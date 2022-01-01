Main picView gallery

Hotboys Indianapolis Fountain Square

review star

No reviews yet

1004 VIRGINIA AVENUE

INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46203

Popular Items

Sando
Fries
Chicken Tender Combo

Bone-in Chicken

Quarter Dark (Leg/Thigh)

$10.00

Quarter Light (Breast/Wing)

$10.00

Half (Light Meat Only)

$19.00

Half

$19.00

Whole

$34.00

4-5 Wingz

$10.00

8-10 Wingz

$20.00

Chicken Tenders

5 Tenders

$23.00

10 DERS

$45.00

Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Combos

Chicken Tender Combo

$17.00

(2) Jumbo Chicken Tenders, spiced to your liking and served Krinkle Kutz, Coleslaw & $ Sauce

Wing Combo

$16.00

(4) Jumbo Chicken Wings spiced to your liking served with Krinkle Kutz, Coleslaw & $ Sauce

Bone-in Combo Dark

$16.00

1/4 Dark (Leg & Thigh) spiced to your liking served with Krinkle Kutz, Coleslaw & $ Sauce

Bone-in Combo Light

$16.00

1/4 White (Breast & Wing) spiced to your liking served with Krinkle Kutz, Coleslaw & $ Sauce

***Nap Special***

$13.00

That's Right, a Naptown Exclusive! Our World Famous Sando prepared with (1) Jumbo Chicken Tender (topped with slaw, pickles & $ Sauce) spiced to your liking and served with a small side of Krinkle Kutz

Kids Nuggies

$7.00

5 Nuggies w/FF & Soda

Desserts

Bonuts

$4.00

Angry Bonuts

$4.00

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.50

RED BULL

$4.00Out of stock

SUGAR FREE RB

$4.00Out of stock

RED BULL YELLOW

$4.00Out of stock

RED BULL RED

$4.00Out of stock

EMPLOYEE RED BULL

$2.00Out of stock

Savory South

Chicken Etouffee

$13.00

Creole Stew made with a light brown roux, Herbs, Spices and Dark Meat Chicken|Jasmine Rice|Chive Garnish|Instant Classic-Big Chicken Energy

Etou Fries

$13.00

A gang of Krinkle Kutz topped with you guessed it-Chicken Etouffee|Chive Garnish

WF Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

(2) Thin & Crispy Waffles|(2) Jumbo Chicken Tenders spiced to your liking|Honey Butter|Maple Syrup

Premium Fries

Loaded

$13.00

Krinkle Kut fries, topped with our World Famous Fried chicken, spiced to your liking, Slaw, Pickles and Money Sauce

Swamp

$13.00

Krinkle Kut fries, topped with our World Famous Fried chicken, spiced to your liking, Collard Greens and Money Sauce

Guap Fries

$13.00

Krinkle cut fries with our World Famous fried chicken spiced to your preference, cheese sauce and topped with chives. Spicy crunchy cheesy deliciousness

Hoosier Fries

$13.00

Krinkle Kutz|Chicken Sausage Gravy|Shredded Mild Cheddar|Chive Garnish

SANDO

Sando

$12.00

#1 Chicken Sandwich In California, ranked by Yelp|Jumbo Thigh, Hand-trimmed and breaded, spiced to your liking|Martins Potato Roll|(topped with slaw, pickles & $ Sauce) Big Chicken Energy here guys and gals

The Hot Hot

$15.00

Our Hottest Option (aka certain death) available in Sando form only. Our Spice Lords take extra pleasure in lacing this one up with as much spice as it can hold! For Real-Don't Play Yourself!

El Guapo

$14.00

Our famous hot chicken, spiced to your preference. Topped with pickles and liquid gold (cheese sauce).

Vegetarian Sando

$14.00

Sides

Greens

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

Fritters

$6.00

(6) Mac & Cheese Ballz breaded and fried to perfection served w/ Dirty Dave's Top Secret Ranch

Sage Chicken Sausage Gravy

$4.00

White Rice

$2.00

Lg. Cheese Sauce (8oz)

$4.00

Dirty Dave's Top Secret Ranch

$1.00

Money Sauce

$0.50

Syrup

$1.00

Sm. Cheese Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Extra Pickles

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

A la Carte

1 Tender

$5.00

2 Tender

$10.00

3 Tender

$15.00

2 Waffles w/Honey Butter (No Chicken)

$12.00

Vegetarian Patty (Patty Only)

$8.00

Features

Smashburger w/FF

$10.00Out of stock

Hotboy Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Hotboy Wrap

$15.00Out of stock

MERCH

Hat

Hoodie

$70.00

Staff Shurt

$30.00

LIGHTER

$2.00

Tie Dye

$45.00

Vic Vipers

$15.00

Stickers

$2.00

HOTBOY/BLUEBEARD

$40.00

Hotboys Shorts

$65.00Out of stock

CAN \ BOTTLES BEERS

GINGER BEER

$4.00

TB BUD LIGHT

$6.25

TB BUD

$6.25

TB MICH ULTRA

$7.00

TB BUSCH LITE

$4.00

MANGO CART

$6.00

STELLA

$7.00

RG BUBBLES

$6.50

BUSH LIGHT APPLE

$4.25

TB MILLER LIGHT

$6.25

TB COORS LIGHT

$6.25

BELLS 2HEARTED

$9.40

BELLS OBERON

$9.40

TB MODELO

$6.75

TB PBR

$5.00

SUNKING CREAM ALE

$7.00

STELLA CIDAR

$7.00

MILLER HIGHLIFE

$6.25

SUNKING ORANG VANILLA CREAM ALE

$7.00

GUMBALL HEAD

$8.00

CAN COCKTAILS

CIROC SELTZER

$14.00

HORNITOS TEQUILA SELTZER

$10.00

LONG DRINK BLACK

$8.00

LONG DRINK BLUE

$7.00

LONG DRINK RED

$7.00

SVEDKA VODKA SODA

$8.00

HIGH NOON SELTZER

$7.50

TALL BOY HIGH NOON

$12.50

DRAFTS

DANK DUST

$7.00Out of stock

BLUE MOON

$6.00

ZOMBIE DUST

$7.00

PACHANGA

$7.00Out of stock

Budlight

$6.00

BOURBON

HOUSE WHISKEY

$6.00

GENTLEMAN JACK

$13.00

JEFFERSONS SMALL BATCH

$13.00

HEAVENS DOOR

$20.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$12.00

WOODFORD DOUBLE OAK

$16.00

JAMESON

$10.00

JACK DANIELS

$10.00

JACK DANIELS SINGLE BARREL/BARREL PROOF

$18.00

OLD FORESTER 1920

$19.00

FOUR ROSES SINGLE BARREL

$18.00

JIM BEAM

$8.00

WILD TURKEY 101

$12.00

MAKERS MARK

$12.00

RUSSELLS RESERVE

$12.00

KNOB CREEK

$12.00

CROWN ROYAL

$12.00

CROWN APPLE

$13.00

CROWN PEACH

$13.00

PENDLETON

$8.00

SEXTON

$9.00

ELIJAH CRAIG SMALL BATCH

$14.00

HENNESSY VS

$15.00

BULLEIT

$12.50Out of stock

BLADE AND BOW

$20.00

BULLET 10 YEAR

$15.00

BULLEIT RYE

$12.50

LARCENY SMALL BATCH

$12.00

ANGELS ENVY RYE

$25.00

MICHTERS AMERICAN

$18.00

PIGGY BANK

$19.00

PROPER 12

$12.00

No. 9 SLIPKNOT

$14.00

CEDAR RIDGE RYE BIB

$16.00

CEDAR RIDGE

$12.00

No. 9 SLIPKNOT RED CASK

$19.00

TEQUILA

HOUSE TEQUILA

$6.00

TEREMANA

$12.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$14.00

ESPOLON REPO

$14.00

EXOTICO

$7.00

ALTOS REPO

$11.00

GRAND CENTENARIO

$12.00

21 SEEDS ORANGE

$13.00

21 SEEDS JAP / CUCUMBER

$13.00Out of stock

CUERVO TRADICIONAL

$12.00

LOBOS REPO

$13.00

EL JIMADOR

$12.00

CORRALEJO ANEJO

$20.00

1800 CRISTALINO

$13.00

CLASE AZUL

$45.00

CASAMIGOS REPO

$12.00

HOTBOYS DRINKS

HIGHWEST OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

HB HURRICANE

$10.00

LIQUID BONUT

$8.00

PBR & A SHOT

$6.00

KELIAH JUICE

$10.00

MICHELADAS

$7.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

ADULT FROSTEE

$12.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

TOP SHELF MARGARITA

$16.00

SHOTS

JELLO SHOT!

$2.00

FIREBALL

$6.00

JAGER

$7.00

SKREWBALL

$7.00

RUMPLE MINZE

$7.00

BONUT SHOT

$5.00

VODKA/ GIN

HOUSE VODKA

$6.00

WHEATLEY

$7.00

TITOS

$7.50

BEEFEATER GIN

$7.00

RUM

SAILOR JERRY

$6.50

CORDIALS

KAHLUA

$10.00

BIRDMAN SPECIAL

ACE OF SPADES

$500.00

WINE

HOUSE CAB

$6.00

HOUSE CHARD

$6.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$6.00

RED SANGRIA

$6.00
