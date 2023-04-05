Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shoppers at Indian Head

review star

No reviews yet

20 Lake Ave

Manchester, NH 03101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Sm Wings

$12.95

Lg Wings

$23.95

Sm Boneless

$12.95

Lg Boneless

$22.95

Buffalo Chicken Wontons

$12.95

Fried Pickles

$9.95

Chicken Fingers

$11.95

Quesadilla

$11.95

Mozz sticks

$11.95

Cajun Street Corn

$8.95

Salads

Chicken Salad Plate

$17.95

Garden Salad

$12.95

Greek Salad

$12.95

Side Garden Salad

$7.95

Side Greek Salad

$7.95

Southwestern Salad

$14.95

Steak & Bleu Salad

$19.95

Taco Salad

$17.95

Sandwiches

Pastrami

$11.95

Cx Bomb

$13.95

Steak Tip Sub

$14.95

Cx Salad Sandwich

$10.95

California Cx wrap

$13.95

Greek Wrap

$8.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Long Dog

$10.95

Fenway Pahk

$12.95

Honey BBQ Melt

$13.95

BLAT

$12.95

Steam Whistle

$12.95

Entrees

ShoppersTips

$23.95

Pork Tips

$18.95

Maui Chicken

$19.95

Tip Mix

$20.95

Tacos

$13.95

Pizzas

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.95

Small Cx Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.95

Small Farmers Market Pizza

$13.95

Small Fat Boy Pizza

$15.95

Small Great White Buffalo Pizza

$13.95

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$13.95

Small Table 33 Pizza

$13.95

Small White Pizza

$11.95

Large Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Large Cx Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.95

Large Farmers Market Pizza

$15.95

Large Fat Boy Pizza

$17.95

Large Great White Buffalo Pizza

$15.95

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$15.95

Large Table 33 Pizza

$15.95

Large White Pizza

$13.95

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$11.95

Sicilian Farmers Market Pizza

$15.95

Sicilian Fat Boy Pizza

$17.95

Sicilian Great White Buffalo Pizza

$15.95

Sicilian Hawaiian Pizza

$15.95

Sicilian Table 33 Pizza

$15.95

Sicilian White Pizza

$13.95

Thursday Pizza

$20.00

Small Hags Pizza

$15.95

Large Hags Pizza

$17.95

Small Sausage Ricotta Pizza

$13.95Out of stock

Large Sausage Ricotta Pizza

$15.95Out of stock

Small Ramsey pizza

$15.95

Large Ramsey pizza

$17.95

Small Deputy Dave

$15.95

Large Deputy Dave

$17.95

Sides

Brocolli

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Cajun Fries

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$4.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Onion Rings well done

$6.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Potato Salad

$5.95

Pasta Salad

$5.95

Rice Pilaf

$4.95

Burgers (Copy)

Hamburger

$11.45

Cheeseburger

$12.45

Cheddar Burger

$12.45

Swiss Burger

$12.45

Blue Cheese Burger

$12.45

Oasis

$14.95

Cannonball

$14.95

Breakfast

$16.95

Beehive

$14.95

Botanist

$14.45

Lake Ave Burger

$13.95

Specials

Smash Bruger

$13.95Out of stock

Sm Korean Bbq Pizza

$13.95Out of stock

Lg Korean Bbq Pizza

$15.95Out of stock

Pickle Fried Chicken

$12.95Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$5.50

Cheryls Finest

$6.00

Smaller Stuff

Sm Wings

$12.95

Lg Wings

$23.95

Sm Boneless

$12.95

Lg Boneless

$23.95

Wontons

$11.95

Mozz sticks

$8.95

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Side Meatballs

$8.95

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Sandwiches

Cx Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Pastrami

$11.95

Lake Ave Burger

$13.95

Chicken Club

$12.95

Meatball sub

$12.95

Pulled Pork melt

$12.95

Cannonball

$14.95

Oasis

$14.95

Long Dog

$10.95

Fenway Pahk

$12.95

BIgger Stuff

ShoppersTips

$23.95

Pork Tips

$19.95

Hats

Royal Blue

$30.00

Navy Blue Hat

$30.00

Green Hat

$30.00

Black Hat

$30.00

Back Logo Shirt

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Extra Large

$20.00

2 XL

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family-owned and operated neighborhood pub welcoming you to keep company, celebrate sports and make memories across generations.

Website

Location

20 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH 03101

Directions

Gallery
Shoppers at Indian Head image
Shoppers at Indian Head image
Shoppers at Indian Head image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boards & Brews - Boards and Brews
orange starNo Reviews
941 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Buba Noodle Bar
orange star4.5 • 701
36 Lowell St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Diz's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.5 • 23
860 Elm Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Café la Reine - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
915 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Firefly American Bistro and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
22 Concord Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
orange star4.7 • 894
969 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manchester

Hanover Street Chophouse
orange star4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Manchester
orange star4.4 • 2,385
296 South Willow St Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse - Manchester
orange star4.2 • 1,233
1050 Bicentennial Drive Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
orange star4.7 • 894
969 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Mint Bistro
orange star4.6 • 806
1105 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Buba Noodle Bar
orange star4.5 • 701
36 Lowell St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manchester
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Nashua
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston