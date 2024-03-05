Bite Me Kupcakez 4 Mound Ct
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
We are a dedicated gluten free and nut free bakery and cafe! We cover a wide range of other allergies as well; such as gluten, dairy, nuts, soy, egg and so much more! we offer vegan items too! We are a pink building! We are fun!
4 Mound Ct, Merrimack, NH 03054
