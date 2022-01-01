Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Merrimack

Merrimack restaurants
Merrimack restaurants that serve tuna salad

Common Man - Merrimack NH image

 

Common Man - Merrimack NH

304 DW Highway, Merrimack

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sesame Tuna Salad$19.99
Sesame-seared rare ahi tuna served with a salad of mixed greens, kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, kale, carrots, scallions, cucumbers, red peppers and crispy wontons. Dressed with a Sriracha soy dressing and finished with sweet Thai chili sauce and toasted sesame seeds.
More about Common Man - Merrimack NH
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Buckley's Bakery Cafe

436 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 LB of Tuna Salad$5.00
On-the-go portioned container of our homemade Tuna Salad. Albacore Tuna mixed with mayo, relish & celery.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
Tuna, Mayo, Relish, Celery, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion on Sourdough Multigrain.
More about Buckley's Bakery Cafe
Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern

454 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack

Avg 4.7 (258 reviews)
Takeout
SM Tuna Salad$8.00
Albacore Tuna with mayo & celery
More about Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern

