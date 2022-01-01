Poke Spot imageView gallery

Poke Spot

14 Reviews

655 South Willow St STE 100

Manchester, NH 03103

Popular Items

BYO Poke Bowl Regular
BYO Poke Bowl Large
Aloha Bowl (Regular)

Build Your Own

BYO Poke Bowl Regular

$13.95

Choose 1-2 Proteins

BYO Poke Bowl Large

$15.95

Choose 1-3 Proteins

Signature Bowls

Aloha Bowl (Large)

$15.95

Salmon mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Spicy mayo topped w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & Tempura Flakes.

Aloha Bowl (Regular)

$13.95

Salmon mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Spicy mayo topped w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & Tempura Flakes.

Paradise Bowl (Large)

$15.95

Shrimp mix in w/ scallion, cilantro and red onion, toss in Yum Yum Sauce, top w/ Cucumber avocado, mango, crab salad, masago, corn, crispy onion and furikake

Paradise Bowl (Regular)

$13.95

Shrimp mix in w/ scallion, cilantro and red onion, toss in Yum Yum Sauce, top w/ Cucumber, avocado, mango, crab salad, masago, corn, crispy onion and furikake

Hana Wave (Large)

$15.95Out of stock

Albacore Tuna mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette Sauce topped w/ Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Mango, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & crispy onion

Hana Wave (Regular)

$13.95Out of stock

Albacore Tuna mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette Sauce topped w/ Crab Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Mango, Masago, Nori, Furikake, & Crispy onion

Mahalo Bowl (Large)

$15.95

Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Red onion, Jalapeño, Green onion tossed in House Poké Sauce topped w/ Seaweed salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Micro Greens, Masago, Furikake, Nori and Tempura flakes on your choice of base.

Mahalo Bowl (Regular)

$13.95

Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Red onion, Jalapeno, & Green onion tossed in House Poké Sauce topped w/ Seaweed salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Micro Greens, Masago, Furikake, Nori and Tempura flakes on your choice of base.

Ocean Bowl (Large)

$15.95Out of stock

Ahi Tuna & Salmon mix in w/ Green onion, & Jalapeño tossed in Miso Lime Sauce topped w/ Crab Salad, Edamame, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Radish, Fried onion, Furikake, & Nori

Ocean Bowl (Regular)

$13.95Out of stock

Ahi Tuna & Salmon mix in w/ Green onion, & Jalapeño tossed in Miso Lime Sauce topped w/ Crab Salad, Edamame, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Radish, Crispy onion, Furikake, & Nori

Rainbow Ahi (Large)

$15.95

Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Sesame Shoyu topped w/ Edamame, Carrots, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Radish, Mango, Masago, Nori, Furikake.

Rainbow Ahi (Regular)

$13.95

Ahi Tuna mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Sesame Shoyu topped w/ Edamame, Carrots, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Radish, Mango, Masago, Nori, Furikake.

Surf Bum (Large)

$15.95

Octopus mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Wasabi Yuzu topped w/ Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Radish, Edamame, Avocado, Masago, Furikake, Nori, & Crispy Onion

Surf Bum (Regular)

$13.95

Octopus mix in w/ Green onion & Red onion tossed in Wasabi Yuzu topped w/ Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Radish, Edamame, Avocado, Masago, Furikake, Nori, & Fried onion

Veggie Island (Large)

$15.95

Tofu mix in w/ Green onion & Cilantro tossed in House Poké sauce, topped w/ Seaweed salad, Corn, Carrots, Avocado, Cucumber, Nori, Furikake, & Fried onion.

Veggie Island (Regular)

$13.95

Tofu mix in w/ Green onion & Cilantro tossed in House Poké sauce, topped w/ Seaweed salad, Corn, Carrots, Avocado, Cucumber, Nori, Furikake, & Crispy Onion.

Sides

Seaweed Salad (Side)

$5.95

Crab Salad (Side)

$5.95

Sushi Rice (Side)

$2.95

Brown Rice (Side)

$2.95

Quinoa (Side)

$3.95Out of stock

Wonton Chips (Side)

$2.99

Miso Soup

$3.50Out of stock

Drink

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Coke (Bottle)

$2.25

Sprite (Bottle)

$2.25

Diet Coke (Bottle)

$2.25

Dr Pepper (Bottle)

$2.25

Root Beer (Bottle)

$2.25

Fanta Orange (Bottle)

$2.25

Lemonade (Bottle)

$2.25

Dasani

$2.25

Gold Peak Tea

$2.95

Hawaiian Sun

$2.95

Vitamin Water

$3.00

ITO EN Green Tea

$2.95

ITO EN Milk Tea

$2.95

Aloe Vera Original

$2.95Out of stock

Aloe Vera Mango

$2.95Out of stock

Calpico

$2.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

655 South Willow St STE 100, Manchester, NH 03103

Directions

Gallery
Poke Spot image

