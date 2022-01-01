Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Merrimack

Go
Merrimack restaurants
Toast

Merrimack restaurants that serve pies

Common Man - Merrimack NH image

 

Common Man - Merrimack NH

304 DW Highway, Merrimack

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toll House Cookie Pie$6.99
Grandma’s favorite chocolate chip and walnut cookie, baked in an individual pie shell. Served warm, topped with Common Man-made vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.
Nantucket Pie$29.99
Shrimp, scallops, haddock and Maine Lobster meat baked with lobster cream sauce and our seasoned Ritz crumbs.
Chicken Pot Pie$17.99
Loaded with slow-roasted chicken, peas, carrots, celery, onions. Skillet baked in a savory chicken gravy.
More about Common Man - Merrimack NH
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Buckley's Bakery Cafe

436 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Pie$4.75
Buttery tart shells filled with various cream pie fillings!
Whoopie Pie$3.50
Award winning! Chocolate cake sandwich filled with marshmallow frosting.
Shepherd's Pie$14.00
Ground beef, carrot, onion, corn, peas, garlic, rosemary, chicken stock, tomato paste, red wine, ketchup, Worcestershire, salt, pepper, potatoes, milk, butter
More about Buckley's Bakery Cafe
Item pic

STEAKS

Buckley's Great Steaks

438 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Toll House Cookie Pie$9.00
Toll House Cookie Pie with vanilla ice cream.
More about Buckley's Great Steaks

Browse other tasty dishes in Merrimack

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Muffins

Fish And Chips

Sweet Potato Fries

Chocolate Mousse

Veggie Burgers

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Merrimack to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston