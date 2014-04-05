JUICES

Natural Juices

Passion Fruit/Parcha

$5.50

Lime/Limon

$5.50

Tamerine/Tamarindo

$5.50

Tropical Cherry/Cereza

$5.50

Morir Soñando

$5.50

Orange/Naranga

$5.50

SANDWICHES

Sandwich Tripleta

$9.50

Sandwich Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Sandwich Egg, Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Sandwich Completo

$9.00

Club Sandwich

$9.50

Pernil Sandwhich

$10.00

Chimi's

Chimi Burger/Res

$11.00

Chimi Chicken/Pollo

$12.00

Chimi Pork/Pernil

$12.00

Tripleta Chimi (All 3 Meats)

$15.00

APPETIZERS

Empanadas

Emp Beef/Res

$2.25

Emp Chicken/Pollo

$2.25

Emp Ham & Cheese

$2.25

Emp Pizza

$2.25

Emp Pepperoni

$2.25

Emp Crab meat/Cangreio

$3.00

Alcapurrias

Beef/Res

$2.50

Crab meat/Cangreio

$3.00

Mamposturia

$3.00

Yuca

Yuca Sancochada small

$4.25

Bollito de yuca

$2.50

Yuca Sancochada Large

$6.00

Sorullitos de maiz

$2.50

Relleno de papa

beef

$2.50

Maduros

6 Maduors

$3.00

8 Maduros

$4.50

10 Maduros

$5.75

Tostones

6 tostones

$3.00

8 tostones

$4.50

10 tostones

$5.50

Side of fries

Small

$3.25

Bucket

$6.00

Onion rings

Small

$3.50

large

$6.25

PIZZA

Specialty Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.75

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Chorizo Pizza

$17.50

Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.25

Slice Pizza cheese

$2.00

Slice Pizza Pepp

$2.00

Slice Pizza BBQ Chic

$2.50

Slice Pizza Chori

$2.50

Slice Pizza Vegg

$2.75

Slice Pizza Hawa

$2.75

More then pizza

Stuffed Cheesy Bread

$8.99

Guava & Cheese Bread Sticks

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Papas Loca/Crazy Fries

$11.25

CHEESE PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Slice of pizza

$2.50

$2.50

YAROA

Yaroa plantain

Yaroa Beef/Res with Fries

$13.00

Yaroa Chicken/Pollo with Fries

$14.00

Yaroa Pork/Pernil with Fries

$14.00

Yaroa Tripleta Yaroa (All 3 Meats) with Fries

$16.00

Yaroa Beef/Res with Plantain

$13.00

Yaroa Chicken/Pollo with Plantain

$14.00

Yaroa Pork/Pernil with Plantain

$14.00

Yaroa Tripleta Yaroa (All 3 Meats) with Plantain

$16.00

Yaroa French fries

Yaroa mixta

MOFONGO

Mofongos

Mofo Chicken

$12.00

fried green plantains mashed with garlic and shredded chicken, served with a buttery-garlic sauce.

Mofo Chicharon (Pork)

$12.00

fried green plantains mashed with garlic and chicharrones (deep-fried pork skin), served with a buttery-garlic sauce.

Mofo Shrimp

$14.00

Fried green plantains mashed with buttery garlic served with shrimp and a side salad.

Mofo Pernil

$12.00

fried green plantains mashed with garlic and pernil (roasted pork), served with a buttery-garlic sauce.

MENU OF THE DAY

MENU OF THE DAY

LARGE ORDER

$14.00

SMALL ORDER

$5.00

MEDIUM ORDER

$8.50

Extra food Meat

Extra Meat

$3.50

FRAPPES

Piña Colada

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Nutella

$7.00

Passion fruit

$7.00

Mango

$7.00

Oreo

$7.00

KitKat

$7.00

Coco Nutella

Rocher Ferrer

$7.00

Extra/other

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$3.50

Guava Crème minis

Guava crème Minis

$4.99