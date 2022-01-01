Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Napolese Pizzeria

670 Reviews

$$

114 E 49th St

Indianapolis, IN 46205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Hamaker's Corner
Margherita
Chopped Salad

Appetizer

Baked Goat Cheese

Baked Goat Cheese

$13.00

Red Sauce, Goat Cheese, Focaccia

Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00

Red Sauce, Shaved Parm

Burrata Toast

Burrata Toast

$14.00

Burrata is an Italian cow milk made from mozzarella and cream. We serve it with toasted bread, EVOO, Salt and Pepper.

Side of Focaccia With Olive Oil

Side of Focaccia With Olive Oil

$6.00
Extra Focaccia

Extra Focaccia

$3.00

Gluten Free Focaccia

$6.00

Antipasti Plate

$15.00

Prosciutto, soppressata, parmesan, mixed olives, pickled carrots and toasted boule

Mushroom Toast

$10.00

Oyster /Cremini Mushrooms, Marsala Cream, pecorino and EVOO

slice sour dough boule

$1.00

Salad

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Red Leaf, Pancetta, Pepperoni, Roasted Peppers, Gorgonzola, chickpeas, tomatoes and red wine vinaigrette

1/2 chopped salad

$9.00
Veg Chop Salad

Veg Chop Salad

$14.00

Red Leaf, Chickpeas, Beets, Roasted Peppers, sweet potatoes, Gorgonzola, and Red Wine Vinaigrette

1/2 veggie chop

$8.00
Roasted beet Salad

Roasted beet Salad

$14.00

Beets, Goat cheese, Red Onions, Arugula, Pine Nuts and Lemon Vinaigrette **This Salad contains Pine Nuts**

Caesar

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, Parmesan, House Caesar Dressing

1/2 Caesar

1/2 Caesar

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, focaccia croutons, Ceasar Dressing

Burrata and Arugula Salad

Burrata and Arugula Salad

$13.00

Burrata, Arugula, EVOO, Salt and Pepper with a Lemon Vinaigrette

Rachael's Style

$4.00

Brussels Sprout Salad

$15.00

Roasted Shaved Brussels sprouts, Escarole, Apple, Marcona Almonds, Cherries with Cherry Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Kale Salad

$13.00

Kale, Croutons, Parsley, Mint, Chives and Lemon Vinaigrette.

1/2 Brussels sprout Salad

$8.50

Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Burrata Margherita

Burrata Margherita

$17.00

Burrata, Red Sauce and Basil **This pizza is served uncut**

Broken Yolk

Broken Yolk

$16.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Whole Egg

Classic

Classic

$16.00

Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella

Meridian Kessler

Meridian Kessler

$17.00

Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,

Hamaker's Corner

Hamaker's Corner

$18.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Provolone,

Cacio E Pepe

Cacio E Pepe

$19.00

Black Pepper Sauce, ,Goat cheese, Jowl Bacon, sweet potatoes

Elliot's Pie

Elliot's Pie

$18.00

White Sauce, Pancetta, New Potatoes and Gorgonzola

Casanova's Delight

Casanova's Delight

$19.00

White Sauce, Prosciutto and Taleggio

BLT Pizza

BLT Pizza

$19.00

Red Sauce, Smoking Goos Jowl Bacon and Tallegio Cheese

Freestyle

$12.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ingredients Charged Per

Bambini

Bambini

$12.00

For Those 8 and Under Please. Red Sauce, Provolone. Additional Ingredients $3

Smoked Salmon Pie

$20.00

Dill Creme Fraiche, capers, leeks, Smoked Salmon with Garlic Parmesan Crust.

Cuffing Season

$17.00

White Sauce, capers, olives, onions, chicken, mozzarella.

Secret Garden Pie

$17.00

Vegan pie...Roasted peppers, Red Onions, cashew ricotta, Rachaels' Style.

Entrees

Salmon Entree

Salmon Entree

$26.00

7 oz Salmon filet served polenta, arugula, EVOO Compound Butter

Chicken Entree

$26.00

Roasted chicken, creamy potatoes, capers, bell peppers, basil and chicken jus

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Hazelnut Flourless Torte

$9.00

Bittersweet Chocolate, Ganache Glaze infused with Frangelico

Pumpkin Ricotta Cheesecake

$9.00

Pumpkin Ricotta cheesecake with pumpkin seed caramel sauce.

Biscotti

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Online ordering available Sunday - Thursday 4pm - 8:30pm // Friday/Saturday 4pm - 9pm Napolese is about artfully made pizza and stone hearth baking. We use the finest ingredients available, carefully sourcing cheeses, meats and local farm produce grown specifically for Napolese.

Website

Location

114 E 49th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205

Directions

Gallery
Napolese Pizzeria image
Napolese Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Futuro - Indianapolis
orange star4.5 • 52
19 Cruse Street Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
Napolese Pizzeria - Napolese Fashion Mall
orange starNo Reviews
8702 Keystone Crossing Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
Catello's Italian Art Cuisine - 4901 E 82nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
4901 E 82nd Street Indiananpolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Vinny’s Drive Bar
orange starNo Reviews
707 N. Lynhurst Dr. Indianpolis, IN 46224
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Patachou Provisions
orange star4.7 • 1,285
4901 N Pennsylvania St Indianapolis, IN 46205
View restaurantnext
Greenleaf Juice - Indy Cold-Pressed Juice / Catering
orange star4.6 • 710
4930 N Pennsylvania St Indianapolis, IN 46205
View restaurantnext
Greenleaf Juice - Pennsylvania St.
orange star4.6 • 710
4930 N Pennsylvania St Indianapolis, IN 46205
View restaurantnext
Apocalypse Burger
orange star4.4 • 341
115 E 49th Street Indianapolis, IN 46205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Chatham Arch
review star
No reviews yet
Renaissance Place
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Mile Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
SoBro
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Broad Ripple
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Fountain Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Fletcher Place
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston