Pretzels in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve pretzels
Taylor's Pub & Grill at Greenbriar
1325 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
|Pretzel Breadsticks
|$9.99
Four soft pretzel sticks lightly sprinkled with salt and paired with our house blended white queso
Weber Grill Restaurants
10 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis
|Pretzel Roll & Beer Cheese Dip
|$7.50
Our signature warm pretzel rolls served with white cheddar beer cheese dip
Upland Brewing - Fountain Square
1201 Prospect Street, Indianapolis
|Soft Pretzel
|$10.00
fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Giant Pretzel
|$11.49
Served with queso and spicy mustard per request.
|Giant Pretzel
|$11.99
Giant Pretzel & We mean Giant.
Served with extra spicy mustard and queso.
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Pretzel Sticks
|$11.00
Upland Brewing - College Ave
4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Soft Pretzel
|$10.00
fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.
Mashcraft - Delaware
2205 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis
|Soft Pretzel
|$6.00
Turano soft pretzel, served up hot with spicy mustard and house made MashCraft beer cheese.
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|Pretzel Bites
|$9.00
Pretzel bites deep fried to a perfect soft golden brown and served with our creamy Dijon sauce.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger
8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils
|Pretzel Fries
|$8.95
Warm pretzel fries topped with everything seasoning alongside honey mustard dipping sauce and house-made queso