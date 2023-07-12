  • Home
Cobbetts Pond Pizzeria 4 Cobbetts Pond Rd

No reviews yet

4 Cobbetts Pond Rd

Windham, NH 03087

Food

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.95

Greek Salad

$11.95

Tuna Salad

$12.95

Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Italian cold cuts

Chef's Salad

$12.95

Ham, turkey, roast beef, and cheese

Marinated Chicken Salad

$13.95

Marinated Chicken Salad with Feta Cheese

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Calzones

Small Vegetarian Calzone

$15.95

Large Vegetarian calzone

$21.95

Small Italian Calzone

$15.95

Large Italian Calzone

$21.95

Small Eggplant Calzone

$15.95

Large Eggplant Calzone

$21.95

Small Broccoli Calzone

$15.95

Large Broccoli Calzone

$21.95

Small Ham Calzone

$15.95

Large Ham Calzone

$21.95

Small Sausage Calzone

$15.95

Large Sausage Calzone

$21.95

Small Meatball Calzone

$15.95

Large Meatball Calzone

$21.95

Small Pepperoni Calzone

$15.95

Large Pepperoni Calzone

$21.95

Small Roast Beef Calzone

$16.95

Large Roast Beef Calzone

$22.95

Small Veal Calzone

$15.95

Large Veal Calzone

$21.95

Small Spinach with Feta Calzone

$15.95

Large Spinach with Feta Calzone

$21.95

Small Steak and Cheese Calzone

$16.95

Large Steak and Cheese Calzone

$22.95

Small Chicken Tenders Calzone

$16.95

Large Chicken Tenders Calzone

$22.95

Small White Spinach Calzone

$15.95

Large White Spinach Calzone

$20.95

Hot Subs

Large BLT Sub

$12.95

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Large Cheeseburger Sub

$12.95

Large Chicken Cutlet Parmesan Sub

$12.95

Large Chicken Finger Parmesan Sub

$12.95

Large Chicken Finger Sub

$12.95

Large Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$12.95

Large Grilled Vegetarian Sub

$12.95

Large Hamburger Sub

$12.95

Large Meatball Sub

$12.95

Large Sausage Sub

$12.95

Large Veal Cutlet Parmesan Sub

$12.95

Large Eggplant Veal Combo Sub

$12.95

Large Marinated Grilled Chicken Sub

$12.95

Large Grilled Chicken Special Sub

$12.95

Mushrooms, onions, peppers, and feta cheese

Large Buffalo Finger Sub

$13.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Large Chicken Cutlet

$12.95

Small BLT Sub

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Small Cheeseburger Sub

$10.95

Small Chicken Cutlet Parmesan Sub

$10.95

Small Chicken Finger Parmesan Sub

$10.95

Small Chicken Finger Sub

$10.95

Small Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$10.95

Small Grilled Vegetarian Sub

$10.95

Small Hamburger Sub

$10.95

Small Meatball Sub

$10.95

Small Sausage Sub

$10.95

Small Veal Cutlet Parmesan Sub

$10.95

Small Eggplant Veal Combo Sub

$10.95

Small Marinated Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.95

Small Grilled Chicken Special Sub

$10.95

Mushrooms, onions, peppers, and feta cheese

Small Buffalo Finger Sub

$11.95

Small Chickenn Cutlet Sub

$10.95

Cold Subs

Large American Sub

$12.95

Large Ham and Cheese Sub

$12.95

Large Italian Sub

$12.95

Large Oven Roasted Turkey Sub

$12.95

97% fat free

Large Roast Beef Sub

$12.95

97% fat free

Large Super Sub

$13.95

Roast beef, ham, turkey, and bacon

Large Tuna Sub

$13.95

Large Vegetarian Sub

$12.95

Large Special #1 Sub

$13.95

Roast beef, turkey, and bacon

Large Special #2 Sub

$13.95

Ham, turkey, and bacon

Small American Sub

$10.95

Small Ham and Cheese Sub

$10.95

Small Italian Sub

$10.95

Small Oven Roasted Turkey Sub

$10.95

97% fat free

Small Roast Beef Sub

$10.95

97% fat free

Small Super Sub

$11.95

Roast beef, ham, turkey, and bacon

Small Tuna Sub

$11.95

Small Vegetarian Sub

$10.95

Small Special #1 Sub

$11.95

Roast beef, turkey, and bacon

Small Special #2 Sub

$11.95

Ham, turkey, and bacon

Steak Subs

Large Cheese Steak Sub

$12.95

Large Pepper Steak Sub

$13.25

Large Onion Steak Sub

$13.25

Large Mushroom Steak Sub

$13.25

Large Onion and Pepper Steak Sub

$13.50

Large Steak Bomb Sub

$13.95

Small Cheese Steak Sub

$10.95

Small Pepper Steak Sub

$11.25

Small Onion Steak Sub

$11.25

Small Mushroom Steak Sub

$11.25

Small Onion and Pepper Steak Sub

$11.50

Small Steak Bomb Sub

$11.95

Clubs

Roast Beef Club

$14.95

97% fat free

Turkey Club

$14.95

97% fat free

Cheeseburger Club

$14.95

Tuna Club

$14.95

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.95

Italian Parm Dinners

Italian Parm Dinner with Sauce

$11.95

Choice of spaghetti and ziti topped with 3 cheeses and oven baked

Italian Parm Dinner with Choice of 1 Topping

$13.95

Choice of spaghetti and ziti topped with 3 cheeses and oven baked

Italian Parm Dinner Special

$14.95

Mushrooms, meatballs, and sausage

Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli and Ziti

$16.95

Dinners

Grilled Marinated Chicken Dinner

$17.95

Cheeseburger Dinner

$16.95

Chicken Fingers Dinner

$16.95

Chicken Wing Ding Dinner

$16.95

Country Chicken Dinner

$16.95

Roast Beef Dinner

$17.95

97% fat free

Buffalo Finger Dinner

$17.95

Buffalo Wing Dinner

$17.95

Pizzas

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.95

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$14.95

Ham and pineapple

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$19.95

Ham and pineapple

Small Greek Pizza

$17.95

Greek sausage, feta cheese, tomato, onions, peppers and olives

Large Greek Pizza

$25.95

Greek sausage, feta cheese, tomato, onions, peppers and olives

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$17.95

Green peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$25.95

Green peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes

Small Mediterranean Pizza

$17.95

Sliced tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, feta cheese, mozzarella and Cheddar

Large Mediterranean Pizza

$25.95

Sliced tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, feta cheese, mozzarella and Cheddar

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, meatballs and bacon

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, meatballs and bacon

Small BBQ Chicken Blast Pizza

$17.95

Regular BBQ, sautéed onions, green peppers, mozzarella, Cheddar, and Parmesan

Large BBQ Chicken Blast Pizza

$25.95

Regular BBQ, sautéed onions, green peppers, mozzarella, Cheddar, and Parmesan

Small Marinated Chicken Blast Pizza

$17.95

Grilled marinated chicken, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, mozzarella and ranch dressing

Large Marinated Chicken Blast Pizza

$25.95

Grilled marinated chicken, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, mozzarella and ranch dressing

Small White Spinach Pizza

$17.95

Spinach, 5 cheese blend (feta, mozzarella, Cheddar, provolone, and Parmesan)

Large White Spinach Pizza

$25.95

Spinach, 5 cheese blend (feta, mozzarella, Cheddar, provolone, and Parmesan)

Small Cobbetts Pond Special Pizza

$17.95

All the goodies

Large Cobbetts Pond Special Pizza

$25.95

All the goodies

Small Santorini Sunset Pizza

$17.95

Grilled marinated chicken, tomato, feta, onions, and oregano (white or red sauce)

Large Santorini Sunset Pizza

$25.95

Grilled marinated chicken, tomato, feta, onions, and oregano (white or red sauce)

Small C.B.R. Pizza

$17.95

Chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing

Large C.B.R. Pizza

$25.95

Chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.95

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.95

Texas Burger

$10.95

Cheese, bacon, onions and BBQ sauce

Country Chicken (w/ Fries)

$11.95

Chicken breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and cheese with french fries

Super Burger

$11.95

Bacon, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese

Greek Specialties

Gyro Wrap

$10.95

Gyro Dinner

$17.95

Spinach Pie

$5.95

1 piece

Spinach Pie Dinner

$16.95

Side Orders

6 Pcs Small Chicken Fingers

$10.95

12 Pcs Large Chicken Fingers

$17.95

6 Pcs Small Buffalo Fingers

$12.95

Served with blue cheese dressing

12 Pcs Large Buffalo Fingers

$19.95

Served with blue cheese dressing

10 Pcs Small Chicken Wings

$12.95

20 Pcs Large Chicken Wings

$20.95

10 Pcs Small Buffalo Wings

$13.95

Served with blue cheese dressing

20 Pcs Large Buffalo Wings

$21.95

Served with blue cheese dressing

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$2.75

Large

Small French Fries

$4.75

Large French Fries

$5.75

Small Spicy Fries

$4.95

Large Spicy Fries

$5.95

Onion Rings

$5.50

Large

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Large. With marinara sauce

Grilled Chicken Per Piece

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$2.75

Drinks

Soda

$2.75

Water

$2.75

Tea

$2.95

Vitamin Water

$2.95

Glass Soda

$2.95

Powerade

$2.95

Chips

$2.49
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
