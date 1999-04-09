Restaurant header imageView gallery

603 Brewery

42 Main St

Londonderry, NH 03053

Order Again

Room Fees

Room Fee $300

$300.00

Room Fee $400

$400.00

Room Fee $450

$450.00

Room Fee Additional Hour $100

$100.00

Eggs

Chicken Cordon Blue Omelet

$15.00

Dunks Omelet

$14.00

Cheese Omelet

$11.00

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$12.50

Short Rib Hash

$16.00

Brunch Poutine

$14.00

Sweets

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.00

French Toast

$12.00

Handhelds

Candied Bacon Egg & Cheese

$11.00

Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Monte Cristo

$15.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

603 Burger

$16.00

General Burger

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Salad

Caesar

$12.00

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Candied Bacon

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Toast

$3.00

Single Pancake

$3.00

Home Fries

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Single Egg

$3.50

Apps

Pretzel

$10.00

Korean nachos

$16.00

BRUNCH DRINKS

603 Bloody Mary

$12.00

Brunch Box

$13.00

Bourbon & Apple

$13.00

603 Mimosa

$10.00

Traditional Mimosa

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Peach Spritz

$10.00

Rotating Spritz

$12.00

Seltzer Flight

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Bringing you 603 Beer and Curbside Food to go!

42 Main St, Londonderry, NH 03053

