Indianapolis pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Indianapolis

AJ's Bar & Grill image

 

AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sliders$13.99
House roasted pork, ham, Swiss, dijon mustard and pickles, on our special toasted buns. 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.
Indy Loin$13.99
Often imitated, never duplicated. Center cut tenderloin, hand breaded or grilled served on a butter toasted bun. Dress it as you wish!
Wedge Salad$8.99
Chilled iceburg wedge, dressed with bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, bacon and choice of dressing.
More about AJ's Bar & Grill
Napolese Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Napolese Pizzeria

114 E 49th St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bambino$11.00
For Those 8 and Under Please. Red Sauce, Provolone. Additional Ingredients $3
Baked Goat Cheese$13.00
Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Focaccia
Meridian Kessler$15.00
Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,
More about Napolese Pizzeria
Napolese Pizzeria image

 

Napolese Pizzeria

8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Chopped Salad$16.00
Red Leaf, Pancetta, Pepperoni, Roasted Peppers, Gorgonzola, Chickpeas,Red Wine Vinaigrette
Veg Chop Salad$14.00
Red Leaf, Chickpeas, Beets, Roasted Peppers, sweet potatoes Gorgonzola, and Red Wine Vinaigrette
Hamaker's Corner$17.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,
More about Napolese Pizzeria
Futuro image

PIZZA

Futuro

19 Cruse Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Detroit Pepperoni - Small$15.00
One 8"x10" Detroit Style Cheese Pizza (feeds 1-2ish)
Two Breadsticks with choice of dipping sauce
1 Bottled Drink of your Choice
Build Your Own! (SD)$10.00
Housemade red sauce and pecorino romano are included. Two ingredients included (non-vegan). Choose from the following. All vegan ingredients $3 upcharge each, $2 upcharge for additional non-vegan ingredients after the included two.
Build Your Own! (LD)$24.00
Build Your Own Pizza. Housemade Red Sauce and Pecorino Romano are included.
More about Futuro
Graham's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Graham's Pizza

11733 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16" Hand Tossed$14.50
16 inches 14 slices
18" Hand Tossed$17.00
18 inches 20 squares
Hot Wings$12.00
Bone-In Hot Wings | Served with Ranch
More about Graham's Pizza
Union Jack Pub - Broad Ripple image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union Jack Pub - Broad Ripple

921 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (4474 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California Chicken Wrap$12.00
Chicken Fingers & Fries$11.00
16" Traditional$19.00
More about Union Jack Pub - Broad Ripple
Vinny’s Drive Bar image

 

Vinny’s Drive Bar

707 N. Lynhurst Dr., Indianpolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Vinny’s Drive Bar
Coffee Zon Cafe image

 

Coffee Zon Cafe

7800 Col Weir Cook Memorial Dr, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Coffee Zon Cafe
Diavola image

PIZZA

Diavola

1134 E 54 STE I, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (3122 reviews)
Takeout
More about Diavola

