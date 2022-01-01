Reuben in Merrimack
Merrimack restaurants that serve reuben
Common Man - Merrimack NH
304 DW Highway, Merrimack
|Classic Reuben
|$13.49
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Served with house-fried potato chips.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Buckley's Bakery Cafe
436 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack
|Reuben Panini
|$9.75
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread.