La Carreta Mexican Restaurant 545 Hooksett Road Manchester, NH 03104 (603)628-6899

Molcajete

$28.52

Served in a giant molcajete- in dine only (lava stone) with grilled rib-eye, marinated chicken, shrimp, chorizo, scallions, cactus (nopal), banana and jalapeno peppers topped with melted cheese. Complimented with a guacamole salad, side of rice and beans topped with queso fresco, and 6 flour or corn tortillas. This meal is enough for two!