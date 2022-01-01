Tuna salad in Merrimack
Common Man - Merrimack NH
304 DW Highway, Merrimack
|Sesame Tuna Salad
|$19.99
Sesame-seared rare ahi tuna served with a salad of mixed greens, kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, kale, carrots, scallions, cucumbers, red peppers and crispy wontons. Dressed with a Sriracha soy dressing and finished with sweet Thai chili sauce and toasted sesame seeds.
Buckley's Bakery Cafe
436 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack
|1/2 LB of Tuna Salad
|$5.00
On-the-go portioned container of our homemade Tuna Salad. Albacore Tuna mixed with mayo, relish & celery.
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Tuna, Mayo, Relish, Celery, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion on Sourdough Multigrain.