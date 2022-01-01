Collard greens in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve collard greens
Rick's Cafe Boatyard
4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek
|Grande Collard Greens
|$8.00
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Collard Green Grilled Cheese
|$13.99
A soulful twist on a grilled cheese sandwich. Collard greens, diced tomatoes, brioche bread. Served with one side.
|Collard Greens
|$4.49
Slow cooked collards seasoned and cooked with smoked turkey.
|Collard Green Grilled Cheese (No Sides)
|$7.99