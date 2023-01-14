Main picView gallery

Cafe Momo 1065A Hanover St

review star

No reviews yet

1065A Hanover St

Manchester, NH 03104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizer

Samosa

$6.99

Vegetable Pakoras

$5.99

Pani Poori

$6.99

Chicken Choila

$10.99

Vegetable Choila

$10.99

Buffalo Choila

$13.99

Goat Choila

$13.99

Bhutan

$7.99

Vegetable Chilli

$12.99

Paneer Chilli

$12.99

Cafe Momo Combo platter

$18.99

Traditional Momo

Chicken Momo

$11.00

Goat Momo

$14.99

Lamb Momo

$12.99

Mix Momo

$12.99

Spinach and Paneer Momo

$11.00

Vegetable Momo

$10.99

Buffalo Momo

$12.99

Wild Boar

$14.99

Kothey Momo

$13.99

Fried Momos

$14.99

Soup Momo

$14.99

Sides

Pickle

$2.99

Basmati Rice

$2.99

Yougart

$2.99

Chatpate

$5.99

Wai Wai Sadeko

$6.99

Soups

Gundruk Soup

$6.99

Mulligatwany Soup

$6.99

Baboo Soup

$6.99

Chicken Soup

$5.99

Tomato Soup

$5.99

Cafe Special

Dum Biryani

$18.99

Garlic Mushroom

$15.99

Potato Chips

$7.99

Basil Chicken

$18.99

Kathmandu Chicken

$19.99

Rama Chicken

$18.99

Vegetable Tarkari

$17.99

Veg Thukpa

$15.99

Non Veg Thukpa

$17.99

Thali

Vegetable Thali

$19.99

Non Vegetable Thali

$23.99

Bread

Tawa Roti

$3.99

Plain Paratha

$3.99

Aloo Paratha

$3.99

Gobi Paratha

$3.99

Chilli Dishes

Mushroom Chilli

$17.99

Lamb Chilli

$21.99

Wild Boar Chilli

$28.99

Buffalo Chilli

$26.99

Chicken Chilli

$17.99

Momo Chilli

$20.99

Vegetable Dishes

Dal Bhat

$15.99

Mushroom Curry

$17.99

Tofu Curry

$14.99

Paneer Curry

$16.99

Plantain Curry

$15.99

Aloo Gobi

$15.99

Aloo Tama

$15.99

Aloo Mutter

$15.99

Mutter Paneer

$15.99

Plain Saag

$13.99

Aloog Saag

$15.99

Tofu Saag

$14.99

Bhindi masala

$14.99

Bhindi Aloo

$14.99

Beans and Mushroom

$17.99

Special Request Veg

$18.99

Non Veg Curry

Chicken Curry

$18.99

Lamb Curry

$20.99

Goat Curry

$20.99

Salmon Curry

$18.99

Tilapia Curry

$18.99

Shrimp Curry

$18.99

Special Request

$18.99

Lamb Curry (Copy)

$20.99

Saag

Chicken

$16.99

Lamb

$16.99

Goat

$16.99

Shrimp

$16.99

Salmon

$16.99

Tawa

Chicken

$17.99

Lamb

$17.99

Goat

$17.99

Fish

$17.99

Tass

Chicken

$17.99

Lamb

$17.99

Goat

$17.99

Fish

$17.99

Tarkari

Chicken

$17.99

Lamb

$17.99

Goat

$17.99

Shrimp

$17.99

Alcoholic Beverages

Cocktails

$12.99

Regular Whiskey

$10.99

Premium Whiskey

$14.99

White Wine

$9.99

Red Wine

$9.99

Nepali Drinks

$15.99

beer

$5.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Masala Tea

$1.99

Harbal Tea

$1.99

Soda

$1.99

Sparkling Water

$1.99

Virgin Mojito

$1.99

Lassi

$1.99

Chowmein/Noodles

Chicken Chowmein

$16.99

Lamb Chowmein

$17.99

Goat Chowmein

$17.99

Tofu Chowmein

$14.99

Vegetable Chowmein

$14.99

Vegetable Thukpa

$15.99

Non-Vegetable Thukpa

$17.99

Tarkari

Lamb Tarkari

$17.99

Chicken Tarkari

$17.99

Goat Tarkari

$17.99

Fish Special

Salmon and Asperagus

$20.99

Tilapia

House Dessert

Kheer

$3.99

Gulab Jamun

$3.99

Gajar Halwa

$4.99

Custard

$3.99

Nepali Dessert

Rabadi

$4.99

Yamari (Newari Dish)

$4.99

Ice Cream

Pani Poori with Ice Cream

$5.99

MAngo Ice Cream

$5.99

Pistachio Ice Cream

$5.99

Kulfi

$5.99

gift Card

gift

$50.00

gift

$100.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1065A Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03104

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bowlful - (Nickles Market)
orange starNo Reviews
1536 Candia Road Manchester, NH 03109
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 303 - Comcast Manchester
orange starNo Reviews
676 Island Pond Road Manchester, NH 03109
View restaurantnext
Pizza By Rocco - Manchester - 210 lowell street
orange starNo Reviews
210 lowell street Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
Don Quijote Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
362 Union Street Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Manchester
orange star4.4 • 2,385
296 South Willow St Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Mikey's Roast Beef & Pizza - 21 Londonderry Turnpike
orange star4.5 • 9
21 Londonderry Turnpike Unit 4 Hooksett, NH 03106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manchester

Hanover Street Chophouse
orange star4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Manchester
orange star4.4 • 2,385
296 South Willow St Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse - Manchester
orange star4.2 • 1,233
1050 Bicentennial Drive Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
orange star4.7 • 894
969 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Mint Bistro
orange star4.6 • 806
1105 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Buba Noodle Bar
orange star4.5 • 701
36 Lowell St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manchester
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Nashua
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston