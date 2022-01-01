Indianapolis cafés you'll love

Go
Indianapolis restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Indianapolis

Monon Food Co image

 

Monon Food Co

6420 Cornell Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sriracha Bourbon BBQ Pork Mac$12.00
All American$10.00
T's Chipotle Taco$10.00
More about Monon Food Co
Cafe Patachou image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Cobb$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Tomato Artichoke Soup$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
More about Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou image

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Cobb$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
Cuban Breakfast$13.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
More about Cafe Patachou
Tinker Coffee at The AMP image

 

Tinker Coffee at The AMP

1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Snapchilled Coffee$5.00
Brewed in collaboration with Elemental Beverage Co., Snapchilled Coffee™ is the result of thermodynamic wizardry that brings out everything you love about hot coffee (brightness, fruits, florals) in a cold format. Elemental Beverage brews our coffee hot, then chills the coffee in seconds, locking in flavor without oxidation or dilution.
Capocollo$6.00
A fan favorite. Egg, cheddar cheese, & Smoking Goose capocollo are topped with dressed arugula & strawberry jam. Served on Amelia’s City Loaf.
Cheapskate$6.00
A new classic! Egg & bacon topped with a fresh Indiana tomato & pimento cheese. Served on Amelia’s Pullman bun.
More about Tinker Coffee at The AMP
Parlor Public House image

 

Parlor Public House

600 E Ohio St. Suite B, Indianapolis

Avg 4.6 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
St. Olaf
Espresso, white mocha, rose syrup & steamed milk garnished w/ honey & cinnamon.
Nana's Kitchen
Masala chai, cookie butter syrup
& holiday sprinkles (add espresso $1)
Cosas Calientes$7.00
Espresso, Mexican chocolate, honey, ancho chili powder & steamed milk garnished with cinnamon & arbol powder.
More about Parlor Public House
Bovaconti Coffee image

 

Bovaconti Coffee

1042 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew Keg - 5 Gallon$115.00
More about Bovaconti Coffee
Coffee Zon Cafe image

 

Coffee Zon Cafe

7800 Col Weir Cook Memorial Dr, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Coffee Zon Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Indianapolis

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Salmon

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Indianapolis to explore

Fountain Square

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Broad Ripple

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Meridian Kessler

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Mile Square

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

SoBro

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Chatham Arch

No reviews yet

Fletcher Place

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Renaissance Place

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Indianapolis to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston