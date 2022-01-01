Pies in Merrimack
Merrimack restaurants that serve pies
Common Man - Merrimack NH
304 DW Highway, Merrimack
|Toll House Cookie Pie
|$6.99
Grandma’s favorite chocolate chip and walnut cookie, baked in an individual pie shell. Served warm, topped with Common Man-made vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.
|Nantucket Pie
|$29.99
Shrimp, scallops, haddock and Maine Lobster meat baked with lobster cream sauce and our seasoned Ritz crumbs.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$17.99
Loaded with slow-roasted chicken, peas, carrots, celery, onions. Skillet baked in a savory chicken gravy.
Buckley's Bakery Cafe
436 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack
|Mini Pie
|$4.75
Buttery tart shells filled with various cream pie fillings!
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.50
Award winning! Chocolate cake sandwich filled with marshmallow frosting.
|Shepherd's Pie
|$14.00
Ground beef, carrot, onion, corn, peas, garlic, rosemary, chicken stock, tomato paste, red wine, ketchup, Worcestershire, salt, pepper, potatoes, milk, butter