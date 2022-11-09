Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Heartbreaker

No reviews yet

128 South Audubon Road

Indianapolis, IN 46219

Popular Items

Tokyo Shoyu
Tonkotsu
Gyoza

Ramen

Tokyo Shoyu

$18.00

chintan blend, shoyu tare, house noodles, chiyu, truffle zest, belly chashu, carrot menma, ajitama, negi, naruto

Ebi Shio

$18.00

chintan blend, shio tare, house noodles, chiyu, yuzu kosho, chicken chashu, ajitama, negi, slow roasted tomato, naruto

Tonkotsu

$18.00

18 hour paitan, shio tare, house noodles, seabaura, gyofun, belly chashu, beni shoga, ajitama, negi

Tantanmen

$20.00

Not Ramen

Curry Rice

short grain rice, japanese curry, carrots, potatoes, sweet peas, negi, beni shoga, togarashi

Gyoza

$9.00

handmade pan seared dumplings, garlic, ginger, cabbage, black vinegar (made with Impossible protein)

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Gomae Salad

$12.00

Sweet

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Painkiller Tres Leches Cake

$6.00

Rum Cake

$5.00

Vegan Vanilla Cake

Sauces

Gyoza Sauce

$1.00

Extra Spice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

