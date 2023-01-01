Restaurant header imageView gallery

Campo Enoteca 2023

review star

No reviews yet

969 Elm St

Manchester, NH 03101

Republic Cafe

Republic Mezze

Spicy Feta

$9.00

Maplebrook Farm feta whipped with red harissa. Gilled sourdough.

Feta Bites

$10.00

Fried MapleBrook Farm feta cubes tossed in black & white sesame seeds, and served over house tzatziki, and Eric's Farm stand honey.

Falafel & Hummus V*

$13.00

House recipe falafel patties with hummus, Local mixed greens, onion, tomato, cucumber, and tahini dressing.

Hand-Cut Frites

$9.00

Hand cut frites fried with capers, and tossed with an Aleppo and herb blend. Lemon Aioli.

Republic Salads

Grilled Greek Halloumi

$16.00

Tomato-Ginger Jam, Pistachio Dukkah, Local mixed greens, Zante Currants, Balsamic onions, Toasted Almonds, and a Lemon Vinaigrette.

Little Leaf Mixed Green Salad *V

$11.00

diced red onion, cucumber, tomato, house white balsamic vinaigrette

Republic Plates

Moroccan Lamb Ragu

$29.00

Rivers Lea farm lamb, slow stewed with Moroccan spices, red wine & tomato. Layered with saffron basmati rice, & curry fried onions, over house made red charmoula. Finished with crispy kale chips.

Steak Frites

$28.00

Little Brook Farm grass-fed, marinated flank steak, chargrilled. Hand-cut Frites with capers. Herb gremolata, Lemon aioli.

Turkish Chicken

$27.00

Seared Misty Knoll farm chicken (Leg & Thigh) marinated in Sunrise Farm Lebany spice yogurt. Hand rolled Tunisian couscous with chick pea and golden raisin Zucchini noodles. Harissa Yogurt sauce with grains of paradise.

Chick Pea Ragu V*

$22.00

Tunisian spiced chickpeas slow stewed with pomegranate molasses, aromatics and tomato. Saffron basmati rice, spicy red cabbage slaw, and red charmoula.

Ultimate Veggie 'Love' Burger

$18.00Out of stock

With cheddar, house frites, onion jam, caramelized onions and sauteed mushrooms

Campo Enoteca

Campo Antipasti

Parmesan Cauliflower

$12.00

Roasted with caramelized onions, and twice baked with Parmesan. Basil pesto aioli. Fresh herbs. *Pine nuts

Polpetti Anti

$18.00

Local grass fed beef, local pork & house made guanciale meatballs, field mushroom & Aleppo cream.

Vegetarian Polpetti

$13.00Out of stock

Claudia's one of a kind process, field mushroom & Aleppo cream.

Vegan Polpetti

$13.00Out of stock

Claudia's one of a kind process, VEGAN with almond/red pepper romesco pomodoro & pine nut Parmesan.

House-Made Ricotta

$12.00

Made with Local cream and milk. Served warm with grilled Campo sourdough.

Campo Arancini

$12.00

Sundried tomato pesto arancini. House black pepper cream sauce. Arugula.

Add 1 Arancini

$4.25

Add 1 Polpetti

$5.00

Campo Salads

Roman Salad

$11.00

Romaine, parmesan dressing, shaved asiago, black pepper. *raw egg

Little Leaf Mixed Green Salad *V

$11.00

diced red onion, cucumber, tomato, house white balsamic vinaigrette

Campo Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$17.00

Pistachio basil pesto, Maplebrook mozzarella, red pepper, imported Parma prosciutto & organic arugula. Balsamic gastrique.

Vegan Broccoli Pizza

$16.00

Garlic-onion cashew cream, fried broccoli, crispy kale, pinenut parmesan, vegan chili aioli V* Dangerously good!

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Maplebrook farm Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil, Basil infused Oil. A Classic.

Campo Homemade Pasta

Arrabiata V*

$16.00

Pomodoro, sweet onion, crushed red pepper, fresh basil, radiatore. *Vegan

Pistachio Pesto

$18.00

House pistachio basil pesto, splash of local cream, tagliatelle. *Pistachio

Classic Carbonara

$23.00

Crisp Guanciale, local egg, parmesan & black pepper, bucatini. Classic.

Classic Polpetti

$23.00

Classic meatballs made with Kellie Brook Farm ground pork, Little Brook Farm grass-fed beef and house cured & aged guanciale, pomodoro, bucatini, thee cheese blend.

Fried Eggplant

$20.00

Sundried tomato pesto, broccoli rabe, local cream, rigatoni, flash fried eggplant croutons

Amatriciana

$19.00

Pomodoro, crispy house cured & aged guanciale, bucatini. Fresh basil.

Little Brook Farm Osso Bucco

$29.00

Little Brook farm grass-fed beef braised overnight. Roasted red peppers, Splash of local cream, house radiatore pasta, jus.

Campo Plates

Branzino

$34.00

WHOLE ROASTED MEDITERRANEAN SEA BASS with baby yukon potatoes, & arugula with lemon-olive oil vinaigrette

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$21.00

Roasted butternut in house made ravioli. Brown butter, sage & local cream sauce. Aleppo pepper. Dangerously good.

Chicken parm

$28.00

Chicken Piccata

$28.00

Vermont's Misty Knoll farm chicken breast, seared. Roasted red pepper, capers, lemon & garlic butter. House made tagliatelle.

Eggplant parm

$22.00

Dessert

Vegan Lemon Bars

$8.00

Fresh Lemon, brown sugar crust & aqua-fob meringue with spiced cherry jam.

German Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Claudia's chocolate cake, coconut brown sugar frosting.

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00Out of stock

Zepoles

$6.00

Orange gelato

$7.00

Nutella Gelato

$7.00

Dessert Special

$9.00

Add 1 Scoop Gelato

$2.00

DRINKS

Bottle Beer

Safespace IPA

$8.50

Second Fiddle DIPA

$8.50

Berkshire Coffee

$9.00

Downeast Cider

$7.50

Allagash White

$7.00

Wine by Bottle

Falanghna Bottle

$40.00

Rodney Strong Chardonnay BOTTLE

$45.00

Greco Di Tufo White BTL

$43.00

Mont Grave Rose BOTTLE

$38.00

La Contesse Prosecco BOTTLE

$38.00

Aragosta Vermentino BOTTLE

$36.00
Redentore Pinot Grigio BOTTLE

$48.00

Poggio Anima Pecorino BOTTLE

$40.00

Wine Special BTL

Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco BOTTLE

$38.00

Valle Reale Montepulciano D'Abruzzo BOTTLE

$40.00

Cusumano Nero D'Avola BOTTLE

$35.00

Gran Passione Rosso BOTTLE

$45.00

Guiseppe Cortese Barbaresco BOTTLE

$79.00

Sensi Super Tuscan BOTTLE

$74.00

La Fiera Salento Primitivo BOTTLE

$35.00

Renzo Masi Chianti BOTTLE

$38.00

Carpineto Toscano BOTTLE

$40.00

Rosso Di Montalcino

$70.00

Ca del Monte Amarone BOTTLE

$99.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Farm to Table Italian-Mediterranean. Scratch pasta. Healthy Vegetarian. Creative Vegan. Local Produce. Fresh Calamari. Local Animal Proteins. Fresh Fish. Italian Classics.

Location

969 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

