A Lot of Thai 360 Daniel Webster Hwy Unit 121

360 Daniel Webster Hwy Unit 121
Merrimack, NH 03054
Popular Items
Signature Appetizers
Miang Kham
Royal Thonglang Leaf-Wrapped salad bites filled with toasted coconut, peanuts, ginger, lime, shallots, and fresh chili. Served with vary Thai style palm sugar dressing.
Crazy Rolls
Marinated ground pork with glass noodles, carrots, cabbage, and black pepper, fried until crispy. Served with sweet and sour sauce, topped with chopped roasted peanuts.
Steamed Butterfly
Steamed Thai style dumplings filled with sweet turnips and chopped peanuts, garnished with crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.
Chiang Mai Thai Sausage (Sai Ua)
Grilled marinated minced pork, herbs, spices, and red curry paste.
Thai Samosa
Crispy pastry filled with sauteed potato, carrot, onion, peas, and a touch of yellow curry powder. Served with Thai plum sauce.
Plar Goong (Shrimp Salad)
Grilled shrimps tossed with lemongrass, red onion, cilantro, fish sauce, lime juice, and chili pepper. Served on a bed of lettuce.
Waterfall BBQ Pork
Grilled pork with fresh sweet basil leaves, red onion, and roasted rice. Tossed with our house savory dressing.
Grilled Squid
Grilled squid tossed with Thai seafood dressing.
Thai Fried Peanut
Deep fried peanut with salt and putter.
Crispy Buttercup Tempura
Appetizers
Fresh Spring Roll
Fried Vegetarian Roll
Crispy rolls filled with cabbage, carrots, celery, glass noodles, and served with Thai plum sauce.
Maine Crab Rangoon
Crispy wonton sheet filled with Maine crab meat, cream cheese, carrots, and scallions. Served with Thai plum sauce.
Crispy Tofu
Crispy fried tofu, served with sweet and sour sauce. Topped with ground roasted peanuts.
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Fried brussels sprouts and seasoned.
Crispy Chive Cakes
Fried chive cakes, served with ginger sauce with a hint of chili paste.
Gyoza
Pan-fried dumplings filled with minced pork, onion, scallions, and garnished with crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.
Chicken Satay
Grilled Thai chicken skewers served with peanut sauce.
Wings
Fried chicken wings marinated in Thai seasoning and deep fried. Served with sweet and sour sauce and Thai sweet chili sauce.
Sweet Chili Wings
Fried chicken wings coated with our special sweet chili sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp crusted with coconut flakes, deep fried until golden brown, served with Thai plum sauce.
Scallion Pancake
Deep fried scallion pancake. Served with ginger sauce.
Soup
Tom Yum
Lemongrass broth with a touch of chili pepper and lime, mushrooms, tomatoes, coconut milk, and garnished with cilantro.
Tom Kha
Coconut-galangal broth, mushrooms, young coconut meat, and tomatoes. Garnished with cilantro.
Mama's Bowl Tom Yum Seafood
Shrimps, squid, and mussels in savory Tom Yum broth with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, tomatoes, galangal, chili pepper, coconut milk, and young coconut meat. Garnished with cilantro.
Salad
A Lot Thai Salad
Fresh mixed salad, avocado, tomatoes, and sprinkled with dried cranberries and toasted coconut flakes dressing with coconut balsamic dressing.
Pad Thai Salad
Chopped lettuce, crispy vermicelli noodles, fried shallots, scallions, cilantro and crusted roasted peanut dressed with refreshing Inorn (in-on) dressing, tamarind juice, lime juice, and palm sugar.
Papaya Pok Pok
Noodle & Fried Rice dishes
Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and chopped peanuts in Pad Thai Sauce.
Spicy Pad Thai Noodle
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, onions, bell peppers, scallions, basil leaves, and chopped peanuts, in our spicy secret sauce.
Drunken Noodle
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with garlic, chili, egg, bell peppers, broccoli, and onion in basil sauce.
Singapore Noodle
Stir-fried very thin rice noodles with egg, bell pepper, snap peas, bean sprouts, and scallions with a touch of curry powder in our house brown sauce.
Thai Lomein
Stir-fried lomein noodles and broccoli, snap peas, bell pepper, cauliflower, and scallions in brown sauce.
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, and cauliflower in a sweet soy sauce.
House Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with egg, onion, tomatoes, and scallions.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with ground chicken, onion, and bell pepper, and fresh hot chili pepper.
Indonesian Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with shrimp, onion, scallions, and red curry paste. Topped with BBQ chicken and cilantro.
Hawaiian Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with shrimp, chicken, curry powder, egg, onions, pineapple, mango, raisins, scallions and cashew nuts.
Noodle Soup
Duck Noodle Soup
Thai style rice noodle soup with sliced boneless roasted duck, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and Asian spices in duck broth.
Sukhothai Noodle Soup
Northern Thai noodle soup, shrimp and minced chicken with steamed rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, lime, and sweet and sour broth. Topped with crushed peanuts.
BBQ Pork with Yellow Noodles
BBQ pork with steamed egg noodles, bean sprouts, and fried garlic topped with savory house seasoning sauce sprinkled with cilantro and scallion.
Curry Dishes
Khao Soi Salmon
Northern Thai curry over egg noodles. Served with lime, shallots, Thai chili, mustard green, and crispy yellow noodles.
Avocado Curry
Chicken, shrimp, buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, Thai eggplant in Red Curry sauce and avocado topped with coconut sauce.
Mango Curry
Scallops, shrimp, snap peas, onions, cherry tomatoes in Yellow curry sauce and mango cubes.
Massaman Curry
Potatoes, onion, and peanut in Massaman curry.
A lot of Thai Entree
Spicy Duck
Crispy duck with sweet chili sauce, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, and basil leaves.
Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut
Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.
Grilled Chicken Cashew Nut
Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.
Tofu Cashew Nut
Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.
Beef Cashew Nut
Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.
Scallops & Shrimp in the Garden
Scallops and shrimp sauteed with fresh ginger, snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, and scallions in our special brown sauce.
Thai Chicken Basil
Thai-style stir fried with onion, bell peppers, garlic, and basil leaves. Served with fried egg.
Thai Tofu Basil
Thai-style stir fried with onion, bell peppers, garlic, and basil leaves. Served with fried egg.
Thai Seafood Basil
Thai-style stir fried with onion, bell peppers, garlic, and basil leaves. Served with fried egg.
Mango Crispy Chicken
Battered and deep fried chicken sauteed with mango, snap peas, and onion in sweet chili sauce.
Thai General Gao Chicken
Battered and deep fried chicken tossed with ginger sweet chili sauce, and served with steamed cauliflower and broccoli.
Peanut Curry (Praram Long Song)
Blanched broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, snap peas, and cauliflower coated with our house made creamy peanut sauce.
Chicken Pineapple
Sauteed chicken with pineapple, snow peas, onions, mushroom, scallions, and cashew nut in brown sauce.
Triple Delight
Chicken, shrimp, and beef sauteed with fresh ginger, snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushroom, cauliflower, and scallions, in ginger sauce.
A lot of Thai Signature
Roasted Duck Lychee Curry
Boneless roasted duck flavored with red chili paste, tossed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and lychee sprinkled with basil leaves.
BBQ Pork with Sticky Rice
Thai style grilled pork loin marinated with cilantro and garlic, served with sticky rice and spicy tamarind dipping sauce.
Salmon & Shrimp Choo Chee
Salmon filet, shrimp, spinach, bell pepper, and kaffir lime leaves in Choo Chee curry sauce, served with blanched broccoli and cauliflower.
Taro Rice
Taro cubes steamed with jasmine rice, chicken, Thai sweet sausage, and shitake mushrooms.
Ginger Caramelized Shrimp
Battered shrimp sauteed in Prik Pao sauce, palm sugar, ginger and scallions with steamed broccoli and cauliflower.
Toasted Curry Salmon Wrapped
Salmon filet marinated in red curry paste wrapped in banana leaves and roasted. It comes with a side of mixed vegetables in red curry sauce.
Roasted Duck with Rice
Roasted duck in five spice sauce deep fried served with steamed broccoli, jasmine berry rice, topped with house BBQ sauce, cilantro, and scallions.
Ginger Duck
Vegetarian Specialties
Jay Pad Thai
Classic wok-fried rice noodles with bean sprouts, peanuts, and scallion in Pad Thai sauce.
Jay Fried Rice
Fried rice with pineapple, onions, tomatoes, and scallions in vegan brown sauce.
Jay Drunken Noodle
Spicy wok-fried wide rice noodles with bell peppers, broccoli, onion, cauliflower, fresh chili, in basil sauce.
Jay Pad See Ew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, and cauliflower in a sweet soy sauce.
Jay Vegetable Lover
Snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, and scallions in vegetarian sauce.
Jay Vegetable Curry
Buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, snap peas, onion, pineapple, cauliflower in vegetable curry sauce.
