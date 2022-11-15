Restaurant header imageView gallery

City Hall Pub

8 Hanover Street

Manchester, NH 03101

Popular Items

City Hall Burger
Pretzels
Cheddar Broccoli

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$8.00

Gorgonzola Garlic Bread

$9.00

Toasted Ciabatta Bread with Melted Gorgonzola Cheese

Hummus & Veggie Platter

$12.00

Carrots, Celery, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Pita Chips

Pretzels

$8.00

Served with Pub Mustard or Beer Cheese

Spinach Queso Dip

$10.00

Served with Pita Chips

Soups/Salads

Chili

$5.00+

Chowder

$6.00+

Cheddar Broccoli

$5.00+

Caprese

$9.00+

Mixed Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Balsamic Glaze

Garden

$6.00+

Mixed Greens with Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Peppers

Spinach

$9.00+

Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Bacon, Grape Tomato

Sandwiches

Served with choice of one side

BBQ Turkey Panini

$13.00

Ciabatta, Turkey, BBQ Sauce, Red Onion, Bacon

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$13.00

Build Your Own Sandwich!

Chorizo Burger

$13.00
City Hall Burger

City Hall Burger

$14.00

Pretzel Bun, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Cheese

Cuban

$14.00

Gorgonzola Sriracha Burger

$14.00

Ham & Swiss Panini

$13.00

Ciabatta, Honey Ham, Swiss, Tomato, Pickles, Pub Mustard

Pesto Panini

Pesto Panini

$13.00

Ciabatta, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Chicken

Prosciutto Panini

$14.00
Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Pretzel Bun, Cheddar, Bacon, Coleslaw

Pulled Pork Burger

$15.00

Roast Beef Panini

$13.00

Sourdough, Red Onion, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Garlic Mayo

Thai Chicken

Thai Chicken

$13.00

Ciabatta, Red Pepper, Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Carrots

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Whole Wheat Wrap, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Pepper, Carrot, Onion, Spinach. Add some meat if you'd like!

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Side Salad

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.00
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Location

8 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Directions

