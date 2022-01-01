Indianapolis burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Indianapolis
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Apocalypse Burger
115 E 49th Street, Indianapolis
|Un-Happy Meal
|$6.00
kid's slider, house American cheese, fries, juice box
Kids Chicken Littles, fries, juice box
Kids Mac and Cheese, fries, juice box
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
aioli, cabbage slaw, pickles
|Smashpocalypse Burger
|$12.00
double smash, manchego cheese, white bbq, lettuce, onions pickles
BEAST
1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis
|Grilled Cheese Burger
|$10.00
1/3 lb. beef patty, secret sauce, american, swiss, white cheddar, texas toast
|Bush Stadium Nachos
|$6.00
house tortilla chips, cashew queso, pickled red and green jalapeño. Add Turchetti's Chorizo : $2
|Hand-Cut Fries
|$3.00
salt and pepper. Heinz Ketchup. Cajun seasoning +1
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
317 Burger
915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
|All American Burger
|$12.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion.
|Diner Burger
|$14.00
Two 4 oz. smash patties with american cheese, 317 sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
|BYO Burger
|$10.00
Build Your Own Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kuma's Corner
1127 PROSPECT ST, Indianapolis
|Iron Maiden Burger
|$17.00
Avocado, Cherry Peppers, Pepperjack, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
|Goatsnake Burger
|$18.00
Herbed Goat Cheese, Poblano Sweet Corn Relish, Cholula Lemon Vinaigrette, Buttermilk Breaded Deep Fried Red Onions
|Kuma Burger
|$17.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Farm Fresh Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis
|Route 66
|$10.50
A flame grilled burger topped w/ cheddar cheese, your choice of BTB BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served on a brioche bun.
|BTB Classic
|$9.50
A flame grilled burger topped w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayo.
|The Mac Daddy
|$11.00
A flame grilled burger topped w/ a heaping of our popular mac n cheese, a ranch drizzle & finished w/ crumbled bacon. Served on a pretzel bun.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prodigy Burger
8923 S Meridian St, Indianapoils
|Cheddar Nuggets
|$7.95
Battered crispy white cheddar cheese curds with a side of ranch
|Pulled Pork & Gouda
|$13.95
Name the famous cowboy.
Our cowboy burger, two thinly smashed patties, bacon, pulled pork, smoked gouda, and BBQ sauce on our signature bun
|Philly
|$12.45
Two smashed patties covered with provolone cheese topped with queso, sautéed onions, mushrooms,
and garlic aioli on a pretzel bun
Prodigy Burger - IUPUI
910 W 10th St., Indianapolis
|Bacon & Cheddar
|$17.95
(Yes, he is the G.O.A.T. unless you were born after 2005).
He loved his bacon cheeseburgers so much that one fast food place near the stadium started carrying bacon to
put on his cheeseburgers after games.
A signature beef blend patty topped with four slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion topped with Prodigy sauce, on a sesame seed bun
|Kid Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
American cheese sandwiched between two slices of Texas Toast
|8 Wings
|$12.95
Traditional wings tossed in the sauce or seasoning of your choice served with celery sticks and your choice of dressing