Pretzels in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants that serve pretzels

Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar

1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Breadsticks$9.99
Four soft pretzel sticks lightly sprinkled with salt and paired with our house blended white queso
Weber Grill Restaurants

10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Roll & Beer Cheese Dip$7.50
Our signature warm pretzel rolls served with white cheddar beer cheese dip
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square

1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soft Pretzel$10.00
fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.
AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Giant Pretzel$11.49
Served with queso and spicy mustard per request.
Giant Pretzel$11.99
Giant Pretzel & We mean Giant.
Served with extra spicy mustard and queso.
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Sticks$11.00
Upland Brewing - College Ave

4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soft Pretzel$10.00
fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.
Mashcraft - Delaware

2205 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Soft Pretzel$6.00
Turano soft pretzel, served up hot with spicy mustard and house made MashCraft beer cheese.
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Pretzel bites deep fried to a perfect soft golden brown and served with our creamy Dijon sauce.
Prodigy Burger

8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils

Avg 4.2 (1269 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Fries$8.95
Warm pretzel fries topped with everything seasoning alongside honey mustard dipping sauce and house-made queso
Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

910 W 10th St., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Pretzel$8.95
Pretzel Fries$8.95
Warm pretzel fries topped with everything seasoning alongside honey mustard dipping sauce and house-made queso
