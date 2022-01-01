Derry pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Derry
More about Sal's Pizza
PIZZA
Sal's Pizza
2 Lenox Rd, Derry
|Popular items
|19” Sal’s Special
|$18.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
|16” Sweet Chili Chicken
|$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
|Large Garden
|$7.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
More about Mickey's NY Pizza - Derry NH
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mickey's NY Pizza - Derry NH
9 Crystal Ave, Derry
|Popular items
|Jumbo Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Fresh Jumbo chicken tenders hand dipped in breading and fried to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
|Beach Style Pizza Tray
|$15.99
Famous, Sweet beach style pizza sauce topped with provolone cheese on our square Sicilian pizza
|Wings
|$10.49
Fresh Jumbo chicken wings braised then deep fried to a golden brown tossed with your choice of wing sauce.