The Kitchen on River Rd The Kitchen on River Rd.

The Kitchen on River Rd

1362 River Road

Manchester, NH 03101

Breakfast

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Bagels

$3.00

Breakfast Breads

$8.00

Coffee Cake

$2.50

Extra

$1.00

Ham Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Regular Hot Coffee

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.25

Muffins

$3.00

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Scones

$3.00

Veggie Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Egg And Cheese

$6.00

Custom Eggs In Container

$6.00

misc $1 desserts

$1.00

Pork Roll Egg And Cheese

$6.00

Croissant

$3.00

Regular Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Whole Quiche

$25.00

Pork Roll Egg And Cheese

$6.00

Custom Eggs

$6.00

Lunch

BLT

$9.95

Italian

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Burger

$7.50

California Panini

$9.95

Cheddar Roast Beef

$9.95

Chicken Apple Panini

$9.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Caprese Panini

$9.95

Chicken Gyro

$9.95

Chicken Salad

$9.95

Custom Sandwich

$9.95

Extra $1 Charge

$1.00

Garden Panini

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Panini

$9.95

Ham n Cheese

$9.95

Meatball

$9.95

Mediterranean Panini

$9.95

Roast Beef Panini

$9.95

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$3.95

Corned Beef Reuben

$9.95

Turkey Pesto

$9.95

Double Crown Burger

$10.00

Tuna

$9.95

Quinoa Burger

$9.00

Turkey Reuben

$9.95

Sandwich No Chips

$7.95

Salads

Apple Walnut Salad

$11.50

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Caprese Salad

$11.50

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Garden Salad

$6.50

Greek Salad

$7.95

Harvest Salad

$13.00

Mediterranean Salad

$11.50

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra

$0.50

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.50

Vintners Salad

$13.00

Mini Greek Salad

$4.00

Mini Caesar

$3.75

Kale Salad

$6.00

Desserts

Slice of Carrot Cake

$5.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$35.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$3.00

Buckeye Ball

$1.50

Whoopie Pie

$1.50

Cream Cheese Brownie

$3.00

Baklava

$2.50

Pecan Bar

$2.50

Samoa Cookies

$7.00

Bagged Cookies

$2.50

PB Blossoms

$2.00

Apple Cheesecake Sq

$3.00

Carrot Cake Cookie

$3.00

Blueberry Lemon Bar

$3.00

Raspberry Cheesecake Bar

$3.00

Oreo Coconut Bar

$3.00

Slice Cheesecake

$4.00

Strawberry Oatmeal

$3.00

Lemon Bar

$1.50

Donut

$3.00

Biscotti

$2.00

German Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Caramel Popcorn

$5.50

Bearded Baker

$3.00

Large Cupcake

$3.00

Cupcake

$3.00

Sides

Spanikopita

$6.00

Salmon Cakes

$7.50

Quiche

$6.00

Pastichou

$8.00

Meatballs

$1.50

Bag of Chips

$2.50

Bag of Pita Chips

$3.00

Corn and Black Bean Salsa

$6.00

Tzatziki

$6.00

2 Chicken Breast

$6.00

Loaf Of Bread

$5.00

Focaccia

$5.00

Parker House Roll

$4.95

Slice of Quiche

$6.00

Whole Quiche

$25.00

Gluten Free Cheddar Rolls

$5.00

Fruit Salad

$4.00

Bruschetta

$4.00

North Fork Chips

$2.00

Arancini Balls

$4.00

Side Salmon

$6.00

Homemade Biscuits

$1.50

Soups

PT Corn Chowder

$6.00

PT Turkey Chili

$6.00

PT Clam Chowder

$7.00

Pt Misc Soup

$5.50

QT Misc Soup

$10.00

QT Corn Chowder

$10.00

Qt Clam Chowder

$14.00

Pt Butternut Squash Soup

$6.00

Qt Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00

Qt Turkey Chili

$10.00

Pt Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Qt Tomato Bisque

$10.00

Boars Head

Antipasto Genoa & Provolone

$6.00

Charcuterie Trio Pack

$10.00

Deli Dressing

$3.99

Finnochiona Pepper Salame

$8.99

Honey Mustard

$3.99

Horseradish Sauce

$3.99

Genoa Salame

$8.99

Mustard

$3.99

Pre Slice Pepperoni

$3.99

Stick Pepperoni

$4.49

Superior Soppresata Picante

$8.99

Turkey Pepperoni

$3.99

Cooked Boars Head Bacon

$6.00

Boars Head Bacon

$8.00

Gruyere Cheese

$7.00

Canadian Cheddar Cheese

$7.00

Pepperoni

Dinner

American Chop Suey

$14.00

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Beef Stew

$15.00

Cajun Chicken

$14.00

Caprese Chicken Tortellini

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Chicken Broccoli Ziti

$14.00

Chicken Florentine

$14.00

Chicken Parm

$15.00

Chicken Piccata

$14.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Cod Dinner

$16.00

Eggplant Parm

$14.00

Haddock Dinner

Lasagna

$14.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Meatballs And Spaghetti

$14.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$14.00

Mediterranean Chicken

$14.00

Misc Dinner $10.00

$10.00

Misc Dinner $12.00

$12.00

Misc Dinner $13.00

$13.00

Misc Dinner $15.00

$15.00

Pep N Honey Pizza

$12.00

Pork Dinner

$18.00

Pork Stirfry

$15.00

Salmon Dinner

$16.00

Sausage & Peppers

$14.00

Sausage And Peppers

$14.00

Shepherds Pie

$15.00

Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

Sicilian Slice

$4.00

Steak Tip Dinner

$18.00

Stuffed Pepper

$14.00

Stuffed Shells

$12.00

Tuscan Shrimp

$16.00

1/2 Off Dinner

$7.00

Chicken Marsala

$14.00

Chicken Cordon Blue

$14.00

Retail

Pappardelle

$5.00

Italian Chopped Tom

$4.00

Truffle Oil

$13.00

Moliterno Cheese

$8.00

Maestri Proscuito

$7.00

Grafton Cheddar

$8.00

Calabro Burrata

$6.00

Auricchio Gorgonzola

$4.50

Peeled Tomato

$4.00

Italian Cherry

$3.00

La Fermiere Lem

$3.00

La Fermiere Apr

$3.00

La Fermiere Honey

$3.00

Fage Strawberry

$2.50

Calabro Ricotta

$8.50

Divina Kalamata

$6.00

Radiatori

$5.00

Strozzapreti

$5.00

Maldon Sea Salt

$6.50

Balsamic Vin

$5.00

San Giuliano Olive Oil

$12.00

Partana Olive Oil

$14.00

Vermont Couple

$14.00

Maplebrook Mozz

$5.00

Great Hill Blue

$10.00

Jasper Hill

$13.00

Castelvetrano

$6.00

Fratelli Prosciutto

$5.00

North Fork Chips Salt & Vinegar

$2.00

Great Hill Blue Cheese

$10.00

Bob's Red Mill Oatmeal

$2.50

Grissini Garlic - Ail

$3.00

Bear Naked Granola

$7.00

Arethusa Farm Butter

$7.50

Fage With Honey

$2.50

Heirloom Eggs

$6.00

North Fork Barbecue

$2.00

Mutti Tomato Puree

$4.00

Bernadette's Pizzelle

$5.50

Bello Rustico Crostini

$3.50

Francesca Calabrian Chilis

$8.00

Troino's Hot Stuffed Cherry Peppers

$7.00

Francesa Bomba Spread

$8.00

Butcher

Heritage Pork Chops

$17.00

8oz Filet Mignon

$32.00

Bone In Ribeye 24 Oz

$55.00

Delmonico 16 Oz

$37.00

Prime NY Sirloin 16 Oz

$35.00

2 Chicken Breast

$7.00

Hot Dogs

$6.00

Davios Sausage

$7.00

Dry Aged Pork Chop

$14.00

4 Crown Burgers , 4 Ounce

$10.00

Colossal Crab

$52.00

Truffle Butter

$2.00

16 Ounce Bone In Filet

$55.00

Tomahak Chop

$39.00

Beverages

Soda

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Juice

$2.25

Regular Hot Coffee

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.25

Body Armor

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Smart Water

$2.50

Sml Pelligrino

$2.25

Siciliana Bl Orange

$2.25

A Siciliana Limonata

$2.25

Aranciata Blood Orange

$2.25

San Pelli Limonata

$2.25

Aqua Panna Sml

$2.25

Natalies Grapefruit

$3.00

Natalies Straw Lem

$3.00

Lemon Spindrift

$2.25

Ice Tea Spindrift

$2.25

Lg Pelligrino

$3.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Hot Coffee

$2.00

Three Brooms Wine

$18.00

Morgan Wine

$19.00

Head High Wine

$24.00

Oberon Wine

$25.00

AIX Rose Wine

$19.00

Lang Wine

$26.00

Educated Guess Wine

$24.00

Piper Brut Wine

$16.00

Sanpellegrino Pomegranate & Blackcurrant

$2.25

Sanpellegrino Melograno & Arancia

$2.25

Aqua Panna 33.8 Oz

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Beer

Timberhitch 4 River

$13.00

Four Quarters Festbier

$15.00

Schilling Alexandr

$13.00

Lawsons Sip O Sunshine

$17.00

Lawsons Super Session

$13.00

Resilience

$18.00

Lawson's Mad River Maple

$17.00

Wine

Three Brooms

$18.00

Morgan

$19.00

Head High

$24.00

Oberon

$25.00

AIX Rose

$19.00

Lang

$26.00

Educated Guess

$32.00

Piper Sonoma

$16.00

Food By Weight

PT Beet Salad

$5.00

PT Broccoli Slaw

$5.50

PT Chicken Salad

$10.00

PT Greek Pasta Salad

$4.00

PT Harvest Orzo

$8.00

PT Potato Salad

$4.00

PT Quinoa Salad

$5.50

PT Roasted Vegetable

$5.00

PT Tuna Salad

$10.00

QT Beet Salad

$10.00

Half Pt Chicken Salad

$5.00

QT Greek Pasta Salad

$8.00

QT Harvest Salad

$16.00

QT Potato Salad

$7.00

QT Quinoa

$11.00

QT Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

QT Tuna Salad

$20.00

Dressing Extra

$0.50

Fruit

$4.50

QT Broccoli Slaw

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Pasta Pint

$5.00

1/2 Pint Greek Pasta

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
