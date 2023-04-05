Main picView gallery

bluAqua Restrobar 930 Elm Street

review star

No reviews yet

930 Elm Street

Manchester, NH 03101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Specials

Alligator Tacos

$19.00

Apple & Beet Salad

$14.00

Beet Bruschetta

$10.00

Buffalo Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Crab Cakes

$17.00Out of stock

Jamaican Jerk Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Pork Chop

$25.00

Steak & Bacon Balls

$12.00Out of stock

Steak Tacos

$16.00

Swordfish Blackened

$27.00

Tenderloin Tips

$29.00

Wild Game Burger

$19.00

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Louisiana Spicy Chicken Dip

$15.00

Nachos

$16.00

Pulled Pork, Chorizo or Chicken with pineapple & black-eyed pea salsa, jack cheese and sour cream

Chicken Wings

$15.00

whiskey-siracha glaze, buffalo, dry-rub or bbq

Cauliflower Wings

$15.00

whiskey-siracha glaze, buffalo, dry-rub or bbq

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Wedge

$11.00

iceberg, North Country bacon ends, bluCheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, red onions, & bluCheese dressing

Greek

$11.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions, kalamata olives and feta

Apple & Beet

$11.00

spinach, crumbled feta, almonds and house vinaigrette

Beef Chili

$8.00

Tapas-Style

House-Smoked Cheese Curds

$10.00

tomato marmalade

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00Out of stock

spiced shrimp and cheddar grits

Beet Bruschetta

$11.00Out of stock

boursin, fresh herb on toast points

Apple-bacon Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

with an asian glaze

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00Out of stock

sauteed in evoo & garlic

House Risotto

$8.00

cheesy risotto with fresh spinach

Creole Green Beans

$8.00

sauteed in house spicy sauce

Daily Balls

$12.00

beef, pork & veal with feta, panko, fresh herbs and tzatziki sauce

Arancini Balls

$13.00

smoked cheddar, risotto, panko and house marinara

Pork Belly Lollipops

$13.00

smoked and drizzled in balsamic glaze

Smoked Salmon Crostinis

$13.00

boursin, fresh dill & capers on toast points

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

roasted sesame, tomato confit, asain glaze with a wasabi cream

Asparagus

$8.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Southern Smash Burger

$15.00

double CAB smash patties, lettuce, tomato, pickles and remoulad sauce

Double Stack Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

double CAB smash patties, North Country bacon ends, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle

BBQ Burger

$16.00

double CAB smash patties, pulled pork, cheddar, pickles and BBQ sauce

bluBurger

$16.00

double CAB smash patties, bluCheese crumbles, Crystal Hot Sauce, lettuce and tomato

Short-rib Grilled Cheese

$15.00Out of stock

griddled Texas toast, tomato and sharp cheddar

Broccoli Rabe Grilled Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

griddled Texas toast, asiago and tomato

Pulled Pork

$15.00

topped with coleslaw on a brioche roll

Nashville Hot Chicken

$18.00

griddled Texas toast, lettuce and pickles

CBC Po'Boy

$18.00

pulled chicken, North Country bacon ends, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on griddled sub roll

Portabella Po'Boy

$16.00Out of stock

baby bellas, lettuce, tomato, red onion and drizzled balsamic on a griddled sub roll

Southernmost

$14.00Out of stock

Our version of a Cuban...slow roasted pork, baked ham, swiss cheese, pickles and dijon on a griddled & pressed sub roll

Shrimp Po'Boy

$18.00

lettuce, tomato and drizzled in remoulade sauce on a griddled sub roll

Haddock Po'Boy

$19.00

lettuce, tomato and topped with coleslaw on a griddled sub roll

Street Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

pan seared, cherry tomatoes and chipotle sour cream

Cauliflower Tacos

$13.00

rainbow peppers with a balsamic glaze

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

lettuce and key lime crema

Chicken & Chorizo Tacos

$14.00

sharp cheddar and lettuce

Mexican Street Corn

$6.00

Carnitas & Chorizo

$14.00

Asian Chicken

$13.00

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

bacon, red onion and mozzarella atop a ranch dressing base

Grilled Shrimp Flatbread

$16.00

cherry tomatoes with a blend of cheeses atop a basil-garlic-oil base

Mushroom & Artichoke Flatbread

$16.00

cherry tomatoes with a blend of cheeses atop an evoo base

Greek Flatbread

$16.00

tomatoes, red onions, olives, mozzarella, feta, spinach atop our house marinara base

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

mozzarella and bluCheese crumbles atopa Crystal Hot Sauce base

Meat Pie

$16.00

chicken, sausage, bacon, mozzarella atop our house marinara base

Gumbo Flatbread

$16.00

Mains

Chicken & Waffles

$24.00

North Country bacon ends, house maple butter and drizzled in honey

Hanger Steak

$33.00

butcher's cut, chimichurri, fries

Fish & Chips

$23.00

fries & coleslaw

Gumbo

$26.00

Chicken, Shrimp or Combo with house gumbo, andouille and steamed rice

Grilled Salmon

$30.00

broccoli rabe, house risotto topped with a hone-mustard-dill sauce

Ahi Tuna

$32.00

sesame seared, cauliflower rice, and baby bok choy topped with an asian glaze

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00Out of stock

Bok Choy

$8.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Risotto

$8.00

Smashed Potatoes

$8.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie & Ice Cream

$9.00

Bananas Foster

$10.00

Event

$40.00

Event Cocktail

$50.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We take pride in being called the friendliest restaurant on Elm Street!

Location

930 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Boards & Brews - Boards and Brews
orange starNo Reviews
941 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Buba Noodle Bar
orange star4.5 • 701
36 Lowell St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Diz's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.5 • 23
860 Elm Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Café la Reine - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
915 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Firefly American Bistro and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
22 Concord Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
orange star4.7 • 894
969 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manchester

Hanover Street Chophouse
orange star4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Manchester
orange star4.4 • 2,385
296 South Willow St Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse - Manchester
orange star4.2 • 1,233
1050 Bicentennial Drive Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
orange star4.7 • 894
969 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Mint Bistro
orange star4.6 • 806
1105 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Buba Noodle Bar
orange star4.5 • 701
36 Lowell St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manchester
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Nashua
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston