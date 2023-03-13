Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Esquina de La Empanada Delight

review star

No reviews yet

468 Union Street

Manchester, NH 03103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Empanadas

Empanada Pollo

$3.50

Empanada Pollo Queso

$3.50

Empanada Res

$3.50

Empanada Res Queso

$3.50

Empanada Jamón y Queso

$3.50

Empanada Queso

$3.50

Empanada Pizza

$3.50

Empanada Huevo

$3.50

Empanada Vegetales

$3.50

Empanada Vegetales y Queso

$3.50

Empanada Guayaba

$3.50

Empanada Maiz y Queso

$3.50

Empanada Maiz, Queso y Pollo

$3.50

Empanada Salami Queso

$3.50

Empanada Mariscos

$5.00

Empanada Pulpo

$5.00

Empanada Camarones

$5.00

Empanada Completa

$5.00

Pikaditos

Bollito de Yuca con Queso

$2.50

Bollito de Yuca con Res

$2.50

Quipe de Res

$2.50

Potato Ball

$2.50

Picadera Mixta

$15.00+

Chicken Wings with Fries

$14.00

Salchipapas

$15.00

Chicharron Mofongo

$20.00

Yaroas

Yaroa Chicken

$16.50

Yaroa Beef

$16.50

Yaroa Chicken and Beef

$18.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich with Fries

$15.00

Melted Cheese Sandwich with Fries

$12.00

Cuban with Fries

$15.00

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Chicken Cheese and Beacon Burger

$12.99

Chimi

Chimi of Leg

$15.00

Chicken Chimi

$15.00

Chimi Regular

$12.00

Patacon

$18.00

Dominican Hot Dog

$8.00

Mexican

3 Tacos

$12.99

Tacos al Pastor

$15.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Dessert

Tres Leches

$4.00

Flan

$4.00

Majarete

$4.00

Bizcocho

$6.00

Drinks

Juices

Orange Juice

$4.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Tamarind Juice

$4.00

Oatmeal with Passion Fruit

$4.00

Beet Juice

$4.00

Carrot Juice

$4.00

Cherry Juice

$4.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Papaya Smoothie

$6.00

Mamey Zapote Smoothie

$6.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.50

Liter of Soda

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

468 Union Street, Manchester, NH 03103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Don Quijote Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
362 Union Street Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
City Hall Pub
orange starNo Reviews
8 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Café la Reine - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
915 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Boards & Brews - Boards and Brews
orange starNo Reviews
941 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Diz's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.5 • 23
860 Elm Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Manchester
orange starNo Reviews
796 Elm Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manchester

Hanover Street Chophouse
orange star4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Manchester
orange star4.4 • 2,385
296 South Willow St Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse - Manchester
orange star4.2 • 1,233
1050 Bicentennial Drive Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurantnext
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
orange star4.7 • 894
969 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Mint Bistro
orange star4.6 • 806
1105 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Buba Noodle Bar
orange star4.5 • 701
36 Lowell St Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manchester
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Nashua
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston