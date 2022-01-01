Dumplings in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Side of Chicken & Dumplings
|$2.99
|Chicken & Dumplings
|$10.99
House made dumplings & tender roasted chicken in a pool of rich, creamy broth; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
More about His Place Eatery
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Chicken&Dumplings Bowl
|$6.49
|Chicken & Dumplings Entree
|$13.99
Our family classic recipe, made from scratch dumplings and pulled chicken, cooked with a rich and flavorful homemade chicken broth. Served with two sides.