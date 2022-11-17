Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Graham's Pizza

67 Reviews

$

11733 Pendleton Pike

Indianapolis, IN 46236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breadsticks
16" Hand Tossed
Hot Wings

Pizza

Deep Dish Medium

$11.50

10 inches 6 slices

Deep Dish Large

$17.50

14 inches 10 slices

10" Hand Tossed

$8.50

10 inches 6 slices

12" Hand Tosssed

$11.50

12 inches 8 slices

16" Hand Tossed

$15.50

16 inches 14 slices

18" Hand Tossed

$18.00

18 inches 20 squares

10" Thin & Crispy

$8.50

10 inches 6 slices

12" Thin & Crispy

$11.50

12 inches 8 slices

16" Thin & Crispy

$15.50

16 inches 14 slices

Specialty Pies

Small Graham Special

$12.50

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper | Add Additional Toppings Below

Medium Graham Special

$16.50

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper | Add Additional Toppings Below

Large Graham Special

$21.50

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper | Add Additional Toppings Below

X-Large Graham Special

$25.00

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper | Add Additional Toppings Below

Small Meatza

$13.50

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon | Add Additional Toppings Below

Medium Meatza

$17.75

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon | Add Additional Toppings Below

Large Meatza

$23.00

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon | Add Additional Toppings Below

X-Large Meatza

$26.75

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon | Add Additional Toppings Below

Small Veggie

$13.50

Includes Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, and Black Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below

Medium Veggie

$17.75

Includes Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, and Black Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below

Large Veggie

$23.00

Includes Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, and Black Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below

X-Large Veggie

$26.75

Includes Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, and Black Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below

Small Feta Favorite

$13.50

Includes Olive Oil, Feta, Red Onion, Provolone, Tomato, and Green Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below

Medium Feta Favorite

$17.75

Includes Olive Oil, Feta, Red Onion, Provolone, Tomato, and Green Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below

Large Feta Favorite

$23.00

Includes Olive Oil, Feta, Red Onion, Provolone, Tomato, and Green Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below

X-Large Feta Favorite

$26.75

Includes Olive Oil, Feta, Red Onion, Provolone, Tomato, and Green Olive | Add Additional Toppings Below

Starters

Breadsticks

$4.50+

Six Breadsticks served with Cheese Sauce

Cheesy Garlic Toast

$6.00+

Served with Pizza Sauce

Garlic Toast

$3.75+

Served with Pizza Sauce

Pepperoni Pinwheels

$6.00

Served with Pizza Sauce

Cheesy Bacon Waffle Fries

$7.00

Served with Ranch

Basket of Waffle Fries

$4.50

Served with Ketchup

Hot Wings

$13.00+

Bone-In Hot Wings | Served with Ranch

Minestrone

$5.00

Our Family Recipe Made In-House | Vegetables, Beans, Noodles, in a Light Tomato Broth

House & Dinner Salads

House Salad

$3.50

Cheddar, Tomato, and Croutons

Chef Salad

$7.50

Provolone, Ham, Tomato, and Croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Tomato, and Croutons

BLT Salad

$8.00

Mozzarella, Tomato, Bacon, and Croutons

Italian Salad

$8.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella. Tomato, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, and Red Onion

Greek Salad

$8.00

Salami, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, and Black Olives

Spicy Chicken Salad

$8.00

Baked Spicy Chicken, Cheddar, Tomato, and Croutons

Kids

Pita Pizza

$6.00

Choice of Cheese Only, Pepperoni, or Sausage

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.00

Served with Garlic Toast

Kid's Fettucinni

$6.00

Served with Garlic Toast

Chicken Rings

$6.00

Served with Chips or Waffle Fries

Pasta

Lasagna

$11.50

Our Homemade Family Recipe | Ricotta Blend, Meat Sauce, Melty Mozzarella Blend

Spaghetti

$8.00

Served with Garlic Toast | Add Meatballs or Meat Sauce +1

Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

Served with Garlic Toast | Add Chicken +2.5

Baked Mostaccioli

$9.25

Served with Garlic Toast | Penne Noodles, Spaghetti Sauce, Baked with Mozzarella Blend

Subs & Calzones

Italian Sub

$7.00+

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Banana Peppers, and Lettuce | Served Hot

Ham & Cheese

$6.00+

Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, and Tomato | Served Hot

Hot Sub

$6.00+

Ham, Salami, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella | Served Hot

Pizza Sub

$7.00+

Our Gramboli's Special on a Sub! Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper | Served Hot

Steak & Cheese

$7.00+

Steak, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Vinegar & Oil Dressing, and Oregano | Served Hot

Calzone

$10.00

Hand-tossed Crust filled with Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese, and Two Toppings of Your Choice | Served with Pizza Sauce

Sweets

Cinnamon Sugar Balls

$5.00

Served with Warm Icing

Rotating Local Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Seasonally Decorated Sugar Cookies | Made Local

Extras

Cheese Sauce Side

$0.50

Pizza Sauce Side

$0.50

Garlic Butter Side

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic V&O Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Greek Dressing

$0.50

Tomato Basil Dressing

$0.50

Mayonaise Side

Icing Side

$0.50

Alfredo Side

$0.50

Banana Pepper Side

$0.50

Jalepeño Side

$0.50

Anchovy Side

$0.50

Extra Pickle

$0.25

Parmesan Side

Crushed Red Pepper Side

Basket of Chips

$0.75

2 Liters

2 Liter Coke

$2.50Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.50

2 Liter Sprite

$2.50

2 Liter Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Merchandise

Pint Glass

$6.50

Wine Glass

$5.00

T-Shirt

$15.00+
Sticker

Sticker

$2.00+

3x3 Round Sticker | Thick, durable vinyl protects your stickers from scratches, water and sunlight.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated for over 40 years!

Location

11733 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis, IN 46236

Directions

Gallery
Graham's Pizza image
Graham's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

AJ's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
9755 Fall Creek Road Indianapolis, IN 46256
View restaurantnext
Amore Italian Kitchen
orange star3.0 • 8
9757 Fall Creek Rd Indianapolis, IN 46256
View restaurantnext
Prodigy Burger Bar
orange starNo Reviews
10158 Brooks School Road Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext
Korave Modern Korean
orange starNo Reviews
6020 East 82nd Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Pho VN Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 697
9773 E 116th St. Fishers, IN 46037
View restaurantnext
Catello's Italian Art Cuisine - 4901 E 82nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
4901 E 82nd Street Indiananpolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
orange star4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
El Arado Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,957
1063 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
orange star4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston