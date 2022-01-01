Indianapolis burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Indianapolis

Apocalypse Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Apocalypse Burger

115 E 49th Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (341 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Un-Happy Meal$6.00
kid's slider, house American cheese, fries, juice box
Kids Chicken Littles, fries, juice box
Kids Mac and Cheese, fries, juice box
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
aioli, cabbage slaw, pickles
Smashpocalypse Burger$12.00
double smash, manchego cheese, white bbq, lettuce, onions pickles
More about Apocalypse Burger
BEAST image

 

BEAST

1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese Burger$10.00
1/3 lb. beef patty, secret sauce, american, swiss, white cheddar, texas toast
Bush Stadium Nachos$6.00
house tortilla chips, cashew queso, pickled red and green jalapeño. Add Turchetti's Chorizo : $2
Hand-Cut Fries$3.00
salt and pepper. Heinz Ketchup. Cajun seasoning +1
More about BEAST
317 Burger image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

317 Burger

915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (2675 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
All American Burger$12.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion.
Diner Burger$14.00
Two 4 oz. smash patties with american cheese, 317 sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
BYO Burger$10.00
Build Your Own Burger
More about 317 Burger
Kuma's Corner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kuma's Corner

1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (709 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iron Maiden Burger$17.00
Avocado, Cherry Peppers, Pepperjack, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Goatsnake Burger$18.00
Herbed Goat Cheese, Poblano Sweet Corn Relish, Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette, Buttermilk Breaded Deep Fried Red Onions
Kuma Burger$17.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Farm Fresh Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
More about Kuma's Corner
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More image

 

Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Route 66$10.50
A flame grilled burger topped w/ cheddar cheese, your choice of BTB BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served on a brioche bun.
BTB Classic$9.50
A flame grilled burger topped w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayo.
The Mac Daddy$11.00
A flame grilled burger topped w/ a heaping of our popular mac n cheese, a ranch drizzle & finished w/ crumbled bacon. Served on a pretzel bun.
More about Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
Prodigy Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prodigy Burger

8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils

Avg 4.2 (1269 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheddar Nuggets$7.95
Battered crispy white cheddar cheese curds with a side of ranch
Pulled Pork & Gouda$13.95
Name the famous cowboy.
Our cowboy burger, two thinly smashed patties, bacon, pulled pork, smoked gouda, and BBQ sauce on our signature bun
Philly$12.45
Two smashed patties covered with provolone cheese topped with queso, sautéed onions, mushrooms,
and garlic aioli on a pretzel bun
More about Prodigy Burger
Stacked Pickle image

 

Stacked Pickle

4705 E 96th St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Stacked Pickle
Restaurant banner

 

Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

910 W 10th St., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon & Cheddar$17.95
(Yes, he is the G.O.A.T. unless you were born after 2005).
He loved his bacon cheeseburgers so much that one fast food place near the stadium started carrying bacon to
put on his cheeseburgers after games.
A signature beef blend patty topped with four slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion topped with Prodigy sauce, on a sesame seed bun
Kid Grilled Cheese$5.00
American cheese sandwiched between two slices of Texas Toast
8 Wings$12.95
Traditional wings tossed in the sauce or seasoning of your choice served with celery sticks and your choice of dressing
More about Prodigy Burger - IUPUI

