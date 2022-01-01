Indianapolis pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Indianapolis
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Cuban Sliders
|$13.99
House roasted pork, ham, Swiss, dijon mustard and pickles, on our special toasted buns. 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.
|Indy Loin
|$13.99
Often imitated, never duplicated. Center cut tenderloin, hand breaded or grilled served on a butter toasted bun. Dress it as you wish!
|Wedge Salad
|$8.99
Chilled iceburg wedge, dressed with bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, bacon and choice of dressing.
PIZZA
Napolese Pizzeria
114 E 49th St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Bambino
|$11.00
For Those 8 and Under Please. Red Sauce, Provolone. Additional Ingredients $3
|Baked Goat Cheese
|$13.00
Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Focaccia
|Meridian Kessler
|$15.00
Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,
Napolese Pizzeria
8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Double Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Red Leaf, Pancetta, Pepperoni, Roasted Peppers, Gorgonzola, Chickpeas,Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Veg Chop Salad
|$14.00
Red Leaf, Chickpeas, Beets, Roasted Peppers, sweet potatoes Gorgonzola, and Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Hamaker's Corner
|$17.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,
PIZZA
Futuro
19 Cruse Street, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Detroit Pepperoni - Small
|$15.00
One 8"x10" Detroit Style Cheese Pizza (feeds 1-2ish)
Two Breadsticks with choice of dipping sauce
1 Bottled Drink of your Choice
|Build Your Own! (SD)
|$10.00
Housemade red sauce and pecorino romano are included. Two ingredients included (non-vegan). Choose from the following. All vegan ingredients $3 upcharge each, $2 upcharge for additional non-vegan ingredients after the included two.
|Build Your Own! (LD)
|$24.00
Build Your Own Pizza. Housemade Red Sauce and Pecorino Romano are included.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Graham's Pizza
11733 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|16" Hand Tossed
|$14.50
16 inches 14 slices
|18" Hand Tossed
|$17.00
18 inches 20 squares
|Hot Wings
|$12.00
Bone-In Hot Wings | Served with Ranch
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union Jack Pub - Broad Ripple
921 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|California Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
|Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$11.00
|16" Traditional
|$19.00