.

Cemita Res Milanesa

$14.99
Cubana

Cubana

$16.49+

Breaded chicken breast or pork, ham, sausage, fried egg, bacon, refried beans, chipotle mayo, shredded Oaxaca cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce and onions served on a cemita roll.

Cemita Milanesa De Puerco

$13.99

Breaded pork, refried beans, chipotle mayo shredded Oaxaca cheese, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce and onions served on a cemita roll

Classic Tex-Mex

Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast on rice covered with queso sauce

Choripollo

$13.99

Arroz con steak

$14.99
Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$13.49+

Chicken tinga or ground beef, stuffed into a flour tortilla, deep fried and topped with our queso sauce. Served with rice and refried beans. Lettuce, sour cream, and pico de Gallo served on the side

Burrito Classico

$13.49+

Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or chicken tinga, topped with red Sauce. Rice and refried beans served on the side. Comes with a side of lettuce, sour cream and pico de Gallo

Burrito Grande

Burrito Grande

$13.49+

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice and refried beans and covered with our queso sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo on the side

Carne Azada

Carne Azada

$16.99

Grilled Ribeye topped with caramelized onions served with rice and refried beans. Comes with tortillas. Lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo and guacamole on the side

Classic enchiladas

$13.49+

3 enchiladas- ground beef or chicken tinga, covered with red sauce, and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de Gallo

Pollo Azado (filete de pollo)

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with pico de Gallo, served over rice, and a side of vegetables.

Fajitas

Fajitas

$14.99+

Grilled chicken, sautéed bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served on a hot skillet. Served with rice and beans. Lettuce sour cream, pico de Gallo and guacamole on the side. Choose from corn tortillas or flour tortillas

Pick 2

$12.99

Served with rice and beans. American taco (Beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce), classic enchilada, tostada, tamal, cheese quesadilla, Chile relleno, burrito

Pick 3

$13.99

Served with rice and beans. American taco (Beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce), classic enchilada, tostada, tamal, cheese quesadilla, Chile relleno, burrito

Veggie tacos

$13.49

3 tacos stuffed with sautéed cauliflower, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream. Choose from rice or beans for a side. Substitute corn tortillas upon request

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$13.99+

Mexican white rice, whole pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole and grilled chicken or carnitas. Substitute Arabe, steak or pastor for $2.00 upcharge Substitute Shrimp $3.00 upcharge

Steve Burrito

$13.99

Sautéed chopped cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and shredded cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla and topped with queso dip. Lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo served on the side. Served with rice or refried beans. Vegan option available upon request.

Huevos con Chorizo

$11.99

Burrito Campechano

$14.99

Taco Salad

$11.99+

Quesadilla Fajita Dinner

$13.99+

Seafood Entrees

Camarones A La Diabla

$16.99

Sautéed shrimp covered with our homemade hot sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and avocado

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.99

Shrimp grilled with butter, garlic, soy sauce and fresh lemon juice served with rice and mixed vegetables

Tilapia Azada

$14.99

Grilled tilapia filet served with mixed vegetables and rice

Fish Tacos

$15.99

3 tacos. Grilled tilapia, with sautéed onions and poblano peppers, topped with shredded cheese. Homemade avocado dressing on the side. Served with steamed vegetables and rice

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

3 tacos. Grilled tilapia, with sautéed onions and poblano peppers, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream and avocado . Served with steamed vegetables or rice.

Chipotle crema camarones

$16.99

Sautéed shrimp covered with our homemade creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and avocado.

Coctel de Camarones

$16.99

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta with chicken

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Taco

$6.50

Kids Enchilada

$6.50

Kids Burrito

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Dino Nuggets

$6.50

Kids Nachos

$6.99

Kids Arroz con Pollo

$6.99

Kids Milanesa pollo

$6.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.99+

Ground beef or grilled chicken, served on top of a deep fried tortilla. Topped with lettuce, queso, sour cream and pico de Gallo

House Salad

$5.99+

Salad mix, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, shredded cheese

Taco salad fajita

$13.99+

The Lara salad

$13.99

a la carta

a la carta chile relleno

$5.99

Clasic Taco

$3.25+

Taco Supreme

$4.00+

a la carta tostada

$3.49

a la carta enchilada

$3.49

a la carta Burrito

$4.50+

a la carta Cheese quesadilla

$4.49

A la carta chimichanga

$5.50

Deserts

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Flan

$3.99

chocolate cake

$7.50

Chessecake

$3.99Out of stock

Tiramisu

$5.99Out of stock

Sopapilla with ice cream

$3.99

Churros

$5.49

Sides

avocado

$1.50

Charro beans

$3.99

Chiles toreados

$2.50

corn tortillas

$0.99

flour tortillas

$0.99

French Fries

$2.99

Pasta

$3.99

pico de gallo

$1.50

Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Refried beans

$2.99

Jalapenos en Vinagre

$0.99

Rice

$2.99

Rice and beans

$4.50

Shrimp (6)

$4.99

sour cream

$0.89

Vegetables

$2.50

Queso fresco

$0.99

4 oz specialty sauce

$3.99+

Tilapia Filet

$5.00

Family Meals

Fajita Bar

$36.99+

Street Taco Bar

$46.99

Taco Bar

$43.99

1 pound Arabe meat

$14.99

1 Pound Partor meat

$14.99

Vegetarian

Tinga Quesadilla

$12.99

Veggie tacos

$13.49

3 tacos stuffed with sautéed cauliflower, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream. Choose from rice or beans for a side. Substitute corn tortillas upon request

Steve Burrito

$13.99

Sautéed chopped cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and shredded cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla and topped with queso dip. Lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo served on the side. Served with rice or refried beans. Vegan option available upon request.

Vegetarian Taco salad fajita

$12.99

Soft drinks

Soft Drink

$3.25

Agua frescas

$3.15

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.99

Water With Lemons

$0.49

Soft Drink To Go

$1.50

Jarritos

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Flavor lemonade

$3.50

Boing

$3.25

Club Soda

$1.50

Kids Drink

$1.00+

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.25

Mt. Dew

$3.25

Orange Crush

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Strawberry Melon Iced Tea

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Tequila and Margaritas

House Margarita

$7.50+

Hibiscus Margarita

$11.00+

Pineapple Margarita

$11.00+

Don Ramon

$11.00+

Don Julio

$12.00+

1800

$12.00+

Patron

$12.00+

Tesoro

$8.50+

Casa Amigos

$9.50+

100 Años Single

$5.00

Corralejo Extra Añejo Single

$14.00

Clase Azul Plata

$20.00

Dos Alas Añejo

$9.00

El Milagro

$5.50+

Jarana house teq

$3.80

Mezacalrita

$11.00+

Liquor

Vodka

$3.50+

Run

$7.00+

Whiskey

$6.00+

Gin

$3.50+

Combos

Combo Pick 2

$11.99

Combo Pick 3

$13.99

luch

$7.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5763 E 86th St, Castleton, IN 46250

Directions

Gallery
Bugambilias image

