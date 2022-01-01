Waffles in Indianapolis
Indianapolis restaurants that serve waffles
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|Gluten Free Waffle
|$12.00
Gluten free waffle topped with cinnamon sugar, side fruit
|Waffle
|$12.00
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, side of fruit.
|Waffled Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Southern-style waffled grilled cheese, sourdough, cheddar cheese (a bit of sugar)
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Chocolate Chip Waffle Cookie
|$6.00
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis
|Belgian Waffle
|$6.49
More about Kuma's Corner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kuma's Corner
1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis
|Waffle Strips
|$1.50
More about Graham's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Graham's Pizza
11733 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis
|Basket of Waffle Fries
|$3.50
Served with Ketchup
|Cheesy Bacon Waffle Fries
|$6.00
Served with Ranch
More about His Place Eatery
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
His Place Eatery
6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis
|Peach Cobbler Chicken & Waffle
|$15.99
Dessert for dinner or just because. Peach cobbler and ice cream on top of a Belgium Waffle.
|Waffle
|$6.99
|Jr. Chicken & Waffle
|$9.99
Two chicken wings plus a waffle.
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
Shakers Good Eats & Ale
8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
|Chicken & Waffle
|$9.00
our golden Belgian waffle w/ 4 fried chicken wings
|Chicken & waffles
|$17.00
4 deep fried tenderlions and our homemade waffle served with butter , syrup, and your choice of sauce.
More about Downtown Olly’s
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|Waffle Plate
|$9.50
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
|Chicken & Waffle
|$14.49
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup