A Lot of Thai 360 Daniel Webster Hwy Unit 121

360 Daniel Webster Hwy Unit 121

Merrimack, NH 03054

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Maine Crab Rangoon
Drunken Noodle

Signature Appetizers

Miang Kham

$10.00

Royal Thonglang Leaf-Wrapped salad bites filled with toasted coconut, peanuts, ginger, lime, shallots, and fresh chili. Served with vary Thai style palm sugar dressing.

Crazy Rolls

$11.00

Marinated ground pork with glass noodles, carrots, cabbage, and black pepper, fried until crispy. Served with sweet and sour sauce, topped with chopped roasted peanuts.

Steamed Butterfly

$8.00

Steamed Thai style dumplings filled with sweet turnips and chopped peanuts, garnished with crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.

Chiang Mai Thai Sausage (Sai Ua)

$10.00

Grilled marinated minced pork, herbs, spices, and red curry paste.

Thai Samosa

$9.00

Crispy pastry filled with sauteed potato, carrot, onion, peas, and a touch of yellow curry powder. Served with Thai plum sauce.

Plar Goong (Shrimp Salad)

$13.00

Grilled shrimps tossed with lemongrass, red onion, cilantro, fish sauce, lime juice, and chili pepper. Served on a bed of lettuce.

Waterfall BBQ Pork

$14.00

Grilled pork with fresh sweet basil leaves, red onion, and roasted rice. Tossed with our house savory dressing.

Grilled Squid

$18.00

Grilled squid tossed with Thai seafood dressing.

Thai Fried Peanut

$5.00

Deep fried peanut with salt and putter.

Crispy Buttercup Tempura

$10.00

Appetizers

Fresh Spring Roll

$8.00

Fried Vegetarian Roll

$8.00

Crispy rolls filled with cabbage, carrots, celery, glass noodles, and served with Thai plum sauce.

Maine Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Crispy wonton sheet filled with Maine crab meat, cream cheese, carrots, and scallions. Served with Thai plum sauce.

Crispy Tofu

$8.00

Crispy fried tofu, served with sweet and sour sauce. Topped with ground roasted peanuts.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Fried brussels sprouts and seasoned.

Crispy Chive Cakes

$9.00

Fried chive cakes, served with ginger sauce with a hint of chili paste.

Gyoza

$9.00

Pan-fried dumplings filled with minced pork, onion, scallions, and garnished with crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.

Chicken Satay

$11.00

Grilled Thai chicken skewers served with peanut sauce.

Wings

$10.00

Fried chicken wings marinated in Thai seasoning and deep fried. Served with sweet and sour sauce and Thai sweet chili sauce.

Sweet Chili Wings

$10.00

Fried chicken wings coated with our special sweet chili sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Shrimp crusted with coconut flakes, deep fried until golden brown, served with Thai plum sauce.

Scallion Pancake

$8.00

Deep fried scallion pancake. Served with ginger sauce.

Soup

Tom Yum

Lemongrass broth with a touch of chili pepper and lime, mushrooms, tomatoes, coconut milk, and garnished with cilantro.

Tom Kha

Coconut-galangal broth, mushrooms, young coconut meat, and tomatoes. Garnished with cilantro.

Mama's Bowl Tom Yum Seafood

$19.00

Shrimps, squid, and mussels in savory Tom Yum broth with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, tomatoes, galangal, chili pepper, coconut milk, and young coconut meat. Garnished with cilantro.

Salad

A Lot Thai Salad

$10.00

Fresh mixed salad, avocado, tomatoes, and sprinkled with dried cranberries and toasted coconut flakes dressing with coconut balsamic dressing.

Pad Thai Salad

$10.00

Chopped lettuce, crispy vermicelli noodles, fried shallots, scallions, cilantro and crusted roasted peanut dressed with refreshing Inorn (in-on) dressing, tamarind juice, lime juice, and palm sugar.

Papaya Pok Pok

$12.00

Noodle & Fried Rice dishes

Pad Thai

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and chopped peanuts in Pad Thai Sauce.

Spicy Pad Thai Noodle

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, onions, bell peppers, scallions, basil leaves, and chopped peanuts, in our spicy secret sauce.

Drunken Noodle

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with garlic, chili, egg, bell peppers, broccoli, and onion in basil sauce.

Singapore Noodle

Stir-fried very thin rice noodles with egg, bell pepper, snap peas, bean sprouts, and scallions with a touch of curry powder in our house brown sauce.

Thai Lomein

Stir-fried lomein noodles and broccoli, snap peas, bell pepper, cauliflower, and scallions in brown sauce.

Pad See Ew

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, and cauliflower in a sweet soy sauce.

House Fried Rice

Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with egg, onion, tomatoes, and scallions.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with ground chicken, onion, and bell pepper, and fresh hot chili pepper.

Indonesian Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with shrimp, onion, scallions, and red curry paste. Topped with BBQ chicken and cilantro.

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with shrimp, chicken, curry powder, egg, onions, pineapple, mango, raisins, scallions and cashew nuts.

