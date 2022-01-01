Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Merrimack

Merrimack restaurants
Merrimack restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Common Man - Merrimack NH image

 

Common Man - Merrimack NH

304 DW Highway, Merrimack

No reviews yet
Takeout
Emma’s Mac & Cheese$6.99
House-Made!
Uncommon Mac ‘N Cheese$11.49
Making us famous since 1971! Cavatappi pasta tossed with our creamy
cheese sauce, topped with seasoned crumbs and baked till golden.
Uncommon Mac ‘N Cheese$15.49
Making us famous since 1971! Cavatappi pasta tossed with our creamy
cheese sauce, topped with seasoned crumbs and baked till golden.
More about Common Man - Merrimack NH
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Buckley's Bakery Cafe

436 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Pasta, Cheddar, Swiss, Cream Cheese, Milk, Heavy Cream, Butter, Flour, Panko, Garlic Oil.
More about Buckley's Bakery Cafe
Buckley's Great Steaks image

STEAKS

Buckley's Great Steaks

438 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Side Truffle Mac n Cheese$10.00
More about Buckley's Great Steaks
Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern

454 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack

Avg 4.7 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac N Cheese$6.00
More about Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern

