Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moe's Italian Sandwiches

review star

No reviews yet

796 Elm Street

Manchester, NH 03101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Signature Sandwiches

Moe's Original

$6.69

Mild Cooked Salami, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives

Turkey

$7.29

Turkey, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives

Ham

$6.69

Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives

Tuna

$7.29

Tuna salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives. Cheese is not included in the price!

Chicken Salad

$7.29

Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives . Cheese is not included in the price!

Veggie

$6.49

Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives

Capicola

$8.09

Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Genoa

$8.09

Genoa, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Premium Sandwich

Madmoe

$8.09

Salami, Ham, Turkey , Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

MadSicilian

$8.09

Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

MoeZilla

$9.29

Salami, Ham, Turkey, Genoa, Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball

$7.49

Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesean

Pastrami

$9.29

Pastrami, provolone, pickles, brown mustard

Drinks

20 oz Soda

$2.30

Premium

$2.70

1 Liter

$2.85

Chips

Lays Plain (small)

$1.40

BBQ (small)

$1.40

Sour Cream & Onion (small)

$1.40

Cape cod (plain)

$1.40

Cape Cod (BBQ)

$1.40

Doritos (Nacho)

$1.40

Doritos (Cool Ranch)

$1.40

Sunchips (harvest cheddar)

$1.40

Sunchips (garden salsa)

$1.40

Miss Vicki (BBQ)

$1.40

Miss Vickie (Jalapeno)

$1.40

Plain (large)

$2.99

BBQ (large)

$2.99

SC&O (large)

$2.99

Salt & Vinegar (large)

$2.99

Desserts

Cookies

$1.25

Whoopie Pie (original)

$3.00

Whoopie pie (red velvet)

$3.00

Whoopie Pie (chocolate chip)

$3.00

Whoopie Pie (Maple)

$3.00

Whoopie Pie (Peanut Butter)

$3.00

Whoopie Pie (Double Chocolate)

$3.00

Oatmeal Pies

$0.50

Pickle

Pickle

$0.99

Kids Meal

kids meal

$9.99

Soups

Chili

$4.99

Corn Chowder

$4.99

Broccoli & Cheese

$4.99

Chicken Noodle

$4.99

Clam Chowder

$4.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your order!

Website

Location

796 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Boards & Brews - Boards and Brews
orange starNo Reviews
941 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Buba Noodle Bar
orange star4.5 • 701
36 Lowell St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Diz's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.5 • 23
860 Elm Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Café la Reine - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
915 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Firefly American Bistro and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
22 Concord Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
orange star4.7 • 894
969 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manchester

Hanover Street Chophouse
orange star4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Manchester
orange star4.4 • 2,385
296 South Willow St Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
orange star4.7 • 894
969 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Mint Bistro
orange star4.6 • 806
1105 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Buba Noodle Bar
orange star4.5 • 701
36 Lowell St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
The Crown Tavern - 99 Hanover Street
orange star4.5 • 480
99 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manchester
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Nashua
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston