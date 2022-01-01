Indianapolis Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Indianapolis
More about La 5th Ave Tacos
La 5th Ave Tacos
1707 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Taco De Birria
|$3.99
|Large Chips & Salsa
|$2.99
|Pastor Taco
|$3.00
More about Delicia/La Mulita
Delicia/La Mulita
5215 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Barbacoa Tamal
|$26.00
house made corn tamal, barbacoa beef, pico de gallo, lime crema, queso fresco, herb green rice
|Empanadas
|$26.00
barbacoa beef, chihuahua cheese, puff pastry, creamy habanero sauce, lime crema, herb green rice
More about La Margarita - Fountain Square
La Margarita - Fountain Square
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Chipotle
|$15.00
Your Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Seitan in Chipotle Cream Sauce & Napolitas. Sides of Rice, Beans, Guac & Tortillas.
|Taco Meal (3)
|$15.00
Your Choice Protein. Topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Salsa. Sides of Rice & Guac
|Nachos Borrachos
|$13.00
Our Crispy, Salty Corn Torilla Chips, Choice Protein, House Beer Queso, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Salsa Serrano, Salsa Avocado, Smoked Paprika & Guacamole
More about El Arado Mexican Grill
El Arado Mexican Grill
1063 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Arroz Con Pollo
|$9.99
|Cheese Dip
|Super Donkey Chicken/Steak
|$11.99
More about Mexico City Grill Restaurant
SMOOTHIES • GRILL
Mexico City Grill Restaurant
8028 s Emerson ave, indianapolis
|Popular items
|Enchilada Con Creme
|$11.99
|LG Queso Dips & Chips
|$6.99
|Taco
|$2.50
More about Revolucion
Revolucion
1132 Prospect St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$8.95
Two grilled tilapia tacos. Served with shredded cabbage and fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
|Spicy Black Bean Burger
|$11.95
Hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and guacamole with a side of fries
|Taco de Papas
|$7.95
Two tacos with roasted potatoes, poblanos, corn, queso fresco and sour cream. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.
More about Bugambilias
Bugambilias
5763 E 86th St, Castleton
|Popular items
|Arroz Con Pollo
|$12.99
Grilled chicken breast on rice covered with queso sauce
|Cemita Milanesa De Pollo
|$12.99
Breaded chicken breast, refried beans, chipotle mayo shredded Oaxaca cheese, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce and onions served on a cemita roll
|Guacamole
|$3.99
Made from fresh avacados, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro
More about CC Holdings
CC Holdings
402 West Washington St, Indianapolis
|Popular items
|Iced Mocha
|$5.00
Dark chocolate, Espresso, milk and ice get together for what might be the best thing that happens to you all day. Oh, and there's whipped cream on top.
|Iced Vanilla
|$5.00
Vanilla Syrup mixed with Ice, milk and topped with Whipped cream and drizzle.
|Chai Tea Latte
Spiced Chai infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. An iconic chai cup.