Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill 4189 North Keystone Avenue

4189 North Keystone Avenue

Indianapolis, IN 46205

Dailey Entree's

Ackee & Saltfish

Ackee & Saltfish

$16.95

The Jamaican national dish. The ackee fruit sautéed with the delicious Jamaican medley of seasonings and salted cod fish. Like being in Jamaica. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Brown Stew Chicken

Brown Stew Chicken

$10.00

Seasoned with the classic Jamaican medley of seasonings then strewed in a brown sauce with carrots and peppers.

Brown Stew Fish (Fillet)

Brown Stew Fish (Fillet)

$18.95

Allow 25 minutes. Red snapper fillet, pan-fried in a classic Jamaican medley of seasonings then stewed in a brown sauce with carrots and peppers. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Brown Stew Fish (Whole)

Brown Stew Fish (Whole)

$21.95

Allow 25 minutes. Red Snapper, pan-fried in a classic Jamaican medley of seasonings then stewed in a brown sauce with carrots and peppers. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Coconut Curry Shrimp

Coconut Curry Shrimp

$16.95

Juicy, flavor-filled shrimp seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices and coconut milk, then sautéed to perfection. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$9.95

Chicken, carrots, and Irish potatoes seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices then stewed until flavor-filled and tender. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$12.95

Goat, carrots, and Irish potatoes seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices then stewed until flavor-filled and tender. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Curry Vegetable Meal

Curry Vegetable Meal

$9.95

Vegan. A mouthwatering stew with potatoes, sweet peppers, and carrots marinated in Jamaica's signature curry seasoning. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Escovitch Fish Fillet

Escovitch Fish Fillet

$18.95

Allow 25 minutes. Red snapper fillet seasoned and pan-fried to perfection, then topped with a mild or spicy, lightly pickled vegetable medley. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Escovitch Whole Fish

Escovitch Whole Fish

$21.95

Juicy, flavor-filled shrimp seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices and coconut milk, then sautéed to perfection.

Fish & Festival

Fish & Festival

$11.95

Pan-fried perch fillet, with oblong-shaped fried dumplings known to Jamaicans as the festival. Includes Garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Half Jerk Chicken

Half Jerk Chicken

$13.95

Half Jerk Chicken seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spice then grilled to perfection. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Ital Stew

Ital Stew

$11.25

Vegan. Irish potato, Jamaican sweet potato, plantain, red peas, carrots, okra, coconut milk, a touch of scotch bonnet, with the classic Jamaican medley of seasonings then simmered to perfection. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Jerk BBQ Baby Back Ribs

Jerk BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$13.95

Tender-cut pork ribs seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices then grilled to perfection. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Jerk Chicken Quarter (Dark)

Jerk Chicken Quarter (Dark)

$8.95

Quarter chicken seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spice then grilled to perfection. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Jerk Chicken Quarter (White)

Jerk Chicken Quarter (White)

$9.95

Quarter chicken seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spice then grilled to perfection. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Jerk Chicken Wrap

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Jerk chicken wrapped in a garlic tortilla with a side of plantain and cabbage. Garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Jerk Spicy Shrimp

Jerk Spicy Shrimp

$16.95

Juicy, spicy, and flavor-filled shrimp seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices then sautéed to perfection. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Oxtail

Oxtail

$16.95

Fall-off-the-bone tender oxtail stewed in gravy with carrots, and garlic-scallion butter beans. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Steam Fish (Fillet)

Steam Fish (Fillet)

$18.95

Allow 25 minutes. Red snapper fillet nestled in a bed of lightly sautéed carrots and peppers and steamed with the classic Jamaican medley of seasonings. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Steam Fish (Whole)

Steam Fish (Whole)

$21.95
Vegetable Plate

Vegetable Plate

$9.95

Vegan. Delicious steamed cabbage mixed with carrot and red pepper, Jamaican rice and peas, sweet pan-fried plantains. Includes rice and peas and garnished with steamed cabbage and plantain.

Event Tickets

Event Tickets

Event Tickets

$10.00

Treat yourself to our special signature Halloween wine cocktail. You sure will feel the spook in every sip! "dress inna unu costume and mek sure unu wear unu mask!" - Be sure to come in costume (formal or casual) and wear a mask in the "spirit" of masquerade.

Meats Only

Ackee & Saltfish (Only)

Ackee & Saltfish (Only)

$14.65
Coconut Curry Shrimp (Only)

Coconut Curry Shrimp (Only)

$13.60
Curry Chicken (Only)

Curry Chicken (Only)

$5.78

Chicken, carrots, and Irish potatoes seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices then stewed until flavor-filled and tender. No side included.

Curry Goat (Only)

Curry Goat (Only)

$11.50

Goat, carrots and Irish potatoes seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices then stewed until flavor-filled and tender. No side included.

Fried Perch Fillet (Only)

Fried Perch Fillet (Only)

$9.40
Half Jerk Chicken (Only)

Half Jerk Chicken (Only)

$11.50
Jerk BBQ Baby Back Ribs (Only)

Jerk BBQ Baby Back Ribs (Only)

$11.50

Tender-cut pork ribs seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices then grilled to perfection. No side included

Jerk Chicken Quarter (Dark) Only

Jerk Chicken Quarter (Dark) Only

$6.83

Quarter chicken seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spice then grilled to perfection. No side included.

Jerk Chicken Quarter (White) Only

Jerk Chicken Quarter (White) Only

$7.61

Quarter chicken seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spice then grilled to perfection. No side included.

Jerk Spicy Shrimp (Only)

Jerk Spicy Shrimp (Only)

$13.60

Juicy, spicy and flavor-filled shrimp seasoned and marinated with Jamaica's finest spices then sautéed to perfection.

Oxtail (Only)

Oxtail (Only)

$13.60Out of stock

Fall-off-the-bone tender oxtail stewed in gravy with carrots, and garlic-scallion butter beans. No side included.

Jerk Pot Roast Only

$9.98Out of stock
Restaurant info

Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill brings the taste and feels of the Caribbean to our diners. We are a family-friendly restaurant specializing in Jamaican cuisine favorites like jerk chicken and snapper escovitch. We combine the atmosphere of a tropical escape with a sports bar, creating an inviting the atmosphere where you and your friends and loved ones can relax and enjoy real food with amazing flavors in Indianapolis. So come on in and enjoy! One Love!

Location

4189 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205

Directions