Jay Avocado Curry
Buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, Thai eggplant, cauliflower, and avocado in vegetable curry sauce topped with coconut sauce.
Jay Gra Prao Grob Tofu
Crispy basil in sweet Thai chili sauce, and served with steamed cauliflower and broccoli.
Jay Noodle Peanut Curry
Steamed rice noodles on the bed of steamed mixed vegetables, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, snap peas, and cauliflower with our house made creamy peanut sauce.
Sides
Dessert
Noodle & Fried Rice Dishes
L- Pad Thai Noodle
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and chopped peanuts in Pad Thai Sauce.
L- Spicy Pad Thai Noodle
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, onions, bell peppers, scallions, basil leaves, and chopped peanuts, in our spicy secret sauce.
L- Drunken Noodle
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with garlic, chili, egg, bell peppers, broccoli, and onion in basil sauce.
L- Singapore Noodle
Stir-fried very thin rice noodles with egg, bell pepper, snap peas, bean sprouts, and scallions with a touch of curry powder in our house brown sauce.
L- Thai Lomein
Stir-fried lomein noodles and broccoli, snap peas, bell pepper, cauliflower, and scallions in brown sauce.
L- Pad See Ew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, and cauliflower in a sweet soy sauce.
L- House Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with egg, onion, tomatoes, and scallions.
L- Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with ground chicken, onion, and bell pepper, and fresh hot chili pepper.
L- Indonesian Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with shrimp, onion, scallions, and red curry paste. Topped with BBQ chicken and cilantro.
L- Hawaiian Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine berry rice with shrimp, chicken, curry powder, egg, onions, pineapple, mango, raisins, scallions and cashew nuts.
Curry Dishes
L- Avocado Curry
Chicken, shrimp, buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, Thai eggplant in Red Curry sauce and avocado topped with coconut sauce.
L- Mango Curry
Scallops, shrimp, snap peas, onions, cherry tomatoes in Yellow curry sauce and mango cubes.
L- Massaman Curry
Potatoes, onion, and peanut in Massaman curry.
Entree
L- Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut
Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.
L- Grilled Chicken Cashew Nut
Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.
L- Tofu Cashew Nut
Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.
L- Seafood Cashew Nut
Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.
L- Mango Crispy Chicken
Battered and deep fried chicken sauteed with mango, snap peas, and onion in sweet chili sauce.
L- Thai General Gao Chicken
Battered and deep fried chicken tossed with ginger sweet chili sauce, and served with steamed cauliflower and broccoli.
L- Chicken Pineapple
Sauteed chicken with pineapple, snow peas, onions, mushroom, scallions, and cashew nut in brown sauce.
L- Triple Delight
Chicken, shrimp, and beef sauteed with fresh ginger, snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushroom, cauliflower, and scallions, in ginger sauce.
L- Ginger Caramelized Shrimp
Battered shrimp sauteed in Prik Pao sauce, palm sugar, ginger and scallions with steamed broccoli and cauliflower.
L- Scallops & Shrimp in the Garden
Scallops and shrimp sauteed with fresh ginger, snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, and scallions in our special brown sauce.
Vegetarian Specialties
L-Jay Pad Thai
Classic wok-fried rice noodles with bean sprouts, peanuts, and scallion in Pad Thai sauce.
L- Jay Fried Rice
Fried rice with pineapple, onions, tomatoes, and scallions in vegan brown sauce.
L- Jay Drunken Noodle
Spicy wok-fried wide rice noodles with bell peppers, broccoli, onion, cauliflower, fresh chili, in basil sauce.
L- Jay Pad See Ew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, and cauliflower in a sweet soy sauce.
L- Jay Vegetable Lover
Snow peas, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, and scallions in vegetarian sauce.
L- Jay Vegetable Curry
Buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, snap peas, onion, pineapple, cauliflower in vegetable curry sauce.
L- Jay Avocado Curry
Buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, Thai eggplant, cauliflower, and avocado in vegetable curry sauce topped with coconut sauce.
L- Jay Gra Prao Grob Tofu
Crispy basil in sweet Thai chili sauce, and served with steamed cauliflower and broccoli.
L- Jay Noodle Peanut Curry
Steamed rice noodles on the bed of steamed mixed vegetables, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, snap peas, and cauliflower with our house made creamy peanut sauce.
Cold Beverages
Thai Iced Tea w/Popsicle
Thai Iced Coffee w/Popsicle
Bottled Water
San Pellegrino
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Root Beer
Orange Soda
Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Chocolate Milk
Whole Milk
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Soda
Orange Juice
Unsweet Tea
Soda
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
