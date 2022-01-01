Indianapolis Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Indianapolis

La 5th Ave Tacos image

 

La 5th Ave Tacos

1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taco De Birria$3.99
Large Chips & Salsa$2.99
Pastor Taco$3.00
More about La 5th Ave Tacos
Delicia/La Mulita image

 

Delicia/La Mulita

5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Barbacoa Tamal$26.00
house made corn tamal, barbacoa beef, pico de gallo, lime crema, queso fresco, herb green rice
Empanadas$26.00
barbacoa beef, chihuahua cheese, puff pastry, creamy habanero sauce, lime crema, herb green rice
Empanadas$26.00
barbacoa beef, chihuahua cheese, puff pastry, creamy habanero sauce, lime crema, herb green rice
More about Delicia/La Mulita
La Margarita - Fountain Square image

 

La Margarita - Fountain Square

1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle$15.00
Your Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Seitan in Chipotle Cream Sauce & Napolitas. Sides of Rice, Beans, Guac & Tortillas.
Taco Meal (3)$15.00
Your Choice Protein. Topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Salsa. Sides of Rice & Guac
Nachos Borrachos$13.00
Our Crispy, Salty Corn Torilla Chips, Choice Protein, House Beer Queso, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Salsa Serrano, Salsa Avocado, Smoked Paprika & Guacamole
More about La Margarita - Fountain Square
El Arado Mexican Grill image

 

El Arado Mexican Grill

1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (2957 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arroz Con Pollo$9.99
Cheese Dip
Super Donkey Chicken/Steak$11.99
More about El Arado Mexican Grill
Mexico City Grill Restaurant image

SMOOTHIES • GRILL

Mexico City Grill Restaurant

8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis

Avg 4.1 (702 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchilada Con Creme$11.99
LG Queso Dips & Chips$6.99
Taco$2.50
More about Mexico City Grill Restaurant
Revolucion image

 

Revolucion

1132 Prospect St, Indianapolis

Avg 4.3 (622 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos$8.95
Two grilled tilapia tacos. Served with shredded cabbage and fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
Spicy Black Bean Burger$11.95
Hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and guacamole with a side of fries
Taco de Papas$7.95
Two tacos with roasted potatoes, poblanos, corn, queso fresco and sour cream. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
More about Revolucion
Bugambilias image

 

Bugambilias

5763 E 86th St, Castleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arroz Con Pollo$12.99
Grilled chicken breast on rice covered with queso sauce
Cemita Milanesa De Pollo$12.99
Breaded chicken breast, refried beans, chipotle mayo shredded Oaxaca cheese, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce and onions served on a cemita roll
Guacamole$3.99
Made from fresh avacados, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro
More about Bugambilias
CC Holdings image

 

CC Holdings

402 West Washington St, Indianapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Mocha$5.00
Dark chocolate, Espresso, milk and ice get together for what might be the best thing that happens to you all day. Oh, and there's whipped cream on top.
Iced Vanilla$5.00
Vanilla Syrup mixed with Ice, milk and topped with Whipped cream and drizzle.
Chai Tea Latte
Spiced Chai infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. An iconic chai cup.
More about CC Holdings
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

530 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

Avg 4.7 (569 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Condado Tacos image

 

Condado Tacos

834 Broad Ripple Ave., INDIANAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos

