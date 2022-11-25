- Home
La Carreta Mexican Restaurant 545 Hooksett Road Manchester, NH 03104 (603)628-6899
13 Reviews
$$
545 Hooksett Rd
Manchester, NH 03104
Popular Items
Combination De La Casa
Combo #1.
One taco, two enchiladas, and rice or beans
Combo #2.
One taco, one enchilada, and one tostada
Combo #3.
One enchilada, one taco, and one chile relleno
Combo #4.
Two tacos, one enchilada and one tostada with cheese and beef
Combo #5.
One beef enchilada, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans
Combo #6.
One enchilada, one taco, rice and beans
Combo #7.
One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice and beans
Combo #8.
One enchilada, one tamale, rice and beans
Combo #9.
One tostada, one ground beef quesadilla and rice
Combo #10.
Two tacos, rice, and beans
Combo #11.
One burrito, one taco, and one enchilada
Combo #12.
One tostada, one chile relleno and beans
Combo #13.
One burrito, one chile relleno and beans
Combo #14.
One burrito, one enchilada and one tamale
Combo #15.
One taco, one regular tostada and one tostada with nacho cheese and beef
Combo #16.
One tostada, one chile relleno and one enchilada
Combo #17.
One chile relleno, one taco, rice and beans
Combo #18.
One burrito, one taco, rice and beans
Combo #19.
One tostada, one enchilada and beans
Combo #20.
One taco, one chile relleno, and one burrito
Combo #21.
One tostada, one burrito, and one taco
Combo #22.
One tostada, one chile relleno, and one taco
Combo #23.
One tostada, one burrito and one tamale
Combo #24.
One tostada, one burrito, one tamal and beans
Combo #25.
One burrito, one enchilada, rice and beans
Combo #26.
One burrito, one enchilada and one chile relleno
Combo #27.
One tostada, one taco, rice and beans
Combo #28.
One tostada, one burrito and one cheese quesadilla.
Combo #29.
One tostada, one tamale and one chile relleno
Combo #30.
One burrito, one tostada and one enchilada
Dips
Salads
Taco Salad
Choice of shredded chicken ground beef, beef tips or shredded beef with beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Taco Salad Grilled
Choice of steak, grilled chicken, shrimp or veggies, with beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Taco Salad with Shrimp
Grilled shrimp, with beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Guacamole Salad
Tossed Salad
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp on a bed of lettuce with red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce with red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots and tomatoes.
Grilled Steak Salad
Grilled steak on a bed of lettuce with red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots and tomatoes.
Appetizers
(6) Alitas
(12) Alitas
(20) Alitas
Botana Grande
Cheese Nachos, 4 Taquitos ( 2 chicken and 2 beef), 4 chicken wings Quesadilla slices, guacamole and sour cream
Camarón a la Diabla (App)
Grilled shrimp marinated in our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with sliced avocado and shredded carrots on a bed of lettuce.
Ceviche
Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice with fresh onions, cilantro, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with tostadas and sliced avocado.
Coctel De Camaron
A classic Mexican shrimp cocktail made with pico de gallo, cucumbers, cilantro, lime juice, hot peppers and avocado. Cocktail served with saltine crackers
Cheese Nachos
Our own fried tortilla chips with melted cheese.
Nachos
Our cheese nachos with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, beef tips, shredded beef or upgrade to one of our grill options. $8.00- $11.99
Nachos Santa Fe
Grilled chicken and steak over corn chips and beans. Topped with guacamole and sour cream
Nacho Supreme
Our cheese nachos with ground beef and shredded chicken and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and a slice of tomato. Substitute with grilled will have an up charge
Side Orders
Aguacate
Bandera
Beans
Beef & Bean Burrito (1)
Beef Burrito w/ Nacho Cheese (1)
ground beef burrito, topped with our cheese sauce and burrito sauce.
Black Beans
Burrito (1)
Choice of ground beef, chicken, beef tips, shredded beef, beans or cheese
Chile Relleno (1)
Chiles Toreados
Chorizo
Cilantro
Corn Tortillas (3)
Deluxe Burrito (1)
Chicken and beans or beef and beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, ranchera sauce, and tomato
Enchilada (1)
Choice of ground beef, chicken, beef tips, shredded beef, beans or cheese
Fajita Salad
Flour Tortillas (2)
Fried Burrito (1)
Fries
Grilled Onions
House Hot Sauce
Jalapeño Fresh
Jalapeño Pickled
Lettuce
Onions
Pico de Gallo
Pinto Beans
Quesadilla (1)
Choice of ground beef, chicken, beef tips, shredded beef, beans or cheese
Quesadilla- Shrimp(1)
Quesadilla- Cheese (1)
Quesadilla- Gr. Chick (1)
Quesadilla- Gr. Mix (1)
Quesadilla- Gr. Steak (1)
Quesadilla- Gr. Veggies (1)
Quesadilla- Mushrooms(1)
Quesadilla- Pork (1)
Rice
Rice & Beans
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Special Burrito (1)
Beef tips and beans, topped with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and tomato
Taco (1)
Choice of ground beef, chicken, beef tips, shredded beef
Taco Salad Shell
Taco Shell
Soft Taco (1)
Choice of ground beef, chicken, beef tips, shredded beef or beans
Tamale (1)
Tomatoes
Tostada (1)
Veggie Tamale (1)
White Rice
A La Carte
(Or)Tacos (3)
Choice of ground beef, chicken, beef tips or shredded beef. with lettuce and cheese.
(Or) Soft Tacos (3)
(Or) Burritos (2)
(Or) Burrito Deluxe (2)
(Or) Special Burritos (2)
(Or) Burrito w/ Nacho Chz (2)
(Or) Fried Burritos (2)
(Or) Cheese Quesadillas (2)
(Or) Quesadillas (2) choice of filling
(Or) Grilled Chicken Quesadillas (2)
(Or) Grilled Steak Quesadillas (2)
(Or) Chile Rellenos (2)
(Or) Enchiladas (3)
(Or) Tostadas (2)
(Or) Special Tostadas (2)
(Or) Tamales (2)
(Or) Veggie Tamales (2)
(Or) Grilled Chicken
(Or) Grilled Steak
(Or) Carnitas
(Or) Grilled Shrimp
(Or) Fish
(Or) Carne Asada
(Or) Grilled Onions
(Or) Grilled Mushrooms
(Or) Grilled Onions & Peppers
(Or) Grilled Vegetables
(Or) Shredded Chicken
(Or) Ground Beef
Chicken
Beef
Carne Asada
Grilled tender rib-‐eye beef served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and two flour tortillas
Steak Tampiqueño
Porterhouse steak served with tossed salad, rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas
Ranchero Chef’s Special
Tender grilled beef with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, chicken enchilada, beans, pico de gallo and choice of flour or corn tortillas
Steak & Cheese Burrito
Grilled beef cooked with onions and bell peppers. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with cheese and mild sauce. Served with rice and beans
Steak Mexicano
Porterhouse steak, guacamole salad, rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas
Enchiladas Verdes
Two shredded beef enchiladas topped with lettuce, sour cream and our special mild green sauce. Served with rice and beans
Steak Jalisco
Porterhouse steak with grilled peppers and onions, rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas
Grilled Steak Tacos (3)
Grilled steak rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with rice & beans and your choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and cheese
Steak Ranchero
Porterhouse steak topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas
Taco Salad Grilled Steak
Grilled steak on a fried flour shell combined with beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream
Quesabirria
Fajitas
Quesadillas
Quesa. Ranchera
Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad.
Quesa. Verde
Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with guacamole , lettuce, sour cream, and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad.
Quesa. Rice & Beans
Especials De La Casa
Burrito Chile Verde
Choice of pork, steak or chicken with green sauce and cheese served with rice and beans
Burrito Colorado
Choice of pork, steak or chicken with our red sauce and cheese served with rice and beans
Carnitas
Our traditional pork, slowly fried with our own condiments. Served with a side of beans, and a salad with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and two flour or corn tortillas
Chile Verde
Choice of pork, steak or chicken with our green mild sauce and served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas
Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, enchilada sauce, guacamole, and beans on the side
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Fried tortilla chips blended with our ranchero sauce and topped with chicken or beef, cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and rice
Nachos Santa Fe
Grilled chicken and beef over corn chips and beans. Covered with our cheese. Topped with guacamole, tomato and sour cream
La Superior
One ground beef burrito, one chile relleno, rice, and beans
Taquitos Mexicanos
Order of 4 fried corn taquitos, two beef, and two chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, tomato and sour cream
Chile Auténtico
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and your choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded beef, or beef tips. Covered with mild green sauce. Served with rice and beans – 11.99
La Favorita
One special burrito with beef tips, one mixed tostada, and one chicken enchilada
Grande Burrito
12‐inch tortilla with rice and beans, then filled with your choice of grilled steak, chicken, pork or vegetables, smothered with nacho cheese and red salsa
Chilaquiles Verdes
Fried tortilla chips blended with our special green sauce, melted cheese, and choice of chicken or beef. Topped with lettuce and guacamole. Served with rice
Enchilladas Super Rancheras
Five different enchiladas, one ground beef, one chicken, one shredded beef, one beans, and one cheese, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and enchilada sauce
Chile Colorado
Choice of pork, steak, or chicken topped in our red mild sauce. Served with rice, beans, and two flour or corn tortillas
Alambres Kabob
Marinated chicken or beef, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and zucchini served with rice, guacamole salad and sour cream –
Special Dinner
Burrito, enchilada, chile relleno, tostada, taco, rice and beans
Cazuelon
Grilled rib-‐eye and chicken served with beans, rice, pico de Gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas
Mexican Street Tacos
Five, 4-inch tacos with your choice of steak, chicken, or pork, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served with lime wedges, radishes, and a side of hot salsa
Molcajete
Served in a giant molcajete- in dine only (lava stone) with grilled rib-eye, marinated chicken, shrimp, chorizo, scallions, cactus (nopal), banana and jalapeno peppers topped with melted cheese. Complimented with a guacamole salad, side of rice and beans topped with queso fresco, and 6 flour or corn tortillas. This meal is enough for two!
Enchiladas Carreta
Three enchiladas with grilled chicken and spinach covered in a creamy spinach sauce, topped with yellow peppers, red peppers, and queso fresco. Served with a side of white rice
Tacos Al Pastor
Fish • Seafood
Fajitas del Mar
Shrimp, scallops, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes with a side of lettuce, beans, guacamole, sour cream and two flour or corn tortillas.
Camarón a la Diabla
Grilled shrimp with our special hot sauce served with fresh avocado, salad and rice
Camarón Yucatán
Grilled marinated shrimp cooked with mild peppers, yellow and green zucchini and onions. Served with rice, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Pescado Yucatán
Fried marinated fish with grilled mild red, green and yellow bell peppers, onion and yellow and green zucchini. Served with rice, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Veracruz Plate
Grilled shrimp, mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice and beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Arroz con Marisco
Grilled marinated shrimp and scallops over a bed of rice topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Grilled shrimp marinated in a garlic and pepper sauce, complimented with a side of white rice, and sliced avocado served on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes and queso fresco
Pescado Cancun
Grilled haddock, shrimp and asparagus covered in our creamy white sauce, served with a side of rice
Fish Tacos (3)
Choice of grilled or fried rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa, or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime cabbage
Seafood Enchiladas
Three enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco
Seafood Enchiladas with Blue Crab
Three enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, 100% blue crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco
Shrimp Tacos (3)
Children's Plate
Vegetarian
Vegetarian A
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, one bean tostada
Vegetarian B
One tostada, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans
Vegetarian C
One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla and one bean tostada
Vegetarian D
One bean tostada, one cheese enchilada and rice
Vegetarian E
One bean burrito with nacho cheese, one cheese enchilada and one cheese quesadilla
Vegetarian F
One spinach burrito, one mashed potato enchilada and one mushroom quesadilla
Vegetarian G
Veggie tamale, white rice and black beans
Extras
BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
545 Hooksett Rd, Manchester, NH 03104