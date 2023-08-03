Popular Items

Egg, Cheese & Meat

$4.79

Oversized round egg with choice of cheese and meat

Iced Coffee

$2.59+

Choice of our two exclusive bean-to-cup blends: International and Cafe Decaf

Strawberry Banana

$4.59+

Nonfat Yogurt, with real strawberries and bananas, topped with whipped cream


Warm Me Up

Coffee

$2.19+

Choice of our three exclusive bean-to-cup blends: Café (smooth & well rounded), Café Decaf, and International (bold & rich)

CMC Mocha

$3.19+

Coffee with Ghirardelli™ chocolate blend, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

PB Cocoa Cup

$3.59+

CMC Mocha, peanut butter powder, vanilla, and milk, topped with whipped cream, peanut butter sauce and chocolate drizzle

Salted Caramel Latte

$3.59+

Latte with caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and sea salt

Tea

$1.99+

Choice of Harney™ flavors: Chai, Earl Grey, Hot Cinnamon Spice, Paris, Peppermint Herbal, Lipton™ Black, Lipton™ Decaf

Hot Chocolate

$2.19+

Luscious chocolate topped with whipped cream (optional marshmallows)

Cappuccino

$3.49+

Made to order with our espresso beans and your choice of foamed or alternative milk. Decaf and half caf available

Chai Latte

$3.29+

Traditional Chai Latte

Espresso

$2.29+

Made to order in single, double or triple

Latte

$3.29+

Made to order with our espresso beans and your choice of steamed or alternative milk. Decaf and half caf available

Hand Crafted Chai Latte

$3.39+

Made with Harney™ Chai tea and choice of steamed or alternative milk and a sprinkle of cinnamon

S'mores

$3.79+

CMC Mocha flavored with hints of toasted marshmallow

Joe to Go 96 oz

$18.99

Choose your favorite coffee! Comes with: 8 cups 16 Half & Half Creamers 16 Sugars 4 Sweet & Low 8 Stirrers

Cool Me Down

Iced Coffee

$2.59+

Choice of our two exclusive bean-to-cup blends: International and Cafe Decaf

Iced CMC Mocha

$3.69+

Iced coffee with Ghirardelli™ chocolate blend, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Iced PB Cocoa Cup

$3.89+

Iced CMC Mocha, peanut butter powder, vanilla, and milk, topped with whipped cream and peanut butter sauce and chocolate drizzle

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$3.89+

Iced latte with a caramel sauce topped with whipped cream and more caramel sauce and sea salt

Iced Tea

$1.99+

Traditional iced tea from Terra Leaf™

Iced Cappuccino

$3.39+

Made to order with our espresso beans. Decaf and half caf available

Iced Latte

$3.49+

Made to order with our espresso beans. Decaf or half caf available

Iced Chai

$3.49+

Made with Chai tea

Nitro

$3.99+

Our Nitro-infused Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.69+

Cold brewed coffee with a bold flavor

Iced S'mores

$4.09+

CMC Mocha flavored with hints of toasted marshmallow

Protein Smoothies

Cookies n' Cream

$6.69

Non-fat yogurt, Phormula-1 vanilla protein, Oreo crumble, and whipped cream Total Protein = 20g

PB Cocoa Chimp

$6.69

Almond milk, banana, peanut butter protein, and Phormula-1™ chocolate protein Total Protein = 36g

Creamy PB Cocoa Chimp

$6.69

Ice cream, bananas, peanut butter protein, and Phormula-1™ chocolate protein Total Protein=36g

Loopy Strawberry

$6.69

Strawberry, more strawberry, and Phormula-1™ Loop D Fruit protein Total Protein = 20g

Apple Cinnamon Protein Shake

$6.69
Matcha Greens

$6.69

Green juice, matcha tea, non-fat yogurt and Phormula-1™ vanilla protein

Smoothies

Berry Blast

$4.59+

Wildberry, Blueberry and Lime topped with whipped cream

Pina Colada

$4.59+

Nonfat Yogurt & Pina Colada topped with whipped cream

Extreme Strawberry

$4.59+

For strawberry lovers, made with real strawberries and whipped cream on top

Lots-O-Mango

$4.59+

A tropical temptation topped with whipped cream

Orange Cream

$4.79+

A childhood favorite in a cup! Frozen, creamy orange topped with whipped cream.

Strawberry Banana

$4.59+

Nonfat Yogurt, with real strawberries and bananas, topped with whipped cream

Strawberry Pina Colada

$4.59+

Nonfat Yogurt, Pina Colada and real strawberries, topped with whipped cream

Chocolate Raspberry

$4.59+

The perfect combination of sweet & tart! Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Frozen Cappuccino

$4.59+

A creamy delight made with real espresso, topped with whipped cream

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.59+

Made with Ghirardelli™ cocoa powder, and topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Frozen Coffee Milk

$4.59+

A Rhode Island tradition, topped with whipped cream

Frozen Caramel Latte

$4.59+

Latte with shot of espresso, caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream

Refreshers

Monster & Flavor Syrup of choice
Energy Mash

$3.29+

Monster™ Original or Sugar Free, plus add a flavor shot of your choice

Blue Raspberry Acai Refresher

$3.29+
Dragon Fruit Refresher

$3.29+
Blue Reviver

$3.99+
Pink Reviver

$3.99+

All Day Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

$3.99

Oversized round egg with choice of cheese

Egg, Cheese & Meat

$4.79

Oversized round egg with choice of cheese and meat

Soft Breakfast Burrito

$5.39

Guacamole, salsa, round egg with cheddar cheese and choice of meat, all in a Joseph's™ Wrap

CMC Hungry Italian

$5.99

Italian toast, oversized round egg, double American cheese, Bacon, Sausage, and our signature seasoned hashbrown

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.59

Crispy Chicken Quesadilla

$5.79
Maple Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy chicken, maple glaze, bacon on French toast

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$8.79

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.79
Bacon Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Bacon, American and cheddar cheese on French toast

That Famous Chicken Salad

$5.69

Premium Willow Tree™ white meat chicken salad, on a buttery croissant

Avocado Toast

$5.89

2 pieces of Italian Toast, guacamole, fresh avocado slices and Everything Bagel seasoning (hard boiled egg optional)

Bakery

Muffin

Muffin 1/2 Dozen

$14.99

Muffin Dozen

$28.99

Mini Loaf

Mini Loaf 1/2 Dozen

$18.99

Donut

Scone

Brownie

Big Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.99+

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sandwich

$3.99Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

$2.29

Buttery pastry with rich chocolate inside

Cinnamon Bun

$2.99

Ooey gooey and cinnamony

Bread

Italian Round Bread Loaf

$4.99

Round, crusty loaf baked daily

Bagel

$1.79

New York style

Bagel 1/2 Dozen

$9.99

Bagel Dozen

$16.99
English Muffin

$1.79

King sized Nooks & Crannies® English Muffin

Italian Toast

$1.79

Round, crusty Italian bread baked fresh daily

Plain Croissant

$1.79

Buttery, flaky pastry

Oats

Vanilla Overnight Oats

$6.89

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overnight Oats

$6.89

Sides

Hashbrown

$1.49

Our crispy waffle hashbrown made with our signature seasoning

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

$1.99

Grab 'N Go

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.59
Fresh Pineapple Cup

$2.59Out of stock
Red Apple Cup

$2.59Out of stock

Fresh Watermelon Cup

$3.99Out of stock

Yogurt Parfait

$3.99
Banana

Banana

$0.79

Bottled Beverage

Seasons Select Water 20.3oz

$2.69
Seasons Select Water 16oz

$1.29
Seasons Select Water 1L

$1.99
Tropicana Orange Juice 12oz

$2.79
Simply Orange Juice 11oz

$2.19Out of stock
Coke 20oz

$2.39
Diet Coke 20oz

$2.39
Perrier 16.9oz

$1.99

Perrier Lime 16.9oz

$1.99Out of stock
Fairlife White Milk 14oz

$2.79
Fairlife Chocolate Milk 14oz

$2.79
White Milk 14oz

$1.69Out of stock
Chocolate Milk 14oz

$1.69Out of stock
Coffee Milk 14 oz

$1.69Out of stock
Low Fat Milk 14oz

$1.69Out of stock
Koe Kombucha Watermelon 12oz

$3.19
Koe Kombucha Strawberry Lemonade 12oz

$3.19
Koe Kombucha Tropical 12oz

$3.19
Kombucha Ginger Aid 16oz

$3.19Out of stock

Allwello Shot - Turmeric

$3.99Out of stock

Allwello Shot - Ginger

$3.99Out of stock

Allwello Juice - Tropical Escape

$4.99Out of stock

Allwello Juice - Go Green

$4.99Out of stock

Allwello Juice - Berry Delight

$4.99Out of stock