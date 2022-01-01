Indianapolis cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Indianapolis
Monon Food Co
6420 Cornell Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Sriracha Bourbon BBQ Pork Mac
|$12.00
|All American
|$10.00
|T's Chipotle Taco
|$10.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Chopped Cobb
|$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
|16 ozCoffee
|$4.00
16oz to go coffee
|Tomato Artichoke Soup
|$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
Cafe Patachou
225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Chopped Cobb
|$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
|Cuban Breakfast
|$13.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
|16 ozCoffee
|$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Tinker Coffee at The AMP
1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Snapchilled Coffee
|$5.00
Brewed in collaboration with Elemental Beverage Co., Snapchilled Coffee™ is the result of thermodynamic wizardry that brings out everything you love about hot coffee (brightness, fruits, florals) in a cold format. Elemental Beverage brews our coffee hot, then chills the coffee in seconds, locking in flavor without oxidation or dilution.
|Capocollo
|$6.00
A fan favorite. Egg, cheddar cheese, & Smoking Goose capocollo are topped with dressed arugula & strawberry jam. Served on Amelia’s City Loaf.
|Cheapskate
|$6.00
A new classic! Egg & bacon topped with a fresh Indiana tomato & pimento cheese. Served on Amelia’s Pullman bun.
Parlor Public House
600 E Ohio St. Suite B, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|St. Olaf
Espresso, white mocha, rose syrup & steamed milk garnished w/ honey & cinnamon.
|Nana's Kitchen
Masala chai, cookie butter syrup
& holiday sprinkles (add espresso $1)
|Cosas Calientes
|$7.00
Espresso, Mexican chocolate, honey, ancho chili powder & steamed milk garnished with cinnamon & arbol powder.
Bovaconti Coffee
1042 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Cold Brew Keg - 5 Gallon
|$115.00