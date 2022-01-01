Indianapolis bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Indianapolis
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Northside Social/Northside Kitchenette
6525 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Good Morning Sandwhich
|$13.00
your choice of ham, bacon or turkey sausage, 2 lightly fried eggs and american cheese on sourdough
|Crusted Salmon
|$24.00
everything crust, lemon jam glazed, vegetable fried rice, cucumber, avocado
|Caesar
|$8.00
chopped romaine, balsamic marinated cherry tomatoes, parmesan, focaccia crumble
Baby's
2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
|Chocolate Shake
|$6.00
GRILL
Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill
4189 N Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Beef Patties
|$3.50
|Jerk Baby Back Ribs
|$13.95
|Jerk Chicken
|$8.25
Rick's Cafe Boatyard
4050 Dandy Trail, Eagle Creek
|Popular items
|Five Pepper Chicken Fettuccine
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Yellow, Red, and Green Peppers, Black Pepper and Lemon Pepper Sauteed in Roasted Garlic Butter, White Wine, Heavy Cream, and Parmesan Cheese and tossed with Fettuccine Noodles. Garnished with Parsley, Parmesan Cheese, and a Spoon.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$21.00
Chicken Breast Deep Fried and Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served on Linguine Noodles tossed in Marinara Sauce
|Fried Catfish Filets
|$22.00
Deep fried and served with Steak Fries, Tropical Tartar sauce, and Coleslaw.
AJ's Bar & Grill
9755 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Cuban Sliders
|$13.99
House roasted pork, ham, Swiss, dijon mustard and pickles, on our special toasted buns. 3 per order. Served with fries or naked tater tots.
|Indy Loin
|$13.99
Often imitated, never duplicated. Center cut tenderloin, hand breaded or grilled served on a butter toasted bun. Dress it as you wish!
|Wedge Salad
|$8.99
Chilled iceburg wedge, dressed with bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, bacon and choice of dressing.
Garden Table
342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|B&G
|$13.50
House buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, bacon, sunny egg, cheddar cheese.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Al pastor pork, scrambled eggs, lettuce, blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico. Served with greens and side of skhug sauce.
|Lush Love
|$9.00
Watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, coconut water, lime, basil.
The Oakmont
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|TEQUILA CHICKEN
|$15.00
Tequila marinated grilled chicken breasts + pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree
+ poblano aioli + grilled lime
|TRUFFLE GARLIC FRIES
|$8.00
Seasoned fries + truffle oil + parmesan + fresh garlic + fresh parsley + aioli
|THE O.G. BURGER
|$13.00
Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + cheddar + bacon
+ shredded romaine + tomato + red onion + garlic aioli + side of house made pickles
Patachou Provisions
4923 N College Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Quiche - Gruyere & Spinach
|$24.00
Gruyere & Spinach Quiche, serves 4-6 people.
|Valentine's Gift Box
|$42.00
Small bouquet of flowers from Willow & Star Flowers, Raspberry pate de fruit, pink peppercorn shortbread dipped in ruby chocolate, dark chocolate mandiants with crispy pearls, dried strawberries, and pistachio + your choice of Bar 114 cocktails or Champagne.
|Patachou Cinnamon Sugar
|$8.00
8oz of Patachou's Signature Cinnamon Sugar Blend.
Pier 48 Indy
130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Jefferson's Bourbon Cedar Salmon
|$30.00
Cedar grilled salmon topped with Jefferson's Bourbon Glaze, served with Herb Roasted Red Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetable
|Hot Lobster Roll
|$28.00
Steamed and grilled house made roll stuffed with lobster meat and hot lobster butter.
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$19.00
2 blackened shrimp tacos on flour or corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, topped with pickled red onion, avocado and sour cream drizzle Served with tortilla chips and salsa
La Margarita - Fountain Square
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Chipotle
|$15.00
Your Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Seitan in Chipotle Cream Sauce & Napolitas. Sides of Rice, Beans, Guac & Tortillas.
|Taco Meal (3)
|$15.00
Your Choice Protein. Topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Salsa. Sides of Rice & Guac
|Nachos Borrachos
|$13.00
Our Crispy, Salty Corn Torilla Chips, Choice Protein, House Beer Queso, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Salsa Serrano, Salsa Avocado, Smoked Paprika & Guacamole
BODHI
922 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$16.00
rice noodles | spring onions | tamarind sauce |egg | peanuts | bean sprouts (contains nuts/gluten-free/vegan available upon request) (not gluten-free if vegan)
|Chili & Basil Stir-Fry
|$16.00
PAD KRA PROW | Thai basil | onion | edamame | red bell pepper | jasmine rice
|Green Curry
|$18.00
GAENG KEOW WAN | Thai eggplant | bamboo shoots | baby corn | sweet basil | red bell pepper | jasmine rice (gluten-free/contains shellfish)
LouVino
530 Massachusetts Ave #140,, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
Two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy.
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$11.00
Vegetarian. Warm Brussels sprouts with cilantro lime vinaigrette,
roasted seasonal veggie salsa.
|Ricotta Gnocchi
|$20.00
Vegetarian. Parmesan cream, sage, brown butter, walnut crumble.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall
5301 winthrop Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$13.50
Smoked brisket, white bread,
gouda, Dr. Pepper sauce,
and your choice of side
|Burnt Ends
|$9.99
Crispy brisket on white bread with Texas bbq.
|Half Liter Cheeseburger
|$12.50
Griddle burger with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, knot bun, pickles, and choice of side.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|All American Burger
|$12.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion.
|Diner Burger
|$14.00
Two 4 oz. smash patties with american cheese, 317 sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
|BYO Burger
|$10.00
Build Your Own Burger
1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar
1718 S East St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|JACKET POTATO
|$8.00
HUGE & LOADED ⋅ BUTTER ⋅ SOUR CREAM ⋅ CHIVES ⋅ CHEDDAR-JACK ⋅ BACON
|THE ITALIAN
|$12.00
PEPPERONI ⋅ SALAMI ⋅ HAM ⋅ GIARDINIERA ⋅ PROVOLONE ⋅ TOMATO ⋅ MAYO ⋅ CITY LOAF
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.00
HOUSEMADE CHICKEN SALAD ⋅
CHEDDAR (on melt only) ⋅ TOMATO ⋅ AMELIA'S PULLMAN LOAF
Parlor Public House
600 E Ohio St. Suite B, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|St. Olaf
Espresso, white mocha, rose syrup & steamed milk garnished w/ honey & cinnamon.
|Nana's Kitchen
Masala chai, cookie butter syrup
& holiday sprinkles (add espresso $1)
|Cosas Calientes
|$7.00
Espresso, Mexican chocolate, honey, ancho chili powder & steamed milk garnished with cinnamon & arbol powder.
Upland Brewing - College Ave
4842 North College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Brewery Fries
|$5.50
beer battered and golden brown
|Seitan-derloin Sandwich
|$12.50
Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips
|Thai Tofu Salad
|$13.50
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union Jack Pub - Broad Ripple
921 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|California Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
|Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$11.00
|16" Traditional
|$19.00
Hotel Tango
702 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|TOM CAT COLLINS
|$35.00
VOTE FOR CATS! Vodka, lemon juice, green tea simple syrup, and raspberry. Kit comes with mix and a 375ml bottle of Hotel Tango Vodka. 6-7 drinks per kit. Mix at 1:1 ratio. $10 from the purchase of each kit goes to Indyhumane. www.indyhumane.org
|FIGHT FLIGHT (BENEFITING ACS)
|$40.00
Vodka, lemon, blackberries, basil, and green tea simple syrup. Kit comes with mix and a 375ml bottle of Hotel Tango Vodka. 5-6 drinks per kit. Mix at ratio of 2oz vodka to 3 oz mix. $15 from the purchase of each kit goes to American Cancer Society. KIT MUST BE PICKED UP WITHIN 24 HOURS OF PURCHASE.
|750 ML BOURBON
|$30.00
Aromas of caramel,
balanced by rye. best in a cocktail
(e.g. old fashioned). LOCAL PICK-UP ONLY. MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|French Fries Side
|$2.50
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
The Ball & Biscuit
331 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|B&B Old Fashioned Bottle
|$35.00