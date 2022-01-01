Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Indianapolis

Indianapolis restaurants
Indianapolis restaurants that serve dumplings

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Chicken & Dumplings$2.99
Chicken & Dumplings$10.99
House made dumplings & tender roasted chicken in a pool of rich, creamy broth; Served with your choice of two sides & a dinner roll
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

His Place Eatery

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken&Dumplings Bowl$6.49
Chicken & Dumplings Entree$13.99
Our family classic recipe, made from scratch dumplings and pulled chicken, cooked with a rich and flavorful homemade chicken broth. Served with two sides.
More about His Place Eatery
Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill

4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Dumplings
Vegan
More about Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill

