Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Bear Biscuits "Big Bear 96th"

review star

No reviews yet

3905 E 96th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Biscuits and Gravy
The Shine
Douglas

Breakfast Biscuits

The Rise

$7.45

Soft scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, black pepper aioli

The Shine

$7.95

Soft scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, black pepper aioli, your choice of protein

Hibernator

$11.95

Fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, sawmill gravy

Douglas

$13.95

Fried Egg, Cheddar cheese, fried chicken, bacon jam, fried potatoes smothered in sausage gravy

Pig Newton

$9.95

pork chop, pickled red onions, fig jam, brie cheese

Petting Zoo

$11.45

Roasted tomatoes, jalapeno jam, Brie cheese, goat cheese, avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise

Biscuit Benedict

$11.95

Ham, bacon jam, poached eggs, hollandaise

Queen of the Rodeo

$13.95

Country fried short rib, pickled red onions, sawmill gravy

Breakfast Plates

Cornbread waffle, fried chicken, tomatillo chicken gravy. Substitutions and omissions politely declined.

Full Breakfast

$11.95

Two eggs your way, choice of protein, choice of side, and a biscuit

Biscuit Waffle

$8.95

Whipped butter, maple syrup, choice of side

Chicken and Dumplings

$9.95

Pulled chicken, fluffy dumplings with buttermilk biscuit

Shrimp and Grits

$14.95

Shrimp, bacon, green onion, spicy mushroom cream, pimento cheese grits with buttermilk biscuits

Griffin's Grits

$9.95

Pimento cheese grits, roasted tomatoes, avocado, chow chow, green onions, spicy mushrooms cream

Feature (Copy)

$14.95

Cornbread waffle, fried chicken, chile verde chicken gravy. Substitutions and omissions politely declined

Omelets and Skillets

Cajun Omelet

$12.45

Two eggs, shrimp, andouille, etouffee, white cheddar cheese, choice of side

Garden Omelet

$9.95

Two eggs, roasted tomatoes, avocado, mushrooms, goat cheese, spicy tomato cocounut gravy, choice of side

Big Bear Omelet

$11.45

Two eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, white cheddar cheese, sawmill gravy, choice of side

Cajun Skillet

$12.45

Choice of two eggs, shrimp, andouille, etouffee, white cheddar cheese, choice of side

Garden Skillet

$9.95

Choice of two eggs, roasted tomatoes, avocado, mushrooms, goat cheese, spicy tomato cocounut gravy, choice of side

Big Bear Skillet

$11.45

Choice of two eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, white cheddar cheese, sawmill gravy, choice of side

Build Your Own Omelet

$10.95

Biscuit plates

The Bears and the Bees

$16.95

Buttermilk biscuits, seasonal jam, local honey, whipped butter, brie cheese, fresh fruit, candied pecans

Shrimp and Grits

$14.95

Shrimp, bacon, green onion, spicy mushroom cream, pimento cheese grits with buttermilk biscuits

Three Bears

$13.95

Three biscuits with choice of three gravies

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.95

Buttermilk biscuit with choice of gravy

Biscuit Box

Box of six buttermilk biscuits served with butter and jam

Biscuit Box

$19.95

Six biscuits with butter and jam

Lunch Biscuits

Son of a Biscuit

$9.95

Nashville hot chicken, pimento cheese, pickles, scorpion honey

Sweet & Savory

$10.95

Spicy glaze fried chicken, pickles

Hot Brown

$13.95

Smoked turkey, bacon, roasted tomato, bacon jam, white cheddar saue

Towanda

$8.45

Fried green tomato, pimento cheese, chow chow

Stump Jumper

$9.95

Fried bologna, jalapeno jelly, american cheese, chow chow

Hillbelly

$10.95

Maple bbq glazed pork belly, brussel-apple slaw

Short Rib

$13.95

Short rib, kimchi, pickles, korean bbq

El Oso

$11.95

Fried pork chop, avocado, jalapeno jelly, brie cheese, pickles, dijon

Smokey

$9.95

Bacon, ham, turkey, shredded iceberg, tomato, black pepper aioli

Yogi

$9.45

Smashed avocado, roasted tomato, cucumber, spicy honey drizzle

Salads

Country Wedge

$7.95

Bacon, red onion, tomato, cucumber, biscuit croutons, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressings

Seasonal Salad

$7.95

Citrus marinated beets, grapefruit, orange, apple, fennel, goat cheese

Brussel Salad

$7.95

Shaved brussel sprouts, cabbage, apples, candied pecans, raisins, spicy honey vinaigrette

Little Cubs

Little Bear Breakfast

$5.00

One scrambled egg, choice of protein, choie of side, with a mini biscuit

Bonnie-Cakes

$5.00

Panfried biscuits served with maple syrup

Little Biscuit and Gravy

$5.00

Three mini biscuits with choice of gravy

Cereal and Milk

$5.00

House cereal with milk

Something Sweet

Fox Biscuits

$4.95

Fried mini biscuits, cinnamon sugar dusted with joice of jam, chocolate gravy or apple butter

Bonnie Blue

$4.95

Biscuit topped with blueberry cobbler, candied pecans, vanilla ice cream

Coconut Cheesecake

$8.95

Vanilla wafer crust, toasted coconut

Big Bear Brownie

$13.95

Large warm bourbon chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate gravy

PB&J Pie

$7.95

Pretzel crust, peanut butter cream pie, glazed in strawberry jam

Sides

Pimento Grits

$2.95

Brussel-Apple Slaw

$2.95

Home Fries

$2.95

Vegetable of the Day

$2.95

Fruit Cup

$2.95

Buttermilk Biscuits

$2.95

Loaded Home Fries

$4.95

Shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream drizzle

Mac and Cheese

$4.95

Extra Jam

Extra Gravy

$3.00

Protein add ons

Bacon

$3.00

Ham

$3.00

Turkey

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Impossible Sausage

$3.00

Pork Belly

$3.00

Egg (A LA CARTE)

$1.50

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Fanta Orange

$2.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Mello Yellow

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.90

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pineapple

$3.95

Seasonal Juice

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Blood Orange

$3.95

Tangerine Honey

$3.95

Beet-Orange

$3.95

Milk

$3.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Green Tea

$2.95

English Tea

$2.95

Chamomile

$2.95

Bearista Beverage

Bjorn Latte

$5.45

Panda Mocha-Nut

$5.45

Honey Bear

$5.45

Campfire Delight

$5.45

Blue-Beary

$5.45

Chai Lavendar

$5.45

Chai Tea Latte

$4.45

Polar Bear

$3.95

Mocha

$4.95

Cappuccino

$4.45

Americano

$3.95

Latte

$4.45

Espresso

$3.95

Double Espresso

$5.45

Sweet Sahana (Pumpkin Chai)

$5.45

Papa Bear's Pumpkin Pie (PSL)

$5.45

APPAREL (BBB)

* BBB - ADULT T-SHIRT - LARGE - BLUE

$18.00

* BBB - ADULT T-SHIRT - LARGE - GREEN

$18.00

* BBB - ADULT T-SHIRT - LARGE - ORANGE

$18.00

* BBB - ADULT T-SHIRT - MEDIUM - BLUE

$18.00

* BBB - ADULT T-SHIRT - MEDIUM - GREEN

$18.00

* BBB - ADULT T-SHIRT - MEDIUM - ORANGE

$18.00

* BBB - ADULT T-SHIRT - X LARGE - BLUE

$18.00

* BBB - ADULT T-SHIRT - X LARGE - GREEN

$18.00

* BBB - ADULT T-SHIRT - X LARGE - ORANGE

$18.00

* BBB - ADULT T-SHIRT - XX LARGE - BLUE

$18.00

* BBB - ADULT T-SHIRT - XX LARGE - GREEN

$18.00

* BBB - ADULT T-SHIRT - XX LARGE - ORANGE

$18.00

* BBB - ADULT T-SHIRT - XXX LARGE

$18.00

* BBB - ADULT T-SHIRT - XXXX LARGE

$18.00

* BBB - ADULT T-SHIRT - SMALL - BLUE

$18.00

* BBB - ADULT T-SHIRT - SMALL - GREEN

$18.00

* BBB - ADULT T-SHIRT - SMALL - ORANGE

$18.00

* BBB - KID T-SHIRT - LARGE - BLUE

$15.00

* BBB - KID T-SHIRT - LARGE - GREEN

$15.00

* BBB - KID T-SHIRT - LARGE - MULTI

$15.00

* BBB - KID T-SHIRT - LARGE - ORANGE

$15.00

* BBB - KID T-SHIRT - MEDIUM - BLUE

$15.00

* BBB - KID T-SHIRT - MEDIUM - GREEN

$15.00

* BBB - KID T-SHIRT - MEDIUM - MULTI

$15.00

* BBB - KID T-SHIRT - MEDIUM - ORANGE

$15.00

* BBB - KID T-SHIRT - SMALL - BLUE

$15.00

* BBB - KID T-SHIRT - SMALL - GREEN

$15.00

* BBB - KID T-SHIRT - SMALL - MULTI

$15.00

* BBB - KID T-SHIRT - SMALL - ORANGE

$15.00

* BBB - KID T-SHIRT - X SMALL - BLUE

$15.00

* BBB - KID T-SHIRT - X SMALL - GREEN

$15.00

* BBB - KID T-SHIRT - X SMALL - MULTI

$15.00

* BBB - KID T-SHIRT - X SMALL - ORANGE

$15.00

GEAR (BBB)

* BBB - APRON

$15.00

* BBB - BALL CAP

$14.00

* BBB - BUCKET HAT

$14.00

* BBB - LUNCH BAG

$10.00

BBB- Coffee Mug

$13.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3905 E 96th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering - 3855 E 96th Street Unit G
orange star5.0 • 17
3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
Prodigy Burger - 96th St - "Prodigy 96th"
orange starNo Reviews
3905 E 96th Street Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
Stacked Pickle - 96th Street
orange starNo Reviews
4705 E 96th St Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
Ocean Thai Sushi - 9516 Haver Way
orange starNo Reviews
9516 Haver Way Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
Wei Ramen - Castleton - 3746 East 82nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
3746 East 82nd Street Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
Napolese Pizzeria - Napolese Fashion Mall
orange starNo Reviews
8702 Keystone Crossing Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
orange star4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
El Arado Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,957
1063 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
orange star4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston