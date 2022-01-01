Indianapolis breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Indianapolis
More about Cafe Patachou
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Patachou
8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|16 ozCoffee
|$4.00
16oz to go coffee
|Tomato Artichoke
|$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
|Side of Toast
|$5.00
2 pieces of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, toasted and buttered.
More about Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering
3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|BLT
|$11.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
|Create your own omelet
|$10.50
Choose one of each option
|Chihuahua omelet
|$11.25
Chorizo sausage, chihuahua cheese, and pico de Gallo. Garnished with pickled onions and avocado. Side of sour cream
More about Garden Table
Garden Table
342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|B&G
|$13.50
House buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, bacon, sunny egg, cheddar cheese.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.50
Al pastor pork, scrambled eggs, lettuce, blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico. Served with greens and side of skhug sauce.
|Lush Love
|$9.00
Watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, coconut water, lime, basil.
More about The Oakmont
The Oakmont
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|TEQUILA CHICKEN
|$15.00
Tequila marinated grilled chicken breasts + pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree
+ poblano aioli + grilled lime
|TRUFFLE GARLIC FRIES
|$8.00
Seasoned fries + truffle oil + parmesan + fresh garlic + fresh parsley + aioli
|THE O.G. BURGER
|$13.00
Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + cheddar + bacon
+ shredded romaine + tomato + red onion + garlic aioli + side of house made pickles
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Kids Hamburger
|$6.00
|Brewhouse Classic
|$11.00
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
More about LouVino
LouVino
530 Massachusetts Ave #140,, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
Two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy.
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$11.00
Vegetarian. Warm Brussels sprouts with cilantro lime vinaigrette,
roasted seasonal veggie salsa.
|Ricotta Gnocchi
|$20.00
Vegetarian. Parmesan cream, sage, brown butter, walnut crumble.
More about 1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar
1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar
1718 S East St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|JACKET POTATO
|$8.00
HUGE & LOADED ⋅ BUTTER ⋅ SOUR CREAM ⋅ CHIVES ⋅ CHEDDAR-JACK ⋅ BACON
|THE ITALIAN
|$12.00
PEPPERONI ⋅ SALAMI ⋅ HAM ⋅ GIARDINIERA ⋅ PROVOLONE ⋅ TOMATO ⋅ MAYO ⋅ CITY LOAF
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.00
HOUSEMADE CHICKEN SALAD ⋅
CHEDDAR (on melt only) ⋅ TOMATO ⋅ AMELIA'S PULLMAN LOAF
More about Mexico City Grill Restaurant
SMOOTHIES • GRILL
Mexico City Grill Restaurant
8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis
|Popular items
|Enchilada Con Creme
|$11.99
|LG Queso Dips & Chips
|$6.99
|Taco
|$2.50
More about Open Kitchen Restuarant
Open Kitchen Restuarant
4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
A housemade roasted salsa, cheese, scramble eggs, sour cream, cilantro, fried potatoes, and your choice of meat! Rolled and toasted to perfection!
|Breakfast Platter
|$11.75
A sampler to taste! 3 Eggs your way,2 Bacon, 2 Sausage, Fried Potatoes, and your choice of toast or biscuit!
|Chef Choice Dessert
|$8.00
Chef Choice Dessert!
More about Downtown Olly’s
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Olly’s
822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|French Fries Side
|$2.50
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Angus Burger
|$11.99
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice
of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red
onion on a toasted brioche bun
|Mexico City Chilaquiles
|$11.99
Mexico-style breakfast
with corn tortillas, beans,
salsa verde, queso blanco, an
egg any style and your choice
of pulled chicken or ground
chorizo. Served with skillet
potatoes and a shot of
jugo de limón y chile
|Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble
|$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
More about Petite Chou
Petite Chou
823 E Westfield Blvd., Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Soda
|$3.00
12oz can of Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite
|Omelet Du Jour
|$11.00
Chef's Selection