Noodle Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

$19.00

Thai style rice noodle soup with sliced boneless roasted duck, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and Asian spices in duck broth.

Sukhothai Noodle Soup

$17.00

Northern Thai noodle soup, shrimp and minced chicken with steamed rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, lime, and sweet and sour broth. Topped with crushed peanuts.

BBQ Pork with Yellow Noodles

$17.00

BBQ pork with steamed egg noodles, bean sprouts, and fried garlic topped with savory house seasoning sauce sprinkled with cilantro and scallion.

Curry Dishes

Khao Soi Salmon

$20.00

Northern Thai curry over egg noodles. Served with lime, shallots, Thai chili, mustard green, and crispy yellow noodles.

Avocado Curry

$19.00

Chicken, shrimp, buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, Thai eggplant in Red Curry sauce and avocado topped with coconut sauce.

Mango Curry

$20.00

Scallops, shrimp, snap peas, onions, cherry tomatoes in Yellow curry sauce and mango cubes.

Massaman Curry

Potatoes, onion, and peanut in Massaman curry.

A lot of Thai Entree

Spicy Duck

$26.00

Crispy duck with sweet chili sauce, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, and basil leaves.

Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut

$17.00

Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.

Grilled Chicken Cashew Nut

$17.00

Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.

Tofu Cashew Nut

$17.00

Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.

Beef Cashew Nut

$17.00

Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.

Scallops & Shrimp in the Garden

$21.00

Scallops and shrimp sauteed with fresh ginger, snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, and scallions in our special brown sauce.

Thai Chicken Basil

$17.00

Thai-style stir fried with onion, bell peppers, garlic, and basil leaves. Served with fried egg.

Thai Tofu Basil

$17.00

Thai-style stir fried with onion, bell peppers, garlic, and basil leaves. Served with fried egg.

Thai Seafood Basil

$25.00

Thai-style stir fried with onion, bell peppers, garlic, and basil leaves. Served with fried egg.

Mango Crispy Chicken

$17.00

Battered and deep fried chicken sauteed with mango, snap peas, and onion in sweet chili sauce.

Thai General Gao Chicken

$17.00

Battered and deep fried chicken tossed with ginger sweet chili sauce, and served with steamed cauliflower and broccoli.

Peanut Curry (Praram Long Song)

Blanched broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, snap peas, and cauliflower coated with our house made creamy peanut sauce.

Chicken Pineapple

$17.00

Sauteed chicken with pineapple, snow peas, onions, mushroom, scallions, and cashew nut in brown sauce.

Triple Delight

$19.00

Chicken, shrimp, and beef sauteed with fresh ginger, snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushroom, cauliflower, and scallions, in ginger sauce.

A lot of Thai Signature

Roasted Duck Lychee Curry

$28.00

Boneless roasted duck flavored with red chili paste, tossed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and lychee sprinkled with basil leaves.

BBQ Pork with Sticky Rice

$19.00

Thai style grilled pork loin marinated with cilantro and garlic, served with sticky rice and spicy tamarind dipping sauce.

Salmon & Shrimp Choo Chee

$25.00

Salmon filet, shrimp, spinach, bell pepper, and kaffir lime leaves in Choo Chee curry sauce, served with blanched broccoli and cauliflower.

Taro Rice

$19.00

Taro cubes steamed with jasmine rice, chicken, Thai sweet sausage, and shitake mushrooms.

Ginger Caramelized Shrimp

$20.00

Battered shrimp sauteed in Prik Pao sauce, palm sugar, ginger and scallions with steamed broccoli and cauliflower.

Toasted Curry Salmon Wrapped

$22.00

Salmon filet marinated in red curry paste wrapped in banana leaves and roasted. It comes with a side of mixed vegetables in red curry sauce.

Roasted Duck with Rice

$18.00

Roasted duck in five spice sauce deep fried served with steamed broccoli, jasmine berry rice, topped with house BBQ sauce, cilantro, and scallions.

Ginger Duck

$28.00

Vegetarian Specialties

Jay Pad Thai

Classic wok-fried rice noodles with bean sprouts, peanuts, and scallion in Pad Thai sauce.

Jay Fried Rice

Fried rice with pineapple, onions, tomatoes, and scallions in vegan brown sauce.

Jay Drunken Noodle

Spicy wok-fried wide rice noodles with bell peppers, broccoli, onion, cauliflower, fresh chili, in basil sauce.

Jay Pad See Ew

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, and cauliflower in a sweet soy sauce.

Jay Vegetable Lover

Snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, and scallions in vegetarian sauce.

Jay Vegetable Curry

$17.00

Buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, snap peas, onion, pineapple, cauliflower in vegetable curry sauce.

Jay Avocado Curry

$17.00

Buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, Thai eggplant, cauliflower, and avocado in vegetable curry sauce topped with coconut sauce.

Jay Gra Prao Grob Tofu

$15.00

Crispy basil in sweet Thai chili sauce, and served with steamed cauliflower and broccoli.

Jay Noodle Peanut Curry

Steamed rice noodles on the bed of steamed mixed vegetables, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, snap peas, and cauliflower with our house made creamy peanut sauce.

Sides

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$2.00

Hot Sauce

$0.35

Hot Chili in Oil

$0.50

Steamed Noodle

$3.50

Steamed Flat Egg Noodle

$5.50

Crispy Noodle

$3.95

Half Avocado

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Egg Fried Rice

$6.50

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Sweet Soy Sauce

$1.75

Grilled Ch Side

$4.50

Dessert

Coconut Ice Cream

$7.00

Mango Sorbet

$7.00

Khao Tom Mad

$7.00Out of stock

Sticky Rice, Coconut Milk, Black Bean, and Bananas

Sweet Mango w/Sticky Rice

$8.00

Noodle & Fried Rice Dishes

L- Pad Thai Noodle

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and chopped peanuts in Pad Thai Sauce.

L- Spicy Pad Thai Noodle

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, onions, bell peppers, scallions, basil leaves, and chopped peanuts, in our spicy secret sauce.

L- Drunken Noodle

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with garlic, chili, egg, bell peppers, broccoli, and onion in basil sauce.

L- Singapore Noodle

Stir-fried very thin rice noodles with egg, bell pepper, snap peas, bean sprouts, and scallions with a touch of curry powder in our house brown sauce.

L- Thai Lomein

Stir-fried lomein noodles and broccoli, snap peas, bell pepper, cauliflower, and scallions in brown sauce.

L- Pad See Ew

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, and cauliflower in a sweet soy sauce.

L- House Fried Rice

Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with egg, onion, tomatoes, and scallions.

L- Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$12.00

Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with ground chicken, onion, and bell pepper, and fresh hot chili pepper.

L- Indonesian Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with shrimp, onion, scallions, and red curry paste. Topped with BBQ chicken and cilantro.

L- Hawaiian Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with shrimp, chicken, curry powder, egg, onions, pineapple, mango, raisins, scallions and cashew nuts.

Curry Dishes

L- Avocado Curry

$14.00

Chicken, shrimp, buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, Thai eggplant in Red Curry sauce and avocado topped with coconut sauce.

L- Mango Curry

$15.00

Scallops, shrimp, snap peas, onions, cherry tomatoes in Yellow curry sauce and mango cubes.

L- Massaman Curry

Potatoes, onion, and peanut in Massaman curry.

Entree

L- Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut

$14.00

Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.

L- Grilled Chicken Cashew Nut

$13.00

Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.

L- Tofu Cashew Nut

$13.00

Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.

L- Seafood Cashew Nut

$17.00

Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.

L- Mango Crispy Chicken

$13.00

Battered and deep fried chicken sauteed with mango, snap peas, and onion in sweet chili sauce.

L- Thai General Gao Chicken

$13.00

Battered and deep fried chicken tossed with ginger sweet chili sauce, and served with steamed cauliflower and broccoli.

L- Chicken Pineapple

$13.00

Sauteed chicken with pineapple, snow peas, onions, mushroom, scallions, and cashew nut in brown sauce.

L- Triple Delight

$15.00

Chicken, shrimp, and beef sauteed with fresh ginger, snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushroom, cauliflower, and scallions, in ginger sauce.

L- Ginger Caramelized Shrimp

$16.00

Battered shrimp sauteed in Prik Pao sauce, palm sugar, ginger and scallions with steamed broccoli and cauliflower.

L- Scallops & Shrimp in the Garden

$16.00

Scallops and shrimp sauteed with fresh ginger, snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, and scallions in our special brown sauce.

Vegetarian Specialties

L-Jay Pad Thai

Classic wok-fried rice noodles with bean sprouts, peanuts, and scallion in Pad Thai sauce.

L- Jay Fried Rice

Fried rice with pineapple, onions, tomatoes, and scallions in vegan brown sauce.

L- Jay Drunken Noodle

Spicy wok-fried wide rice noodles with bell peppers, broccoli, onion, cauliflower, fresh chili, in basil sauce.

L- Jay Pad See Ew

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, and cauliflower in a sweet soy sauce.

L- Jay Vegetable Lover

Snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, and scallions in vegetarian sauce.

L- Jay Vegetable Curry

$12.00

Buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, snap peas, onion, pineapple, cauliflower in vegetable curry sauce.

L- Jay Avocado Curry

$12.00

Buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, Thai eggplant, cauliflower, and avocado in vegetable curry sauce topped with coconut sauce.

L- Jay Gra Prao Grob Tofu

$12.00

Crispy basil in sweet Thai chili sauce, and served with steamed cauliflower and broccoli.

L- Jay Noodle Peanut Curry

Steamed rice noodles on the bed of steamed mixed vegetables, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, snap peas, and cauliflower with our house made creamy peanut sauce.

Cold Beverages

Thai Iced Tea w/Popsicle

$4.25

Thai Iced Coffee w/Popsicle

$4.25

Bottled Water

$3.75

San Pellegrino

$3.75

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Whole Milk

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Soda

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.75

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Soda

$3.50

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Thai Tea

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Ginger Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
360 Daniel Webster Hwy Unit 121, Merrimack, NH 03054

