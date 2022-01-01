Indianapolis breakfast spots you'll love

Cafe Patachou image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

8697 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Tomato Artichoke$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
Side of Toast$5.00
2 pieces of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, toasted and buttered.
More about Cafe Patachou
Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering

3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G, Indianapolis

Avg 5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$11.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Create your own omelet$10.50
Choose one of each option
Chihuahua omelet$11.25
Chorizo sausage, chihuahua cheese, and pico de Gallo. Garnished with pickled onions and avocado. Side of sour cream
More about Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering
Garden Table image

 

Garden Table

342 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
B&G$13.50
House buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, bacon, sunny egg, cheddar cheese.
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Al pastor pork, scrambled eggs, lettuce, blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico. Served with greens and side of skhug sauce.
Lush Love$9.00
Watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, coconut water, lime, basil.
More about Garden Table
Cafe Patachou image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Patachou

4901 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Cobb$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
Tomato Artichoke Soup$6.00
Served daily since 1989, GF without croutons
More about Cafe Patachou
The Oakmont image

 

The Oakmont

323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TEQUILA CHICKEN$15.00
Tequila marinated grilled chicken breasts + pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled citrus broccolini + roasted cauliflower puree
+ poblano aioli + grilled lime
TRUFFLE GARLIC FRIES$8.00
Seasoned fries + truffle oil + parmesan + fresh garlic + fresh parsley + aioli
THE O.G. BURGER$13.00
Locally baked brioche bun + half pound chuck/brisket/short rib beef blend patty + cheddar + bacon
+ shredded romaine + tomato + red onion + garlic aioli + side of house made pickles
More about The Oakmont
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown image

 

Brew Link Brewing - Downtown

714 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Hamburger$6.00
Brewhouse Classic$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
More about Brew Link Brewing - Downtown
Garden Table image

 

Garden Table

908 e. Westfield blvd., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lush Love$9.00
Watermelon, ruby red grapefruit, coconut water, lime, basil.
Acai Bowl$14.00
Served chilled. Acai, banana, almond milk, coconut, seasonal fruit, house cashew granola, almond butter.
BLT$13.50
Bacon, mixed greens, tomato, smashed avocado, Sriracha aioli on semolina
More about Garden Table
Cafe Patachou image

 

Cafe Patachou

225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Cobb$15.00
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
Cuban Breakfast$13.00
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
16 ozCoffee$4.00
16oz to go coffee
More about Cafe Patachou
LouVino image

 

LouVino

530 Massachusetts Ave #140,, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
Two soft shell tacos with crispy chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, white cheddar, pepper gravy.
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.00
Vegetarian. Warm Brussels sprouts with cilantro lime vinaigrette,
roasted seasonal veggie salsa.
Ricotta Gnocchi$20.00
Vegetarian. Parmesan cream, sage, brown butter, walnut crumble.
More about LouVino
1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar image

 

1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar

1718 S East St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
JACKET POTATO$8.00
HUGE & LOADED ⋅ BUTTER ⋅ SOUR CREAM ⋅ CHIVES ⋅ CHEDDAR-JACK ⋅ BACON
THE ITALIAN$12.00
PEPPERONI ⋅ SALAMI ⋅ HAM ⋅ GIARDINIERA ⋅ PROVOLONE ⋅ TOMATO ⋅ MAYO ⋅ CITY LOAF
CHICKEN SALAD$9.00
HOUSEMADE CHICKEN SALAD ⋅
CHEDDAR (on melt only) ⋅ TOMATO ⋅ AMELIA'S PULLMAN LOAF
More about 1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar
Mexico City Grill Restaurant image

SMOOTHIES • GRILL

Mexico City Grill Restaurant

8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (702 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchilada Con Creme$11.99
LG Queso Dips & Chips$6.99
Taco$2.50
More about Mexico City Grill Restaurant
Open Kitchen Restuarant image

 

Open Kitchen Restuarant

4604 East 10 Street, Indianapolis

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
A housemade roasted salsa, cheese, scramble eggs, sour cream, cilantro, fried potatoes, and your choice of meat! Rolled and toasted to perfection!
Breakfast Platter$11.75
A sampler to taste! 3 Eggs your way,2 Bacon, 2 Sausage, Fried Potatoes, and your choice of toast or biscuit!
Chef Choice Dessert$8.00
Chef Choice Dessert!
More about Open Kitchen Restuarant
Downtown Olly’s image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Olly’s

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2158 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries Side$2.50
Biscuits & Gravy$8.00
Chicken Fingers$10.00
More about Downtown Olly’s
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

314 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Burger$11.99
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice
of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red
onion on a toasted brioche bun
Mexico City Chilaquiles$11.99
Mexico-style breakfast
with corn tortillas, beans,
salsa verde, queso blanco, an
egg any style and your choice
of pulled chicken or ground
chorizo. Served with skillet
potatoes and a shot of
jugo de limón y chile
Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$9.49
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
More about Wild Eggs
English Ivy's image

 

English Ivy's

944 N Alabama St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.2 (672 reviews)
Takeout
More about English Ivy's
Petite Chou image

 

Petite Chou

823 E Westfield Blvd., Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soda$3.00
12oz can of Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite
Omelet Du Jour$11.00
Chef's Selection
More about Petite Chou

