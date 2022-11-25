Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Carreta Mexican Restaurant 545 Hooksett Road Manchester, NH 03104 (603)628-6899

13 Reviews

$$

545 Hooksett Rd

Manchester, NH 03104

Popular Items

Grande Burrito
Espinaca Dip
Rice

Combination De La Casa

All combinations are served with your choice of shredded beef, beef tips, chicken, ground beef, beans, or cheese. All meats are cooked with onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. All our burritos, enchiladas, and beans are topped with cheese. Substitute hard taco shells for soft taco shells, add 75¢ each. Grilled meats/seafood may be substituted for an additional charge.

Combo #1.

$11.99

One taco, two enchiladas, and rice or beans

Combo #2.

$11.99

One taco, one enchilada, and one tostada

Combo #3.

$11.99

One enchilada, one taco, and one chile relleno

Combo #4.

$11.99

Two tacos, one enchilada and one tostada with cheese and beef

Combo #5.

$11.99

One beef enchilada, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans

Combo #6.

$11.99

One enchilada, one taco, rice and beans

Combo #7.

$11.99

One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice and beans

Combo #8.

$11.99

One enchilada, one tamale, rice and beans

Combo #9.

$11.99

One tostada, one ground beef quesadilla and rice

Combo #10.

$11.99

Two tacos, rice, and beans

Combo #11.

$11.99

One burrito, one taco, and one enchilada

Combo #12.

$11.99

One tostada, one chile relleno and beans

Combo #13.

$11.99

One burrito, one chile relleno and beans

Combo #14.

$11.99

One burrito, one enchilada and one tamale

Combo #15.

$11.99

One taco, one regular tostada and one tostada with nacho cheese and beef

Combo #16.

$11.99

One tostada, one chile relleno and one enchilada

Combo #17.

$11.99

One chile relleno, one taco, rice and beans

Combo #18.

$11.99

One burrito, one taco, rice and beans

Combo #19.

$11.99

One tostada, one enchilada and beans

Combo #20.

$11.99

One taco, one chile relleno, and one burrito

Combo #21.

$11.99

One tostada, one burrito, and one taco

Combo #22.

$11.99

One tostada, one chile relleno, and one taco

Combo #23.

$11.99

One tostada, one burrito and one tamale

Combo #24.

$11.99

One tostada, one burrito, one tamal and beans

Combo #25.

$11.99

One burrito, one enchilada, rice and beans

Combo #26.

$11.99

One burrito, one enchilada and one chile relleno

Combo #27.

$11.99

One tostada, one taco, rice and beans

Combo #28.

$11.99

One tostada, one burrito and one cheese quesadilla.

Combo #29.

$11.99

One tostada, one tamale and one chile relleno

Combo #30.

$11.99

One burrito, one tostada and one enchilada

Dips

Bean Dip

$5.99

Small Guacamole Dip

$4.99

Medium Guacamole Dip

$9.00

Large Guacamole Dip

$17.00

Small Cheese Dip

$4.50

Medium Cheese Dip

$8.50

Queso Fundido

$6.99

Espinaca Dip

$6.99

LG Salsa 32oz

$6.50

MED Salsa 16oz

$4.50

Sm Salsa 8oz

$3.25

LG Chips

$9.00

MED Chips

$6.00

Sm Chips

$3.00

Small Guacamole Dip (Copy)

$4.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.99

Choice of shredded chicken ground beef, beef tips or shredded beef with beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole

Taco Salad Grilled

$12.99

Choice of steak, grilled chicken, shrimp or veggies, with beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole

Taco Salad with Shrimp

$13.50

Grilled shrimp, with beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole

Guacamole Salad

$4.99

Tossed Salad

$4.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Grilled shrimp on a bed of lettuce with red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots and tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce with red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots and tomatoes.

Grilled Steak Salad

$10.99

Grilled steak on a bed of lettuce with red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots and tomatoes.

Appetizers

(6) Alitas

$5.99

(12) Alitas

$11.99

(20) Alitas

$19.99

Botana Grande

$15.99

Cheese Nachos, 4 Taquitos ( 2 chicken and 2 beef), 4 chicken wings Quesadilla slices, guacamole and sour cream

Camarón a la Diabla (App)

$13.99

Grilled shrimp marinated in our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with sliced avocado and shredded carrots on a bed of lettuce.

Ceviche

$13.99

Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice with fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with tostadas and sliced avocado.

Coctel De Camaron

$13.99

A classic Mexican shrimp cocktail made with pico de gallo, cucumbers, cilantro, lime juice, hot peppers and avocado. Cocktail served with saltine crackers

Cheese Nachos

$7.50

Our own fried tortilla chips with melted cheese.

Nachos

Our cheese nachos with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, beef tips, shredded beef or upgrade to one of our grill options. $8.00- $11.99

Nachos Santa Fe

$17.99

Grilled chicken and steak over corn chips and beans. Topped with guacamole and sour cream

Nacho Supreme

$12.99

Our cheese nachos with ground beef and shredded chicken and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and a slice of tomato. Substitute with grilled will have an up charge

Side Orders

Aguacate

$3.99

Bandera

$4.99

Beans

$3.99

Beef & Bean Burrito (1)

$5.50

Beef Burrito w/ Nacho Cheese (1)

$5.50

ground beef burrito, topped with our cheese sauce and burrito sauce.

Black Beans

$3.99

Burrito (1)

$5.50

Choice of ground beef, chicken, beef tips, shredded beef, beans or cheese

Chile Relleno (1)

$4.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.50

Chorizo

$2.99

Cilantro

$1.99

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Deluxe Burrito (1)

$5.99

Chicken and beans or beef and beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, ranchera sauce, and tomato

Enchilada (1)

$2.99

Choice of ground beef, chicken, beef tips, shredded beef, beans or cheese

Fajita Salad

$5.99

Flour Tortillas (2)

$1.75

Fried Burrito (1)

$5.75

Fries

$4.99

Grilled Onions

$3.00

House Hot Sauce

$1.00

Jalapeño Fresh

$1.00

Jalapeño Pickled

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Onions

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Pinto Beans

$3.99

Quesadilla (1)

$6.50

Choice of ground beef, chicken, beef tips, shredded beef, beans or cheese

Quesadilla- Shrimp(1)

$8.75

Quesadilla- Cheese (1)

$3.50

Quesadilla- Gr. Chick (1)

$7.99

Quesadilla- Gr. Mix (1)

$7.99

Quesadilla- Gr. Steak (1)

$8.25

Quesadilla- Gr. Veggies (1)

$6.99

Quesadilla- Mushrooms(1)

$6.99

Quesadilla- Pork (1)

$7.99

Rice

$3.99

Rice & Beans

$4.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.99

Special Burrito (1)

$5.99

Beef tips and beans, topped with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and tomato

Taco (1)

$2.20

Choice of ground beef, chicken, beef tips, shredded beef

Taco Salad Shell

$2.99

Taco Shell

$1.00

Soft Taco (1)

$3.00

Choice of ground beef, chicken, beef tips, shredded beef or beans

Tamale (1)

$4.99

Tomatoes

$1.00

Tostada (1)

$4.50

Veggie Tamale (1)

$4.99

White Rice

$3.99

A La Carte

Entrees come with two or three items per order. Non have rice or beans

(Or)Tacos (3)

$5.99

Choice of ground beef, chicken, beef tips or shredded beef. with lettuce and cheese.

(Or) Soft Tacos (3)

$8.99

(Or) Burritos (2)

$9.50

(Or) Burrito Deluxe (2)

$10.99

(Or) Special Burritos (2)

$10.99

(Or) Burrito w/ Nacho Chz (2)

$9.99

(Or) Fried Burritos (2)

$9.50

(Or) Cheese Quesadillas (2)

$6.99

(Or) Quesadillas (2) choice of filling

$10.99

(Or) Grilled Chicken Quesadillas (2)

$13.99

(Or) Grilled Steak Quesadillas (2)

$14.99

(Or) Chile Rellenos (2)

$8.99

(Or) Enchiladas (3)

$8.99

(Or) Tostadas (2)

$8.99

(Or) Special Tostadas (2)

$8.99

(Or) Tamales (2)

$8.99

(Or) Veggie Tamales (2)

$8.99

(Or) Grilled Chicken

$7.99

(Or) Grilled Steak

$7.99

(Or) Carnitas

$9.99

(Or) Grilled Shrimp

$10.99

(Or) Fish

$10.99

(Or) Carne Asada

$9.99

(Or) Grilled Onions

$3.50

(Or) Grilled Mushrooms

$5.00

(Or) Grilled Onions & Peppers

$4.00

(Or) Grilled Vegetables

$6.99

(Or) Shredded Chicken

$5.00

(Or) Ground Beef

$5.00

Chicken

Pollo Poblano

$17.99

Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)

$14.50

Pollo Ranchero

$17.99

Taco Salad Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Pollo Parrilla

$17.99

Enchiladas Mexicana

$12.99

Burrito Croqueta

$13.50

Chori Pollo

$17.99

Enchiladas Mole Poblano

$12.99

Pollo Sinaloa

$17.99

Beef

Carne Asada

$18.99

Grilled tender rib-‐eye beef served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and two flour tortillas

Steak Tampiqueño

$19.50

Porterhouse steak served with tossed salad, rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas

Ranchero Chef’s Special

$19.50

Tender grilled beef with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, chicken enchilada, beans, pico de gallo and choice of flour or corn tortillas

Steak & Cheese Burrito

$13.99

Grilled beef cooked with onions and bell peppers. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with cheese and mild sauce. Served with rice and beans

Steak Mexicano

$19.50

Porterhouse steak, guacamole salad, rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Two shredded beef enchiladas topped with lettuce, sour cream and our special mild green sauce. Served with rice and beans

Steak Jalisco

$19.50

Porterhouse steak with grilled peppers and onions, rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas

Grilled Steak Tacos (3)

$14.99

Grilled steak rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with rice & beans and your choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and cheese

Steak Ranchero

$19.50

Porterhouse steak topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas

Taco Salad Grilled Steak

$12.99

Grilled steak on a fried flour shell combined with beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream

Quesabirria

$15.50

Fajitas

Strips of beef, chicken, or shrimp are grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.

Beef Fajita

$16.99

Chicken Fajita

$15.99

Mixed Fajita (beef & chicken

$16.99

Shrimp Fajita

$18.50

Texas Fajita

$17.99

Vegetarian Fajita

$14.99

Fish Fajita

$18.50

Chicken/Shrimp Fajita

$17.99

Steak/Shrimp Fajita

$17.99

Fajitas Del Mar

$19.50

Quesadillas

Quesa. Ranchera

Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad.

Quesa. Verde

Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with guacamole , lettuce, sour cream, and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad.

Quesa. Rice & Beans

Especials De La Casa

Burrito Chile Verde

$12.99

Choice of pork, steak or chicken with green sauce and cheese served with rice and beans

Burrito Colorado

$12.99

Choice of pork, steak or chicken with our red sauce and cheese served with rice and beans

Carnitas

$17.99

Our traditional pork, slowly fried with our own condiments. Served with a side of beans, and a salad with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and two flour or corn tortillas

Chile Verde

$12.99

Choice of pork, steak or chicken with our green mild sauce and served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas

Chimichanga

$12.99

Two flour tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, enchilada sauce, guacamole, and beans on the side

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$12.99

Fried tortilla chips blended with our ranchero sauce and topped with chicken or beef, cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and rice

Nachos Santa Fe

$17.99

Grilled chicken and beef over corn chips and beans. Covered with our cheese. Topped with guacamole, tomato and sour cream

La Superior

$12.99

One ground beef burrito, one chile relleno, rice, and beans

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.50

Order of 4 fried corn taquitos, two beef, and two chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, tomato and sour cream

Chile Auténtico

$12.99

Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and your choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded beef, or beef tips. Covered with mild green sauce. Served with rice and beans – 11.99

La Favorita

$12.99

One special burrito with beef tips, one mixed tostada, and one chicken enchilada

Grande Burrito

$14.99

12‐inch tortilla with rice and beans, then filled with your choice of grilled steak, chicken, pork or vegetables, smothered with nacho cheese and red salsa

Chilaquiles Verdes

$12.99

Fried tortilla chips blended with our special green sauce, melted cheese, and choice of chicken or beef. Topped with lettuce and guacamole. Served with rice

Enchilladas Super Rancheras

$12.99

Five different enchiladas, one ground beef, one chicken, one shredded beef, one beans, and one cheese, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and enchilada sauce

Chile Colorado

$12.99

Choice of pork, steak, or chicken topped in our red mild sauce. Served with rice, beans, and two flour or corn tortillas

Alambres Kabob

$18.99

Marinated chicken or beef, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and zucchini served with rice, guacamole salad and sour cream –

Special Dinner

$18.50

Burrito, enchilada, chile relleno, tostada, taco, rice and beans

Cazuelon

$18.50

Grilled rib-‐eye and chicken served with beans, rice, pico de Gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas

Mexican Street Tacos

$13.99

Five, 4-inch tacos with your choice of steak, chicken, or pork, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served with lime wedges, radishes, and a side of hot salsa

Molcajete

$26.00

Served in a giant molcajete- in dine only (lava stone) with grilled rib-eye, marinated chicken, shrimp, chorizo, scallions, cactus (nopal), banana and jalapeno peppers topped with melted cheese. Complimented with a guacamole salad, side of rice and beans topped with queso fresco, and 6 flour or corn tortillas. This meal is enough for two!

Enchiladas Carreta

$13.99

Three enchiladas with grilled chicken and spinach covered in a creamy spinach sauce, topped with yellow peppers, red peppers, and queso fresco. Served with a side of white rice

Tacos Al Pastor

$14.99

Fish • Seafood

Grilled haddock, shrimp and asparagus covered in our creamy white sauce, served with a side of rice

Fajitas del Mar

$21.50

Shrimp, scallops, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes with a side of lettuce, beans, guacamole, sour cream and two flour or corn tortillas.

Camarón a la Diabla

$18.99

Grilled shrimp with our special hot sauce served with fresh avocado, salad and rice

Camarón Yucatán

$19.50

Grilled marinated shrimp cooked with mild peppers, yellow and green zucchini and onions. Served with rice, sour cream and guacamole salad.

Pescado Yucatán

$19.50

Fried marinated fish with grilled mild red, green and yellow bell peppers, onion and yellow and green zucchini. Served with rice, sour cream and guacamole salad.

Veracruz Plate

$19.50

Grilled shrimp, mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice and beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Arroz con Marisco

$19.50

Grilled marinated shrimp and scallops over a bed of rice topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.99

Grilled shrimp marinated in a garlic and pepper sauce, complimented with a side of white rice, and sliced avocado served on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes and queso fresco

Pescado Cancun

$19.50

Grilled haddock, shrimp and asparagus covered in our creamy white sauce, served with a side of rice

Fish Tacos (3)

$18.99

Choice of grilled or fried rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa, or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime cabbage

Seafood Enchiladas

$17.99

Three enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco

Seafood Enchiladas with Blue Crab

$18.99

Three enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, 100% blue crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$18.99

Children's Plate

Kids #1. Burrito, Taco

$6.99

Kids #2. Ench. Rice & beans

$6.99

Kids #3. Taco & Enchilada

$6.99

Kids #4. Taco Rice & beans

$6.99

Kids #5. Quesadilla Rice & beans

$6.99

Kids #6. Burger & fries

$6.99

Kids #7. Hot Dog & Fries

$6.99

Vegetarian

Vegetarian A

$11.99

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, one bean tostada

Vegetarian B

$11.99

One tostada, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans

Vegetarian C

$11.99

One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla and one bean tostada

Vegetarian D

$11.99

One bean tostada, one cheese enchilada and rice

Vegetarian E

$11.99

One bean burrito with nacho cheese, one cheese enchilada and one cheese quesadilla

Vegetarian F

$11.99

One spinach burrito, one mashed potato enchilada and one mushroom quesadilla

Vegetarian G

$11.99

Veggie tamale, white rice and black beans

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$6.99

Chile Bowl

$6.99

Extras

Lettuce

$1.00

Cilantro

$1.99

Jalapeños

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.99

House Hot Salsa

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Tomatoes

$1.00

Onions

$1.00

Taco Salad Shell

$2.99

Taco Shell

$1.00

Dessert

Sopapillas

$3.99

Churros

$3.99

Flan

$4.99

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Xango

$4.99

BEVERAGES

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.99

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coca Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Horchata

$3.00

Jarritos

$2.50

Milk

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$2.99

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester, NH 03104

Directions

