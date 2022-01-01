Corn dogs in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve corn dogs
Whiskey Business Southport
5220 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|MINI CORN DOGS
|$8.99
Crispy doggies served with Southwest ranch.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union Jack Pub
921 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis
|Championship Corn Dogs
|$9.50
Shakers Good Eats & Ale - 8142 East Southport Road
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Kids corn dogs
|$5.50