Derry sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Derry
More about Wrap City - Derry
Wrap City - Derry
55 Crystal Ave, Derry
|Popular items
|Parma
|$9.49
Crispy, breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, toasted sub roll
|Santa Barbara Ranch
|$8.99
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, toasted white wrap
|Buffalo's Anchor
|$8.99
Crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing, toasted white wrap
More about Mickey's NY Pizza - Derry NH
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mickey's NY Pizza - Derry NH
9 Crystal Ave, Derry
|Popular items
|Jumbo Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Fresh Jumbo chicken tenders hand dipped in breading and fried to order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
|Beach Style Pizza Tray
|$15.99
Famous, Sweet beach style pizza sauce topped with provolone cheese on our square Sicilian pizza
|Wings
|$10.49
Fresh Jumbo chicken wings braised then deep fried to a golden brown tossed with your choice of wing sauce.