Indianapolis bars & lounges you'll love

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette

6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Good Morning Sandwhich$13.00
your choice of ham, bacon or turkey sausage, 2 lightly fried eggs and american cheese on sourdough
Crusted Salmon$24.00
everything crust, lemon jam glazed, vegetable fried rice, cucumber, avocado
Caesar$8.00
chopped romaine, balsamic marinated cherry tomatoes, parmesan, focaccia crumble
Baby's image

 

Baby's

2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Chocolate Shake$6.00
Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill

4189 N Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Patties$3.50
Jerk Baby Back Ribs$13.95
Jerk Chicken$8.25
Rick's Cafe Boatyard image

 

Rick's Cafe Boatyard

4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Five Pepper Chicken Fettuccine$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Yellow, Red, and Green Peppers, Black Pepper and Lemon Pepper Sauteed in Roasted Garlic Butter, White Wine, Heavy Cream, and Parmesan Cheese and tossed with Fettuccine Noodles. Garnished with Parsley, Parmesan Cheese, and a Spoon.
Chicken Parmesan$21.00
Chicken Breast Deep Fried and Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served on Linguine Noodles tossed in Marinara Sauce
Fried Catfish Filets$22.00
Deep fried and served with Steak Fries, Tropical Tartar sauce, and Coleslaw.
AJ's Bar & Grill image

 

AJ's Bar & Grill

9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sliders$13.99
House roasted pork, ham, Swiss, dijon mustard and pickles, on our special toasted buns. 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.
Indy Loin$13.99
Often imitated, never duplicated. Center cut tenderloin, hand breaded or grilled served on a butter toasted bun. Dress it as you wish!
Wedge Salad$8.99
Chilled iceburg wedge, dressed with bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, bacon and choice of dressing.
Garden Table image

 

Garden Table

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
B&G$13.50
House buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, bacon, sunny egg, cheddar cheese.
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Al pastor pork, scrambled eggs, lettuce, blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico. Served with greens and side of skhug sauce.
Lush Love$9.00
Watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, coconut water, lime, basil.
The Oakmont image

 

The Oakmont

323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TEQUILA CHICKEN$15.00
Tequila marinated grilled chicken breasts + pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree
+ poblano aioli + grilled lime
TRUFFLE GARLIC FRIES$8.00
Seasoned fries + truffle oil + parmesan + fresh garlic + fresh parsley + aioli
THE O.G. BURGER$13.00
Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + cheddar + bacon
+ shredded romaine + tomato + red onion + garlic aioli + side of house made pickles
Patachou Provisions image

 

Patachou Provisions

4923 N College Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quiche - Gruyere & Spinach$24.00
Gruyere & Spinach Quiche, serves 4-6 people.
Valentine's Gift Box$42.00
Small bouquet of flowers from Willow & Star Flowers, Raspberry pate de fruit, pink peppercorn shortbread dipped in ruby chocolate, dark chocolate mandiants with crispy pearls, dried strawberries, and pistachio + your choice of Bar 114 cocktails or Champagne.
Patachou Cinnamon Sugar$8.00
8oz of Patachou's Signature Cinnamon Sugar Blend.
Pier 48 Indy image

 

Pier 48 Indy

130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jefferson's Bourbon Cedar Salmon$30.00
Cedar grilled salmon topped with Jefferson's Bourbon Glaze, served with Herb Roasted Red Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetable
Hot Lobster Roll$28.00
Steamed and grilled house made roll stuffed with lobster meat and hot lobster butter.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$19.00
2 blackened shrimp tacos on flour or corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, topped with pickled red onion, avocado and sour cream drizzle Served with tortilla chips and salsa
La Margarita - Fountain Square image

 

La Margarita - Fountain Square

1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle$15.00
Your Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Seitan in Chipotle Cream Sauce & Napolitas. Sides of Rice, Beans, Guac & Tortillas.
Taco Meal (3)$15.00
Your Choice Protein. Topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Salsa. Sides of Rice & Guac
Nachos Borrachos$13.00
Our Crispy, Salty Corn Torilla Chips, Choice Protein, House Beer Queso, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Salsa Serrano, Salsa Avocado, Smoked Paprika & Guacamole
BODHI image

 

BODHI

922 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Thai$16.00
rice noodles | spring onions | tamarind sauce |egg | peanuts | bean sprouts (contains nuts/gluten-free/vegan available upon request) (not gluten-free if vegan)
Chili & Basil Stir-Fry$16.00
PAD KRA PROW | Thai basil | onion | edamame | red bell pepper | jasmine rice
Green Curry$18.00
GAENG KEOW WAN | Thai eggplant | bamboo shoots | baby corn | sweet basil | red bell pepper | jasmine rice (gluten-free/contains shellfish)
LouVino image

 

LouVino

530 Massachusetts Ave #140,, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
Two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy.
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.00
Vegetarian. Warm Brussels sprouts with cilantro lime vinaigrette,
roasted seasonal veggie salsa.
Ricotta Gnocchi$20.00
Vegetarian. Parmesan cream, sage, brown butter, walnut crumble.
Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall

5301 winthrop Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (730 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Grilled Cheese$13.50
Smoked brisket, white bread,
gouda, Dr. Pepper sauce,
and your choice of side
Burnt Ends$9.99
Crispy brisket on white bread with Texas bbq.
Half Liter Cheeseburger$12.50
Griddle burger with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, knot bun, pickles, and choice of side.
317 Burger image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

317 Burger

915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (2675 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
All American Burger$12.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion.
Diner Burger$14.00
Two 4 oz. smash patties with american cheese, 317 sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
BYO Burger$10.00
Build Your Own Burger
1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar image

 

1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar

1718 S East St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
JACKET POTATO$8.00
HUGE & LOADED ⋅ BUTTER ⋅ SOUR CREAM ⋅ CHIVES ⋅ CHEDDAR-JACK ⋅ BACON
THE ITALIAN$12.00
PEPPERONI ⋅ SALAMI ⋅ HAM ⋅ GIARDINIERA ⋅ PROVOLONE ⋅ TOMATO ⋅ MAYO ⋅ CITY LOAF
CHICKEN SALAD$9.00
HOUSEMADE CHICKEN SALAD ⋅
CHEDDAR (on melt only) ⋅ TOMATO ⋅ AMELIA'S PULLMAN LOAF
Parlor Public House image

 

Parlor Public House

600 E Ohio St. Suite B, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
St. Olaf
Espresso, white mocha, rose syrup & steamed milk garnished w/ honey & cinnamon.
Nana's Kitchen
Masala chai, cookie butter syrup
& holiday sprinkles (add espresso $1)
Cosas Calientes$7.00
Espresso, Mexican chocolate, honey, ancho chili powder & steamed milk garnished with cinnamon & arbol powder.
Upland Brewing - College Ave image

 

Upland Brewing - College Ave

4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brewery Fries$5.50
beer battered and golden brown
Seitan-derloin Sandwich$12.50
Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips
Thai Tofu Salad$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
Union Jack Pub - Broad Ripple image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union Jack Pub - Broad Ripple

921 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (4474 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California Chicken Wrap$12.00
Chicken Fingers & Fries$11.00
16" Traditional$19.00
Hotel Tango image

 

Hotel Tango

702 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TOM CAT COLLINS$35.00
VOTE FOR CATS! Vodka, lemon juice, green tea simple syrup, and raspberry. Kit comes with mix and a 375ml bottle of Hotel Tango Vodka. 6-7 drinks per kit. Mix at 1:1 ratio. $10 from the purchase of each kit goes to Indyhumane. www.indyhumane.org
FIGHT FLIGHT (BENEFITING ACS)$40.00
Vodka, lemon, blackberries, basil, and green tea simple syrup. Kit comes with mix and a 375ml bottle of Hotel Tango Vodka. 5-6 drinks per kit. Mix at ratio of 2oz vodka to 3 oz mix. $15 from the purchase of each kit goes to American Cancer Society. KIT MUST BE PICKED UP WITHIN 24 HOURS OF PURCHASE.
750 ML BOURBON$30.00
Aromas of caramel,
balanced by rye. best in a cocktail
(e.g. old fashioned). LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries Side$2.50
Biscuits & Gravy$8.00
Chicken Fingers$10.00
The Ball & Biscuit image

 

The Ball & Biscuit

331 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
B&B Old Fashioned Bottle$35.00
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

530 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (569 reviews)
Takeout
English Ivy's image

 

English Ivy's

944 N Alabama St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.2 (672 reviews)
Takeout
Vinny’s Drive Bar image

 

Vinny’s Drive Bar

707 N. Lynhurst Dr., Indianpolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dorman Street Saloon image

 

Dorman Street Saloon

901 Dorman Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Condado Tacos image

 

Condado Tacos

834 Broad Ripple Ave., INDIANAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stacked Pickle image

 

Stacked Pickle

4705 E 96th St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Diavola image

PIZZA

Diavola

1134 E 54 STE I, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (3122 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

JD's Pub

6920 Eagle Highlands Way, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
