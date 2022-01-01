Derry pizza restaurants you'll love

Sal's Pizza image

Sal's Pizza

2 Lenox Rd, Derry

Avg 4.5 (2405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
19” Sal’s Special$18.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
16” Sweet Chili Chicken$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
Large Garden$7.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
More about Sal's Pizza
Jake D's Roast Beef & Pizza image

 

Jake D's Roast Beef & Pizza

14 West Broadway, Derry

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jake D's Roast Beef & Pizza
Restaurant banner

Mickey's NY Pizza - Derry NH

9 Crystal Ave, Derry

Avg 3 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jumbo Chicken Tenders$8.99
Fresh Jumbo chicken tenders hand dipped in breading and fried to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Beach Style Pizza Tray$15.99
Famous, Sweet beach style pizza sauce topped with provolone cheese on our square Sicilian pizza
Wings$10.49
Fresh Jumbo chicken wings braised then deep fried to a golden brown tossed with your choice of wing sauce.
More about Mickey's NY Pizza - Derry NH

