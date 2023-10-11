Spend $40, save $5
Food

Appetizers

Luisa's Famous "UGLI" Sticks

$4.99

Our homemade dough made into delicious garlic bread sticks served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.

French Fries

$4.99

Crinkle cut french fries served with ketchup packets on the side.

Seasoned French Fries

$4.99

Crinkle cut french fries tossed in a homemade seasoning blend and served with ketchup packets on the side.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Straight cut sweet potato fries served with ketchup packets on the side.

Onion Rings

$6.99

Fried onion rings served with ketchup packets on the side.

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Breaded and fried chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and flavor.

Chicken Wings

$11.99

Breaded and fried chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce and flavor.

Broccoli Bites

$9.99

Breaded and fried Broccoli with cheese served with a side of ranch.

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Breaded and fried jalapenos with cheese served with a side of ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Breaded and fried Mozzarella cheese served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.

Side Meatballs

$6.99

Our homemade meatballs and sauce topped with parmigiana cheese.

Spanikopita

$8.99Out of stock

Homemade Spinach Pie

Salads

Tossed Salad

$8.99

Our tossed salads comes with iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, and shredded carrot. All salads are served with a side of 3 homemade breadsticks. Your choice if you want to add protein.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Our Caesar salads come with iceberg lettuce, shredded parmigiana cheese, and croutons. Served with a side of 3 homemade breadsticks. Your choice if you want to add protein.

Greek Salad

$10.99

Our tossed salad with kalamata olives and feta cheese. Served with a side of 3 homemade breadsticks. Your choice if you want to add protein.

Chef Salad

$11.99

Our tossed salad topped with a healthy portion of ham, turkey, salami, and provolone cheese. Served with a side of 3 homemade breadsticks.

Dinners

Steak tip Dinner

$17.25

Marinated terras major chuck steak tips, grilled green peppers, and grilled onions. Served with a side of fries and a dinner salad.

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$14.25

Homemade marinated grilled chicken tossed with green peppers, onions, and pineapples in teriyaki sauce. Served with a side of fries and a dinner salad.

Chicken Wing Dinner

$14.25

Breaded and fried chicken wings served with crinkle cut French fries and a dinner salad. You’re choice of dipping sauce, dressing, and flavor.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.25

Breaded and fried chicken tenders served with crinkle cut French fries and a dinner salad. You’re choice of dipping sauce, dressing, and flavor.

Desserts

Homemade Cannoli

$5.00

Fried pastry filled with homemade cannoli filling dipped in chocolate chips and topped with powdered sugar.

Homemade Fried Dough

$5.99

Our homemade dough cut into bite sized pieces then fried and tossed in butter and powdered sugar. Your choice to add cinnamon sugar or extra powdered sugar.

Ben & Jerry's Pints

$7.99

Homemade M&M Cookies

$2.99

Gluten Free Doughnut

$3.50Out of stock

Devil's food chocolate doughnut. Dairy free, soy free, and nut free! Guilt free delicious dessert!

Boston Baking Whoopie Pies

$2.99

2 cookie shaped cakes with a lovely creamy frosting in between. Your choice of flavor.

Sides and Extras

Chips

$2.75

We sell the brand "Deep River Snacks" 2oz bags of gluten free chips!

Side Dressings and Dipping Sauce

$1.25

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Banana Peppers

$1.00

Plates

$0.10

Napkins

$0.05

Utensils

$0.15

Cups

$0.10

Red Pepper Flakes Packets

$0.05

Parm Cheese Packets

$0.05

Side of Pickles

$1.00

Side of Hots

$1.00

Side of Black Olives

$1.00

BYO Pizza/Calzones

Small Pizza 10"

$9.99

All of our pizzas are made with our homemade dough and we use a homemade pizza sauce.

Large Pizza 14"

$13.99

All of our pizzas are made with our homemade dough and we use a homemade pizza sauce.

Extra Large 18"

$17.99
Gluten Free Pizza 12"

$16.99

A thin crust great gluten free option! Our gluten free crusts are also vegan!

Pizza Calzone

$9.99

All of our calzones are made with our homemade dough and we use a homemade pizza sauce.

Pizza Megazone

$13.99

All of our calzones are made with our homemade dough and we use a homemade pizza sauce.

Monday Special

$13.99Out of stock

When you buy any 14” pizza get a free 10” cheese! *toppings for an additional price, deal is only set up to be given out under the “Monday special” item.

Specialty Pizzas

Supreme Pizza

$15.99

Meatlovers Pizza

$15.99

Ranchero Pizza

$15.99

Broccolo Pizza

$15.99

Mediterranean Pizza

$15.99

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

The Goddard Pizza

$15.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Cordon Blue Pizza

$15.99

Teriyaki Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Viva Italia Pizza

$15.99

Pesto Pizza

$15.99

Quattro Formaggio Pizza

$15.99

White Pizza

$15.99

Shae Pizza

$15.99

Veggie Combo Pizza

$15.99

Specialty Calzones

Four Cheese Calzone

$15.99

Our four cheese calzone comes with a homemade 4-cheese sauce (ricotta, parmigiana cheese, spices), provolone cheese, and is served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.

Zippy Meatball Calzone

$15.99

Our Zippy calzone comes with our homemade meatballs, homemade marinara sauce, and provolone cheese.

Chicken Parmigiana Calzone

$15.99

Our Chicken parm calzone comes with fried chicken tenders, our homemade marinara sauce, and provolone cheese.

Godmother Calzone

$15.99

Our Godmother calzone comes with our homemade meatballs, homemade marinara sauce, hand sliced sausage, and provolone.

Italian Stallion Calzone

$15.99

Our Italian stallion calzone comes with grilled onions, peppers, hand sliced sausage, provolone cheese, and our homemade marinara sauce.

Ranchero Calzone

$15.99

Our Ranchero calzone comes with a ranch base, marinated grilled chicken, crispy bacon, caramelized onions.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.99

Our Buffalo chicken calzone comes with a bleu cheese base, grilled roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and fried chicken tenders tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce.

Steak Delight Calzone

$15.99

Our Steak delight calzone comes with our hand cut Terra’s major chunk steak, grilled green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese. No sauce.

Chicken Delight Calzone

$15.99

Our Chicken delight calzone comes with marinated grilled chicken, grilled mushrooms, peppers, onions, and American cheese. No sauce.

Mediterranean Calzone

$15.99

Our Mediterranean calzone comes with homemade pizza sauce, spinach, feta, tomatoes, artichokes, and black olives.

Spinach and Feta Calzone (Popeye's Passion)

$15.99

Our Popeyes passion calzone comes with spinach, feta, and cheddar cheese. No sauce.

Broccoli Calzone (Popeye's Revenge)

$15.99

Our Popeyes revenge calzone comes with grilled broccoli, American cheese, and cheddar cheese. No sauce.

Broccolo Calzone

$15.99

Our Broccolo calzone comes with grilled broccoli, onions, tomato, 3 cheeses (provolone, American, and cheddar), and a sesame crust. No sauce.

Pesto Calzone

$15.99

Our Pesto calzone comes with a basil pesto sauce, fresh tomato, provolone cheese, and parmigiana cheese.

Porky Pig Calzone

$15.99

Our Porky Pig calzone comes with grilled pepperoni, salami, hand cut sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese. No sauce.

Cattle Car Calzone

$15.99

Our Cattle car calzone comes with a mayo and ketchup sauce, lettuce, onions, pickles, fresh tomato, grilled hamburger, and American cheese.

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$15.99

Our BBQ chicken calzone comes with marinated grilled chicken, grilled onion, provolone cheese, and a BBQ sauce base.

Viva Italia Calzone

$15.99

Our Viva Italia calzone comes with our homemade 4-cheese sauce, basil pesto, and roasted red peppers.

Drinks

Coke 20 oz

$2.75

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.75

Barqs Rootbeer 20 oz

$2.75

Coke Zero Sugar 20 oz

$2.75

Ginger Ale 20 oz

$2.75

Sprite 20 oz

$2.75

Orange Fanta 20 oz

$2.75

Dr. Pepper 20 oz

$2.75

Dasani Water 20 oz

$2.75

Minute Maid Apple Juice 12 oz

$2.75

Minute Maid Lemonade 20 oz

$2.75

Minute Maid Fruit Punch 20 oz

$2.75

Mountain Berry Blast Powerade 20 oz

$2.75

Fruit Punch Powerade 20 oz

$2.75

Gold Peak Raspberry Tea 18.5 oz

$2.75

Gold Peak Sweet Tea 18.5 oz

$2.75

Coke 2 Liter

$3.99

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$3.99

Barqs Rootbeer 2 Liter

$3.99

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.99

Original Monster (Black) 16oz

$3.25

Zero Ultra Monster (White) 16 oz

$3.25

Pasta

Pasta Meals

Spaghetti

$11.99

Ziti

$11.99

Ziti &Sausage

$15.99

Subs&Wraps

Subs

Italian Sub

$6.99

Provolone cheese, ham, capicola, salami, and your choice of veggies and condiments.

Imported Ham Sub

$6.99

Your choice of cheese, sliced ham, and your choice of veggies and condiments.

Turkey Sub

$6.99

Your choice of cheese, sliced turkey, and your choice of veggies and condiments

Homemade Meatball Sub

$7.99

Provolone cheese and homemade meatballs make for the best meatball sub. It comes toasted and topped with parmigiana cheese.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$7.99

Provolone cheese and breaded chicken tenders topped with a homemade marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. You're choice of a toasted or cold sub roll.

Sausage&Veggie

$8.99

Grilled Subs

Steak and Cheese Sub

$8.99

American cheese and you're choice of Terra's Major or Traditional Shaved Philly. Comes toasted.

Steak Special Sub

$9.99

American cheese, grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms. You're choice of Terra's Major or Traditional Shaved Philly. Comes toasted.

Wraps

Steak and Cheese

$9.99

Steak Special

$9.99

Chicken Tender

$9.99

Buff Tender

$9.99

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Ham

$8.99

Turkey

$8.99

Italian

$8.99

BLT

$9.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, parmigiana cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing. You're choice of wrap.

California Wrap

$9.99

Sliced turkey, avocado, lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon, and ranch dressing. You're choice of wrap.

Turkey Sante Fe Wrap

$9.99

You’re choice of wrap, turkey, spinach, red onions, and avocado ranch.