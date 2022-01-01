Curry in Merrimack
Merrimack restaurants that serve curry
FRENCH FRIES
Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern
454 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack
|Curry Veggie Burger
|$15.00
A Lot of Thai - 360 Daniel Webster Hwy Unit 121
360 Daniel Webster Hwy Unit 121, Merrimack
|L- Avocado Curry
|$14.00
Chicken, shrimp, buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, Thai eggplant in Red Curry sauce and avocado topped with coconut sauce.
|Avocado Curry
|$19.00
Chicken, shrimp, buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, Thai eggplant in Red Curry sauce and avocado topped with coconut sauce.
|Jay Avocado Curry
|$17.00
Buttercup squash, broccoli, bell pepper, Thai eggplant, cauliflower, and avocado in vegetable curry sauce topped with coconut sauce.