Bugambilias
5763 E 86th St
Castleton, IN 46250
Popular Items
Appetizers
Queso
Choriqueso
Our homemade queso sause with chorizo
Bean Dip
Our homemade queso sause
Guacamole
Made from fresh avacados, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro
Quesadilla poblana
A flour tortilla stuffed with Queso Oaxaca, grilled pork marinated in lime juice, parsley and herbs, cooked with onions and drizzled our secret sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Nachos Fajitas
Tortilla chips covered with queso, grilled steak, grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Nachos Bugambilias
Tortilla chip covered with shredded cheese, refried beans, queso, ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Quesadilla
Stuffed with cheese, chicken. Served with sour cream, salsa and lettuce. Add sautéed vegetables upon request.
Fried Tacos Chorizo
3 corn tortillas, stuffed with chorizo and potatoes, deep fried and topped with lettuce and sour cream
Chips and 8 oz. Salsa
Chips and salsa refill
Street Tacos
Arabe
Grilled pork marinated in lime juice, parsley and herbs, cooked with onions and our secret salsa on a flour tortilla
Carne Asada
Grilled steak served with onions and cilantro
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken served with cheese, lettuce and tomato on a flour tortilla
Pastor
Grilled pork marinated in adobo. Cooked with pineapple, served with onions and cilantro
Carnitas
Fried pork tips served with onions and cilantro
Chorizo con Papas
Mexican sausage cooked with potatoes. Served with queso Oaxaca
shrimp street
Chorizo
Felipe
Cabeza
Campechano (steak and chorizo)
Two Tacos
Three Tacos
Four Tacos
Classic taco
Taco supreme with sour cream
Two Tacos
Lengua Taco
Bugambilias Specialties
Beef Mixiote
Tender cuts of beef, marinated and steam-cooked in our secret blend of Chiles, herbs and spices. Served with charro beans and our creamy Mexican spaghetti or rice
Chicken Mixiote
Tender chicken, marinated and steam-cooked in our secret blend of Chiles, herbs and spices. Served with charro beans and our creamy Mexican spaghetti or rice
Mole Poblano
Our family version of Puebla’s most well- known dish. Chicken, cooked in our made-from-scratch sauce; a blend of dried peppers, spices, NUTS, and seeds. As is common in varieties of mole, there’s a hint of chocolate in to complement the flavors. Served with rice and refried beans
Pipian Verde
Chicken served in a traditional creamy Mexican green sauce that is made with tomatillos, pumpkin seeds, serrano peppers, sesame seeds, unsalted PEANUTS, fragrant herbs and seasonings. Served with rice charro beans, and tortillas
Pollo Empanizado
Breaded chicken breast served with rice and lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
Enchiladas poblanas
3 enchiladas stuffed with chicken and covered with our homemade poblano sauced of your choice. Served with rice and beans
Spaghetti
A traditional Mexican pasta and family favorite! Our creamy sauce is a blend of fresh Roma tomatoes, and seasonings. Topped with breaded chicken breast. Substitute grilled chicken upon request
Steak Poblano
Sliced ribeye sautéed with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and herbs. Served on the side. Beans and tortillas
Carnitas
Traditional Mexican style fried pork served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole and pico. Corn tortillas served on the side. Mixed in with salsa verde upon request
Carne Azada
Grilled Ribeye topped with caramelized onions served with rice and refried beans. Comes with tortillas. Lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo and guacamole on the side
Chile Relleno
One Chile relleno stuffed with queso fresco cover with red sauce. Served with rice and beans
Cocktail De Camarones
enchiladas en salsa verde
Milanesa de res plate
Chilaquiles
Cemitas/Sandwiches
Cemita Arabe
Grilled pork marinated in lime juice, parsley and herbs, cooked with onions and our secret salsa on a cemita roll
Cemita Milanesa De Pollo
Breaded chicken breast, refried beans, chipotle mayo shredded Oaxaca cheese, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce and onions served on a cemita roll
Cemita Felipe
Carne asada and sautéed onions and topped with melted Oaxaca cheese, chipotle mayo and served on a cemita roll
Cemita al pastor
Marinated pork, sautéed onions and topped with fresh cilantro, served on a cemita roll
Cemita de Cabeza
Steamed pork’s head and pork loin, spicy pico de gallo, served on a cemita roll.
Cemita Res Milanesa
Cubana
Breaded chicken breast or pork, ham, sausage, fried egg, bacon, refried beans, chipotle mayo, shredded Oaxaca cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce and onions served on a cemita roll.
Cemita Milanesa De Puerco
Breaded pork, refried beans, chipotle mayo shredded Oaxaca cheese, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce and onions served on a cemita roll
Classic Tex-Mex
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken breast on rice covered with queso sauce
Choripollo
Arroz con steak
Chimichanga
Chicken tinga or ground beef, stuffed into a flour tortilla, deep fried and topped with our queso sauce. Served with rice and refried beans. Lettuce, sour cream, and pico de Gallo served on the side
Burrito Classico
Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or chicken tinga, topped with red Sauce. Rice and refried beans served on the side. Comes with a side of lettuce, sour cream and pico de Gallo
Burrito Grande
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice and refried beans and covered with our queso sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo on the side
Carne Azada
Grilled Ribeye topped with caramelized onions served with rice and refried beans. Comes with tortillas. Lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo and guacamole on the side
Classic enchiladas
3 enchiladas- ground beef or chicken tinga, covered with red sauce, and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de Gallo
Pollo Azado (filete de pollo)
Grilled chicken breast, topped with pico de Gallo, served over rice, and a side of vegetables.
Fajitas
Grilled chicken, sautéed bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served on a hot skillet. Served with rice and beans. Lettuce sour cream, pico de Gallo and guacamole on the side. Choose from corn tortillas or flour tortillas
Pick 2
Served with rice and beans. American taco (Beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce), classic enchilada, tostada, tamal, cheese quesadilla, Chile relleno, burrito
Pick 3
Served with rice and beans. American taco (Beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce), classic enchilada, tostada, tamal, cheese quesadilla, Chile relleno, burrito
Veggie tacos
3 tacos stuffed with sautéed cauliflower, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream. Choose from rice or beans for a side. Substitute corn tortillas upon request
Burrito Bowl
Mexican white rice, whole pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole and grilled chicken or carnitas. Substitute Arabe, steak or pastor for $2.00 upcharge Substitute Shrimp $3.00 upcharge
Steve Burrito
Sautéed chopped cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and shredded cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla and topped with queso dip. Lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo served on the side. Served with rice or refried beans. Vegan option available upon request.
Huevos con Chorizo
Burrito Campechano
Taco Salad
Quesadilla Fajita Dinner
Seafood Entrees
Camarones A La Diabla
Sautéed shrimp covered with our homemade hot sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and avocado
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp grilled with butter, garlic, soy sauce and fresh lemon juice served with rice and mixed vegetables
Tilapia Azada
Grilled tilapia filet served with mixed vegetables and rice
Fish Tacos
3 tacos. Grilled tilapia, with sautéed onions and poblano peppers, topped with shredded cheese. Homemade avocado dressing on the side. Served with steamed vegetables and rice
Shrimp Tacos
3 tacos. Grilled tilapia, with sautéed onions and poblano peppers, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream and avocado . Served with steamed vegetables or rice.
Chipotle crema camarones
Sautéed shrimp covered with our homemade creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and avocado.
Coctel de Camarones
Kids Menu
Salads
a la carta
Deserts
Sides
avocado
Charro beans
Chiles toreados
corn tortillas
flour tortillas
French Fries
Pasta
pico de gallo
Shredded Cheese
Refried beans
Jalapenos en Vinagre
Rice
Rice and beans
Shrimp (6)
sour cream
Vegetables
Queso fresco
4 oz specialty sauce
Tilapia Filet
Family Meals
Vegetarian
Tinga Quesadilla
Steve Burrito
Sautéed chopped cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and shredded cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla and topped with queso dip. Lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo served on the side. Served with rice or refried beans. Vegan option available upon request.
Vegetarian Taco salad fajita
Soft drinks
Soft Drink
Agua frescas
Mexican Coca Cola
Water With Lemons
Soft Drink To Go
Jarritos
Root Beer
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Flavor lemonade
Boing
Club Soda
Kids Drink
Iced Tea
Coffee
Tropicana Lemonade
Mt. Dew
Orange Crush
Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Strawberry Melon Iced Tea
Bottled Water
Orange Juice
Tequila and Margaritas
House Margarita
Hibiscus Margarita
Pineapple Margarita
Don Ramon
Don Julio
1800
Patron
Tesoro
Casa Amigos
100 Años Single
Corralejo Extra Añejo Single
Clase Azul Plata
Dos Alas Añejo
El Milagro
Jarana house teq
Mezacalrita
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
5763 E 86th St, Castleton, IN 46250