Chilly Water Brewing Company 719 Virginia Ave, Ste 105

No reviews yet

719 Virginia Ave,Ste 105

Indianapolis, IN 46203

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Sandwich
CW Double Burger
Chicken Sandwich

Shareable

Chicken Wings (Full)

$17.00

Drums & Flats Brined, Grilled, Fried, & Tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, General Tso’s, Key Lime Curry, Hot AF

Chicken Wings (Half)

$12.00

Drums & Flats Brined, Grilled, Fried, & Tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, General Tso’s, Key Lime Curry, Hot AF Available as Vegan Seitan Wings

Loaded Waffle Fries

$12.00

Queso, Bacon, Secret Sauce, Baja Crema

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Chicken, Queso, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Baja Crema, Black Bean Salsa, Jalapeño salsa, Jalapeños

Seitan Wings (Full)

$17.00

3 Carrots Seitan Strips Fried in Our Vegan Only Fryer and Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce. Buffalo, BBQ, General Tso’s, Key Lime Curry, Hot AF

Seitan Wings (Half)

$12.00

3 Carrots Seitan Strips Fried in Our Vegan Only Fryer and Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken, Chihuahua and Oaxacan cheese, served with a side of salsa.

Fire on the Mountain

$10.00

Spicy feta cheese dip served with pita bread, carrots, celery and cucumbers.

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Guacamole Special

$7.00

Mains

BLT

$15.00

Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo, on Amelia's Loaf of the Day

Bowl Chili

$9.00Out of stock

Burger of the Month

$16.00

All American burger , two smashed patties, bacon, two pieces of American cheese, mayo, tomato, onion, lettuce and pickles. Side of curly fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Chicken, Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Parmesan

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken Thighs Tossed in choice of sauce, Slaw, & Aioli on Top Brioche Add Bacon For $2

Cup Chili

$6.00Out of stock

CW Double Burger

$15.00

Mustard Fried Beef Patties, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Pickle, Lettuce, & Secret Sauce on Brioche Add patty for $3 • Add Bacon For $2

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi, Queso, Shredded Cheddar, Amelia’s Croutons, Green Onions, Sun Dried Tomatoes ADD Bacon, $2 Add chicken or seitan, $4

Seitan Wrap

$15.00

3 Carrots Seitan tossed in General Tso’s, Ginger Slaw, Fresno Peppers, Avocado

Tacos

$15.00

rotating selection of 3 tacos, ask your server

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Dijonnaise on Ciabatta, offered cold or hot Add Bacon For $2

Vegan Wrap

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Sides

Bowl Chili

$10.00Out of stock

Bowl Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Broccoli Salad

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Cup Chili

$5.00Out of stock

Cup Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Curly Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Extra Dips

$0.50

Extra Pita Bread

$2.00

Fries

$5.00

Fruit

$5.00

Ginger Slaw

$5.00

Jalapeños

$0.50

Mac & Cheese Side

$8.00

No Side

Potato Salad

$5.00

Side Green Salad

$8.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Sauces

Baja Crema

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Cesar

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Dijonnaise

$0.50

General Tso's

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot AF

$0.50

Key Lime Curry

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

Queso

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Secret Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Greens

Full Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Avocado, Crouton, Housemade Caesar Dressing

Full CW House Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, House Balsamic Vinaigrette, Parmesan, Candied Pecan

Half Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Avocado, Crouton, Housemade Caesar Dressing

Half CW House Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, House Balsamic Vinaigrette, Parmesan, Candied Pecan

Kids Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

Mustard Fried Beef Patty, Cheddar. Served w/side, LTOP upon request

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar cheese on Sourdough, served w/side

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Country fried chicken tenders, served with side & choice of dipping sauce

Desserts

Skips Balls

$4.00

A blend of cream cheese and Oreo cookies smothered in a variety of flavors Peanut Butter Coconut Dark Chocolate

Tiramisu

$7.50Out of stock

Flan

$7.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Water

Restaurant info

Brewery/American Fare

Location

719 Virginia Ave,Ste 105, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Directions

