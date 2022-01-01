Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Indianapolis

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Indianapolis restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free Waffle$12.00
Gluten free waffle topped with cinnamon sugar, side fruit
Waffle$12.00
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, side of fruit.
Waffled Grilled Cheese$12.00
Southern-style waffled grilled cheese, sourdough, cheddar cheese (a bit of sugar)
More about Cafe Patachou
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free Waffle$12.00
Gluten free waffle topped with cinnamon sugar, side fruit
Waffle$12.00
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, side of fruit.
Waffled Grilled Cheese$12.00
Southern-style waffled grilled cheese, sourdough, cheddar cheese (a bit of sugar)
More about Cafe Patachou
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown image

 

Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Waffle Cookie$6.00
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Item pic

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Waffle$12.00
Gluten free waffle topped with cinnamon sugar, side fruit
Waffle$12.00
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, side of fruit.
Waffled Grilled Cheese$12.00
Southern-style waffled grilled cheese, sourdough, cheddar cheese (a bit of sugar)
More about Cafe Patachou
Consumer pic

 

Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd

5209 E Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$6.49
More about Dale's Family Restaurant - Thompson Rd
Kuma's Corner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kuma's Corner

1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (709 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Strips$1.50
More about Kuma's Corner
Graham's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Graham's Pizza

11733 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basket of Waffle Fries$3.50
Served with Ketchup
Cheesy Bacon Waffle Fries$6.00
Served with Ranch
More about Graham's Pizza
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

His Place Eatery

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
Takeout
Peach Cobbler Chicken & Waffle$15.99
Dessert for dinner or just because. Peach cobbler and ice cream on top of a Belgium Waffle.
Waffle$6.99
Jr. Chicken & Waffle$9.99
Two chicken wings plus a waffle.
More about His Place Eatery
Shakers Good Eats & Ale image

 

Shakers Good Eats & Ale

8142 East Southport Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$9.00
our golden Belgian waffle w/ 4 fried chicken wings
Chicken & waffles$17.00
4 deep fried tenderlions and our homemade waffle served with butter , syrup, and your choice of sauce.
More about Shakers Good Eats & Ale
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Plate$9.50
More about Downtown Olly’s
Belgian Waffle image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
Chicken & Waffle$14.49
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

5650 E 86th Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (4171 reviews)
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Egg Rolls

Veggie Rolls

Nachos

Fried Pickles

Bulgogi

Steak Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston